  1. Home
  2. Gyanvapi Masjid row: Hindus’ plea for right to worship idols admitted

Gyanvapi Masjid row: Hindus’ plea for right to worship idols admitted

News Network
September 12, 2022

masjid.jpg

Varanasi, Sept 12: The Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the plea questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

District Judge A K Vishvesh ordered that it would continue to hear the petition seeking the right to worship in the temple.

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are claimed to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

The district judge had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the communally sensitive matter.

The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing in the case. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 8,2022

india.jpg

India ranked 132 out of 191 countries in the 2021 human development index, according to a report released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

India's HDI value of 0.633 places the country in the medium human development category, lower than its value of 0.645 in the 2020 report. India ranked 131 among 189 countries in the 2020 human development index.

"Like global trends, in India's case, the drop in HDI from 0.645 in 2019 to 0.633 in 2021 can be attributed to falling life expectancy - 69.7 to 67.2 years. India's expected years of schooling stand at 11.9 years, and the mean years of schooling are at 6.7 years," the report said.

Human Development - a measure of a nation's health, education, and average income - has declined for two years in a row - 2020 and 2021, reversing five years of progress, the report said.

This is in line with the global decline, indicating that human development across the world has stalled for the first time in 32 years, the report said.

The report said a large contributor to the Human Development Index's recent decline is a global drop in life expectancy, down from 72.8 years in 2019 to 71.4 years in 2021.

The latest Human Development Report - Uncertain Times, Unsettled Lives: Shaping our Future in a Transforming World - launched by UNDP - argues that layers of uncertainty are stacking up and interacting to unsettle life in unprecedented ways.

"The world is scrambling to respond to back-to-back crises. We have seen with the cost of living and energy crises that, while it is tempting to focus on quick fixes like subsidizing fossil fuels, immediate relief tactics are delaying the long-term systemic changes we must make," said Achim Steiner, administrator, UNDP.

"We are collectively paralyzed in making these changes. In a world defined by uncertainty, we need a renewed sense of global solidarity to tackle our interconnected, common challenges," Steiner said.

These intersecting crises have impacted India's development trajectory just as they have in much of the world.

The HDI measures progress on 3 key dimensions of human development - a long and healthy life, access to education, and a decent standard of living. It is calculated using four indicators – life expectancy at birth, mean years of schooling, expected years of schooling, and the Gross National Income (GNI) per capita.

"The Human Development Report shows that progress globally is in reverse. India's decline in human development mirrors this trend – impacted by intersecting crises. But there is good news. Compared to 2019, the impact of inequality on human development is lower," said Shoko Noda, UNDP Resident Representative in India.

"India is bridging the human development gap between men and women faster than the world. This development has come at a smaller cost to the environment. India's growth story reflects the country's investments in inclusive growth, social protection, gender-responsive policies, and push towards renewables to ensure no one is left behind," said Noda.

While some countries are beginning to get back on their feet, recovery is uneven and partial, further widening inequalities in human development. Despite a significant economic recovery in 2021, the health crisis intensified, with two-thirds of countries recording even further reductions in life expectancy at birth, the report said.

India's HDI value continues to exceed South Asia's average human development. India's HDI value has been steadily catching up to the world average since 1990 - indicating a faster than the global rate of progress in human development. This is a result of policy choices made by the country over time, including investments made in health and education.

South Asian economies like Bangladesh (129) and Bhutan bucked the trend and registered an improvement, the report pointed out.

The report also suggested that stress, sadness, anger, and worry have been increasing over the last decade, now reaching record levels.

On average, countries spend less than two per cent of their healthcare budgets on mental health, which limits access to mental health services for citizens globally.

Uncertainty, inequality, and insecurity go hand in hand with polarization and lack of trust. Polarization and mistrust shrink our capacity for social dialogue and stifle collective action, it said.

The report recommends implementing policies that focus on 3 Is - investment - from renewable energy to preparedness for pandemics and insurance - including social protection - to prepare our societies for the ups and downs of an uncertain world. While innovation in its many forms - technological, economic, cultural - can also build capacities to respond to whatever challenges come next.

"Policies that focus on the 3Is will enable people to thrive in the face of uncertainty. India is already a frontrunner in these areas with its push towards renewable energy, boosting social security for the most vulnerable and driving the world's largest vaccination drive through Co-WIN, supported by UNDP," added Noda.

Over the last decade, India has lifted a staggering 271 million out of multidimensional poverty.

The country is improving access to clean water, sanitation, and affordable clean energy. India has also boosted access to social protection for vulnerable sections of society, especially during and after the pandemic, with a 9.8 per cent increase in the budgetary allocation to the Social Services sector in 2021-22 over 2020-21, the report said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 4,2022

Mangaluru, Sep 4: Mangaluru City MLA UT Khader has submitted a memorandum with six major demands concerning the people of Dakshina Kannada to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress MLA had to refrain from meeting the PM during latter’s Mangaluru visit on September 2 after testing covid positive. Hence, he submitted the memorandum to PM through chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. 

Mr Khader, who is also the deputy leader of opposition in Karnataka assembly, demanded that a branch of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) be opened in Mangaluru.
 
In his memorandum, the MLA stated, “The BJP poll manifesto of 2018 had promised the setting up of a NIA branch in Mangaluru, but it has not been fulfilled yet.”

Khader noted that the Central government should fulfil the long pending demand of the people of Tulunadu to include Tulu in Schedule 8 of the Constitution. 

The other demands included government should ensure reservations for people of the coastal district in the appointments of various public sector establishments functioning in the district, especially MRPL, Mangaluru International Airport, ONGC and banks. 

He also urged Centre to rename the Mangaluru Airport as Koti Chennaya Airport, tackle sea erosion along coast, redress toll problem and to expedite Shiradi tunnel project.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 4,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 4: The police have registered a case against a 17-year-old boy for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 10 student in Beltahandy taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

A complaint filed by a 16-year-old victim said that she got in touch with the boy on Instagram a year ago and were in touch with each other regularly and were having an affair.

Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said that the boy in conflict with law would often pester her that he would visit her house.

On August 13, the boy had reportedly asked the girl to keep the door of her house open in the night and had even warned of creating a scene in front of her house if she failed to do so. Accordingly, at around midnight, the boy messaged her stating that he had reached her house and was outside.

Afraid of the boy creating a scene outside her house, the victim confirmed that her family members were asleep, before opening the door. 

She invited the accused to her room, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Later, he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences in the event the incident came to light.

In her complaint, the victim said that he had visited her house at least five times and sexually assaulted her. 

The boy had called the girl on September 2 and informed her that he would be visiting her house. Despite the girl's objections, he had visited the house at around 11.50 pm and later sexually assaulted her. 

Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint. The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 376 and 506 and under the provisions of the Pocso Act and investigation is under way.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.