Markazul Huda Women’s PU College students shine in 2nd PU results

Puttur, June 18: The Markazul Huda Women’s PU College, Kumbra, has achieved 97% pass percentage in 2nd PUC examinations-2022, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

Among the 78 students appeared for the examinations from Commerce and Science streams, as many as 75 students have passed, stated a press release issued by the college.

Among them 14 students have scored distinction,52 students have scored first class marks, seven students passed with second class and two more students have cleared examinations with third class marks.

Markazul Huda Saudi National Committee President Farook Portfolio, Secretary Nawshad Polia, Treasurer Sahul Hameed Ujire and executive Committee members have congratulated the students, parents, teachers and the management team.