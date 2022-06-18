Melkar Women's College students shine in 2nd PU results

Bantwal, June 18: Melkar Women's P U College, Sajipa Munnur in Bantwal taluk has achieved 95% pass percentage in the 2nd PUC 2022 examinations, the results of which were announced today.

According to a press release issued by the college, as many as 115 students passed out of 122 students who had appeared for the examinations.

Among them, as many as 27 students have passed with distinction while 78 students have passed with First Class.

Chairman of the institution S M Rasheed Haji has congratulated all the students.

College Toppers: Commerce: Asbahunnisha – 575 (95.83%); PCMB: Nafeesa shahaba – 558 (93%); Arts: Nishath Fathima – 566 (94.33%)