Indian Engineer Freed from Saudi Custody After Legal Resolution

Kolar / Dammam / Riyadh: An Indian civil engineer from Karnataka, who had gone missing from his workplace in Saudi Arabia, has been freed from jail and safely reunited with his family after three months, bringing immense relief to his relatives and well-wishers.

Mr. Byreddy Chennakeshappa, a native of Kolar district, was working as a site engineer with a construction company in Dammam. In September 2025, he suddenly became unreachable, with his mobile phone switched off and no communication with family members or friends, triggering serious concern back home.

With no clear information available, the family sought help through community networks in the Gulf. The matter was eventually brought to the attention of Riyadh-based social worker and pro bono lawyer P. A. Hameed Padubidri through Rafiq Kundanda, a Dubai-based Kannadiga, and his friend Mr. Varun Kolar (Dubai).

Efforts to Trace His Whereabouts

Following coordinated efforts and inquiries with the concerned company and authorities, it was confirmed that Mr. Byreddy was in Dammam and undergoing legal procedures related to a workplace matter.

Mr. Byreddy has been associated with the same company for several years. He had earlier worked there for nearly nine years, rejoined after a brief gap, and had been working continuously for over two years at the time of the incident.

Support from Official Channels

Dr. P. A. Hameed extended full support and assistance to the family by coordinating with the company, approaching relevant official channels, and seeking the intervention of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), Dammam.

An authorisation letter from the Indian Embassy was also obtained to facilitate communication and legal representation with the concerned authorities, ensuring that the matter was followed up in accordance with local laws.

Positive Outcome After Follow-ups

After sustained follow-ups and coordination with all stakeholders, the issue was resolved. Mr. Byreddy was released and permitted to reunite with his family. He is now safe and back home with his loved ones.

Family Expresses Gratitude

Mr. Byreddy’s brother-in-law, Mr. Naveen (Bengaluru), along with Mr. Varun Kolar (Dubai), expressed their sincere gratitude to Dr. P. A. Hameed for his guidance and unwavering support during the difficult period.

They also acknowledged the cooperation extended by the Human Rights Commission, Dammam, and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, noting that timely assistance and effective coordination played a crucial role in resolving the matter.

Community Support Matters

The incident underscores the importance of community support systems, social workers, and diplomatic channels in assisting Indian nationals abroad during challenging situations.

What began as a period of uncertainty and anxiety has ended on a reassuring note, offering comfort to the family and renewed faith in collective humanitarian efforts and the Saudi legal system.