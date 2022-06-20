  1. Home
Markazul Huda Women’s PU College students shine in 2nd PU results

News Network
June 18, 2022

kumbra.jpg

Puttur, June 18: The Markazul Huda Women’s PU College, Kumbra, has achieved 97% pass percentage in 2nd PUC examinations-2022, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

Among the 78 students appeared for the examinations from Commerce and Science streams, as many as 75 students have passed, stated a press release issued by the college. 

Among them 14 students have scored distinction,52 students have scored first class marks, seven students passed with second class and two more students have cleared examinations with third class marks. 

Markazul Huda Saudi National Committee President Farook Portfolio, Secretary Nawshad Polia, Treasurer Sahul Hameed Ujire and executive Committee members have congratulated the students, parents, teachers and the management team. 

kumbrastudents.jpg

News Network
June 18,2022

Bantwal, June 18: Melkar Women's P U College, Sajipa Munnur in Bantwal taluk has achieved 95% pass percentage in the 2nd PUC 2022 examinations, the results of which were announced today. 

According to a press release issued by the college, as many as 115 students passed out of 122 students who had appeared for the examinations.

Among them, as many as 27 students have passed with distinction while 78 students have passed with First Class. 

Chairman of the institution S M Rasheed Haji has congratulated all the students.

melkargirls.jpg

College Toppers: Commerce: Asbahunnisha – 575 (95.83%); PCMB: Nafeesa shahaba – 558 (93%); Arts: Nishath Fathima – 566 (94.33%)

