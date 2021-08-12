Asif Deals resigns from Hidayah Foundation

Mangaluru, Aug 12: Asif Deals, the founder of the Team B-Human, in a press release stated that he has resigned from all the posts he was handling in Hidayah Foundation.

“I have resigned from all the posts I was holding including vice chairman, trustee and member of HF after 13 years of service,” he stated.

“All these years I was simultaneously serving through both the NGOs without any prejudice. Due to some reasons I quit the HF and I am no longer associated with any of its projects,” he said.

“I request all my friends, well-wishers, donors and members of all units who have supported physically and financially for the services of HF to continue the noble work in future. My resignation shouldn't hinder any noble causes of HF,” he stated.