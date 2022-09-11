  1. Home
  2. 2nd day of Kerala leg of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ sees massive turnout

News Network
September 12, 2022

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 12: The second day of the Kerala leg of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra also witnessed a huge turnout as party leader Rahul Gandhi commenced his walk from Vellayani junction here Monday morning.

Besides those turning up to join the yatra, hundreds lined up on both sides of the road to witness the ‘padayatra’ led by Gandhi, who is also the MP from Wayanad in the state.

On Sunday, when the day's yatra ended at Nemom here, he had said that Kerala respects everyone and does not allow itself to be divided or hatred to spread, and that the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in a sense, was an extension of these ideas.

"Standing together, working together in harmony is natural and normal for the people of Kerala and you have shown this to the rest of the country.

"Kerala respects everyone in Kerala. It does not allow itself to be divided nor does it allow hatred to spread in the state. So in a sense, Bharat Jodo Yatra is just an extension of the ideas that prevail in Kerala," he had said.

The first day of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala, where the party has a significant cadre base and followers, had also seen a huge turnout which increased during the day as the journey progressed from Parassala to Nemom in the southernmost district of the state.

On Monday, the yatra will halt at Pattom at around 11 am and resume at 5 pm to reach Kazhakuttom, where the journey will end for the day, according to an itinerary of the yatra released by the Congress.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on Saturday evening, will traverse through the state covering 450 kilometres, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

The yatra will cover 12 states and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,570 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days.

There will be mega rallies in 22 major cities. 

News Network
August 28,2022

Dubai, Aug 29: Hardik Pandya produced a special all-round effort as India held nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener here on Sunday.

Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed his high value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India bowl out Pakistan for 147.

It should have been straight forward chase but India's experienced top-three faltered, putting extra pressure on the middle order.

Hardik (33 not out off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then shared a 52-run stand to take India on the cusp of of a famous win. The star all-rounder's three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India.

With the team needing 6 off three balls, Hardik finished the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

The focus was on India's top three going into the tournament and all three -- K L Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12 off 18) and Virat Kohli (35 off 34) -- did not have the best of times in the middle.

Rahul was out first ball with a tentative away from the body stroke off Naseem Shah that saw him playing on to his stumps.

Virat, who did hit a couple of confident pull shots in his innings, was dropped in the first over. He also played and missed a few times and also got lucky when a mistimed pull went all the way for six.

With luck going his way, it seemed Kohli will finally get a much awaited big score but he was caught at long off off Nawaz. In his previous over, Rohit was too dismissed in a similar fashion as he attempted to clear the long off fielder.

With Pakistani pacers led by debutant Naseem troubling the Indian batters with extra pace and spinners keeping it tidy, 86 runs off the last 10 overs seemed a tough task.

When Shah returned to rattle Suryakumar Yadav's stumps, India were reduced to 89 for four with a lot riding on incoming battter Hardik and Jadeja.

The equation was brought down to 32 off 18 balls with Pakistan forced to bring one extra fielder inside the circle due to an over rate penalty. Pakistan pacers especially Shah struggling with cramps made the Indians task a tad easier.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma decided to chase after winning the toss and the bowlers, led by Hardik, set up the game nicely for India.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) was at his skilful best and his four wicket haul included the prized scalp of Babar Azam (10). However, Hardik's envious figures of 3 for 25 in four overs, during the middle phase, triggered a Pakistani batting collapse.

Young seamer Arshdeep Singh also returned decent figures of 2 fo 33 in his first ever appearance in an Indo-Pak clash as all 10 wickets were snapped by speed merchants, a first for India in shortest version.

The first over of the game bowled by Bhuvneshwar was a rather eventful one as it included two DRS calls going in favour of Mohammad Rizwan (43 off 42) and a straight drive from Babar.

There was not much movement around for both Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh as they managed to keep things tight in their two over opening spell.

Babar straight drove Arshdeep in the second over, showing the sublime touch he has been in over the past 12 months.

Bhuvneshwar, however, surprised the Pakistan skipper with a bouncer in his second over and he went for the pull only to top edge to Arshdeep at short fine leg.

India went in with Avesh Khan as the third pace option and he struck in his opening over after Rizwan smashed him for a six and four towards the midwicket region.

His fifth ball of the over was faced by left-handed Fakhar Zaman who decided to walk after edging a short and wide ball to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik who was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant for the big game.

With the crowd making a lot of noise, the Indians did not hear the edge but Zaman decided to walk, leaving Pakistan at 43 for two in six overs.

Rizwan then shared a 45-run stand for the third wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (28 off 22) to give the innings some momentum.

However, Hardik changed the course of the game removing the well set Iftikhar and Rizwan with well directed short balls --- the former edged it to Karthik and latter, not sure of what he was doing, ended up giving a regulation catch to third man.

Soon after, Hardik removed Khushdil Shah with another short ball to leave Pakistan at 97 for five in the 15th over.

Number 11 Shahnawaz Dahani hammered two big sixes in the death overs to take Pakistan closer to 150. 

News Network
August 30,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea of a Muslim body, allowing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan. The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation had earlier decided to allow installation of Ganapati idol for three days at the site.

"The House committee recommended allowing Ganeshotsav, after gathering opinions and consulting legal experts. It received 28 memoranda in favour of allowing Ganeshotsav and 11 against it," Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri had said on Monday. The decision was taken despite opposition by Congress members of the House panel.

Meanwhile, a three-judge Supreme Court bench constituted by newly appointed Chief Justice of India UU Lalit is hearing the Karnataka Waqf Board's plea challenging a HC order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The Congress, which had initially endorsed setting up the House panel in the council meeting, subsequently changed its stand and did not participate in its meetings. They joined Monday's meeting only to register their opposition to the formation of the committee and its decision.

According to officials as per the Supreme Court order following a dispute, Muslims are allowed to hold prayer at the ground twice a year, and HDMC hoists the national flag during Independence Day and Republic day.

News Network
September 5,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 5: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea against the Karnataka High Court's judgement abolishing the Anti Corruption Bureau.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for a private person, Kankaraju as to why the court should consider a plea at his behest.

Rohatgi, for his part, the petitioner was the complainant in the matter. He also claimed the State has challenged the High Court's judgement.

The court, on this, said it would adjourn the matter for hearing, along with a petition by the state government.

On August 11, the High Court's division bench had set aside the order issued on March 14, 2016, for creating the ACB by withdrawing the power vested with the Karnataka Lokayukta to probe all cases of corruption against public servants.

The court had transferred all probes, inquiries and investigations to the Lokayukta. The order had come on a batch of PILs filed by the Advocates Association, Bengaluru and NGO Samaj Parivartan Samudaya and others.

