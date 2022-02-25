  1. Home
Pak PM Imran Khan holds talks with Putin amid Russia-Ukraine war

February 25, 2022

Moscow, Feb 25: Russian President Vladimir Putin has met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Moscow amid high tensions between Moscow and Kiev.

A brief statement by the Kremlin said on Thursday that the two leaders discussed “the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia.”

Earlier in the day, Khan, who is in the Russian capital on a two-day visit, attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall.

The meeting came hours after Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine, drawing international condemnation and vows of tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Shahbaz Gill, Khan’s adviser on political communication, said the meeting lasted for nearly three hours.

The historic visit, first by a Pakistani prime minister in 23 years, is part of efforts to bury their cold-war rivalry and enter into a new era of cooperation.

Earlier, the Associated Press reported that Khan was ending his trip to Moscow amid Russia-Ukraine tensions.

But, Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who is accompanying Khan, dismissed the claim, saying the premier was on his way to meet Putin.

He said the visit is "proceeding and PM will return to Pakistan as per schedule"

February 23,2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India has dispatched wheat to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan to help alleviate food shortages after Pakistan gave permission to allow the shipments across their shared border.

Senior Indian government officials on Tuesday flagged off the first convoy of 50 trucks carrying 2,500 metric tonnes of wheat donated by India to Afghanistan at Attari in the northern state of Punjab, which shares the border with Pakistan.

The consignment was picked up by Afghan trucks at Attari which will take it to Afghanistan, said India's Ministry of External Affairs.

"The shipment is part of the commitment made by the Government of India to supply 50,000 MT of wheat for the people of Afghanistan. The wheat assistance will be delivered in multiple consignments and will be handed over to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in Jalalabad, Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

"Truly an honour to witness the flagging off ceremony of India's wheat assistance shipment to Afghanistan at Attari today. At least 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat is one of the largest food contributions done by any country to support in this difficult hour,” Farid Mamundzay, Afghanistan's ambassador to India, who was also present at the ceremony, said on Twitter.

"I thank the Indian government for the generosity displayed at a time when more than 20 million Afghans are facing crisis or the worse levels of food insecurity in more than 3 decades," he added.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi termed it an "important milestone in India's humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people."

February 25,2022

In an apparent message to countries not standing by its side or supporting Moscow, US President Joe Biden has said that any nation that countenances Russia's “naked aggression" and a "totally unjustifiable" war against Ukraine will be stained by association.

Liberty, democracy and human dignity are the forces far more powerful than fear and oppression, Biden told reporters at a White House news conference on Thursday as he launched a frontal attack on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and announced a series of fresh sanctions against Russia. “Any nation that countenances Russia's naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association. When the history of this area is written, Putin's choice to make a totally unjustifiable war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger,” he asserted.

Biden said the US and its allies and partners will emerge stronger, more united, more determined, and more purposeful from this situation. And Putin's aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly economically and strategically. "We will make sure of that. Putin will be a pariah on the international stage,” he warned.

Responding to a question, Biden said the US is in consultation with India on the issue of Russia. He did apparently acknowledge the differences between the two countries on this issue. “We haven't resolved that completely,” Biden said when asked if India is fully in sync with the United States on Russia.

Soon thereafter, Secretary of State Tony Blinken had a call with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. “Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia’s invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

Following the Russian attack on Ukraine on Thursday, India has underlined the need for dialogue among the key parties and that it will be more than happy to facilitate that engagement.

Over the past few days, the Biden administration has been reaching out to its friends and allies to support it against Russian aggression in Ukraine. “Putin’s actions betray his sinister vision for the future of our world — one where nations take what they want by force. But it is a vision that the United States and freedom-loving nations everywhere will oppose with every tool of our considerable power,” Biden told reporters.

Earlier in the day, a senior administration official told reporters that over the past two weeks, as the UN Security Council has met on this situation, the key question has been: Should the path of diplomacy be chosen or the path of further conflict and confrontation? "And I think you’ve had an almost unanimous set of voices calling for a diplomatic resolution to this crisis. I do think that last night you saw a similar set of voices speaking very clearly about the need for a peaceful approach,” said the official.

In response to a query, the official said the fundamental question about the role of the Security Council and the meaning of the principles of the UN Charter has been called. There’s now a resolution that is being put on the table and every member of the Council is going to have to decide where they stand.

The official was asked: "You said repeatedly at the top that Russia remains isolated, but last night during the Security Council session, US allies like Brazil and partners like India, the UAE, did not condemn Russia’s actions; they called on all sides to show restraint, even as Russian bombs were starting to drop. So I just wonder if you could explain a little bit more why you see Russia as isolated here.”

 “As (US) Ambassador (to the United Nations) Thomas-Greenfield has been saying, this is not the time to sit on the fence. And I think we’ll see over the coming days where members of the Council are on this fundamental question about sovereignty and territorial integrity, and I think you’ll see Russia isolated and held accountable before the rest of the world in the Security Council and then, just as importantly, before all member states in the General Assembly,” the official said.

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences they had never seen." 

