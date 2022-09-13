BJP's march takes violent turn in West Bengal; stones pelted at cops

  1. Home
September 13, 2022

Kolkata, Sept 13: Violence broke out in different parts of Kolkata adjacent Howrah district, especially at the Santragachi area, following clashes between police and BJP supporters over the latter's march to the West Bengal secretariat against corruption issues on Tuesday.

Tension gripped the area as the second arm of the marching BJP supporters, led by the state BJP president in West Bengal and party MP, Sukanta Majumdar and BJP legislator, Agnimitra Paul started moving towards the state secretariat of Nabanna from Santragachi on the Howrah side.

Huge police contingent deployed there stopped the marching BJP supporters. The police resorted to baton charging and water-cannons to disperse the agitated BJP supporters, who retaliated with brickbats and bamboo poles. Many policemen were injured when BJP supporters pelted stones. Finally, the police resorted to firing of teargas shells to dispel the mob.

Being stopped from progressing further, Sukanta Majumdar and Agnimitra Pual immediately sat down on the streets along with their supporters near Howrah Maidan and started a sit- in demonstration. Both alleged that the police, along with ruling Trinamool Congress activists, resorted to unprovoked attacks on their supporters. Later, Sukanta Majumdar was also put in the prison van.

Separate clashes were reported between the BJP supporters and the police forces at the Santragachi railway station. The saffron wing activists started picking up stones from the railway tracks pelting towards the police. The police also resorted to baton charges and teargas shell firing to control the violent mob. Some of the police personnel were also injured in the clashes.

Following the clashes, the traffic at the adjacent Kona Expressway got totally disrupted, with a large number of vehicles, including some ambulances ferrying critical patients, got stranded.

Trinamool Congress state general secretary and the party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh said the BJP leaders and workers deliberately attacked the police personnel. "The BJP leaders know that they lack mass base and support in West Bengal. So, they are trying to attract attention through such violent tactics," he said.

Sukanta Majumdar said that the police had started actions against BJP workers across the state from early Tuesday morning much before the beginning of the rally. "Many of our supporters were not even allowed to board the trains coming to Kolkata this morning," he alleged. 

September 1,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 1: The inaction against Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of the Murugha Mutt in Karnataka's Chitradurga, even as cases have been registered under the POCSO and Prevention of Atrocities Acts by the police, has surprised many.

Sources confirmed that big political calculations are behind the development.

The seer is being investigated by the police following allegations of sexual assault. Sharanaru heads one of the most prominent Lingayat mutts in the state.

The ruling BJP government in Karnataka has not initiated any action against the accused seer even after five days of lodging of an FIR.

Opposition Congress is also tight-lipped about the inaction against the seer. There's a deafening silence from Opposition leaders Siddaramaiah and B K Hariprasad, who normally launch scathing attacks on the ruling BJP government's failures.

Madara Channaiah seer, who represents the Dalit community, has extended his support to the accused seer. He has said that patience must be shown in cases like this.

The progressive, Dalit, women and minority organisations have slammed the political parties and are organising state-wide protests against inaction by the state government and silence of opposition parties.

Sources explained that the political clout and huge following of the Murugha Mutt is forcing political parties to hesitate to initiate any action fearing public wrath. With Assembly elections scheduled next year, no party is ready to take any risk.

Historically, the Murugha Mutt has involved itself in cultural, social, academic and social activities for three centuries. The mutt was established in 1703 A.D., according to historical records. The mutt has guided the rulers of Chitradurga fort.

The clout and influence of the Murugha Mutt is unquestionable, according to political analysts. Accused seer Murugha Sharanaru took lead to organise small caste groups, especially untouchables.

The accused seer, much to the chagrin of other influential Lingayat mutts and seers, helped these marginalised groups establish their own religious mutts. Under these mutts, backward and exploited castes of the state went on to become united groups.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat recently met the Madara Channaiah seer and addressed the religious seers belonging to backward classes from mutts mostly founded by the accused seer.

Murugha Sharanaru had also backed Opposition leader Siddaramaiah when he chose to quit the JD(S) and tried to launch the 'Ahinda' movement in Karnataka, which opened doors for him to the Congress. Later, Siddaramaiah went on to become the Chief Minister.

The accused seer recently stood with the Congress when the party launched the Mekedatu Padayatra. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited his mutt and expressed his happiness and showered praises on the activities of the mutt, praising how the accused seer was empowering the exploited classes.

Mutt sources claim that the sex scandal is the result of internal strife for management of affairs of the cash-rich and influential mutt. However, sources also said that few elements could subdue the accused seer as they have got certain evidence against him.

The ruling BJP government is treading cautiously over the matter. Sources in the BJP explained that any move against the seer will cost the party dearly ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The party is waiting for court directions in this regard, so that there is no room for anyone to blame the BJP.

Karnataka police seem to be losing face by not initiating any action against the accused seer.

The police have not questioned the accused seer, who is charged under the POCSO Act. Dalit and women organisations have taken to the streets demanding his arrest. The accused seer has only been told not to leave the premises of the mutt.

Meanwhile, sources said that the victims, one belonging to the Schedule Caste and another to the Backward Class, have videos of the alleged sexual assault.

Police sources said that they have narrated their horrific tales of brutal sexual assault by the accused seer. The girls have left the hostel showing personal reasons and reached Bengaluru to speak out against the sexual assaults.

The victims had earlier narrated their ordeal to an auto driver, who guided them to an NGO 'Odanadi' based in Mysuru run by activists Stanley and Parashu. The activists had approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The CWC then lodged the FIR on behalf of the victims in Mysuru. Later, the case was transferred to Chitradurga. 

September 2,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader cancelled all public programmes including his participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public programme as he tested positive for Covid-19.

As per the protocol, Khader underwent RTPCR test, made mandatory for all attendees with a 'close proximity pass' at a private hospital in Deralakatte and tested positive for the disease on Friday. As he had no symptoms, Khader decided to self-quarantine and cancelled all programmes for next three days.

Khader, who is also Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, had planned to submit a list of demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now he will now submit it to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Prominent among the demands include realising a long-pending demand of people on including Tulu language into the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The other demands included giving priority to employment of locals in MRPL, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), ONGC, banks among others. He also urged Centre to rename the Mangaluru Airport as Koti Chennaya Airport, tackle sea erosion along coast, redress toll problem and to expedite Shiradi tunnel project.

September 1,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 1: The police have arrested nine persons in connection with the case of assault of a First Grade College student in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

The student, a Muslim, was reportedly beaten up by students belonging to ABVP, for talking closely to a Hindu girl—another student at the same college.

According to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested were identified as Tanuj, Mokshith, Deekshith, Akshay, Prajwal, Charan, Dhanush, Nishchay and Pawan.

The arrests were made based on a complaint filed by the victim, 19-year-old Mohammed Saneef, who had named the accused—students from his college, as well as a private one—saying they assaulted him and threatened his life.

The incident occurred on August 30 in Sullia.

The Sullia police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code that dealt with rioting, intentionally hurting another with weapons, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.

Saneef, a resident of Jalsur in Sullia, was pursuing BCom at First Grade College at Kodialbail, Kasaba village in Sullia taluk. According to him, his assaulters did not like him talking to the girl, who also was his friend. 

He said that the accused took him to the college grounds under the pretext of discussing something and then suddenly started abusing and attacking. 

