  2. Kanhaiya is like another Sidhu who would destroy Congress, says RJD

October 1, 2021

Bihar's main opposition party RJD on Friday mocked Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into the Congress, saying that the former JNU student is like "another Navjot Singh Sidhu" who would "destroy" the grand old party.

Ridiculing the Congress by calling it a sinking ship, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said that Kumar's joining won't make any difference to the party.

Referring to the CPI turncoat's statement that "Congress is a big ship that needs to be saved", Tiwari said, "He is just like another Navjot Singh Sidhu who will further destroy the party."

"Kanhaiya Kumar's induction won't make any difference. He can't save the party. Congress is a sinking ship and it has no future," the RJD leader told reporters.

RJD sources said that the party is unhappy with the fact that Kumar was inducted into the Congress without consulting the Tejashwi Yadav-led party.

The Congress is a part of the RJD-led opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan that fought the 2020 Bihar assembly elections against the NDA.

Bihar Congress leaders declined to comment on the matter.

September 20,2021

Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday took oath as 16th chief minister of Punjab and he will be the first Dalit leader to head the state. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Governor's house in Chandigarh, Navjot Singh Sidhu and other leaders in attendance.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was earlier tipped to be the Chief Minister, was also sworn in Channi's cabinet. Randhawa will be the Deputy CM. OP Soni, will be the second Deputy CM.

Channi, earlier today, offered prayers at a Gurudwara in Rupnagar before his oath-taking ceremony. Just hours before the event, Congress leader Sunil Jakhar questioned Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat's statement that the party will fight elections under Sidhu.

"On the swearing-in day of Charnjit_channi as Chief Minister, Mr Rawats’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu", is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position," Jakhar tweeted.

On Sunday, Channi was elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of Punjab.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," tweeted Congress in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat. Soon after the announcement, Channi met the Punjab Governor and staked claim to form government. Amarinder Singh congratulated Channi on his appointment.

With barely months to go for Assembly polls, Congress' pick assumes significance as Dalits constitute around 30 per cent of the state’s population.

Channi, the three-time legislator from Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency in Rupnagar district, had joined the Congress in 2012. He held several portfolios in the outgoing Amarinder Singh-led cabinet including technical education.

Bitter infighting rocked the Congress party heading into the polls. At the heart of the crisis were cricketer-turned-politician and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, publicly trading barbs at each other.

The conflict in the Congress' Punjab unit came to a point where it became intenable for Amarinder singh to continue. He stepped down finally on Saturday.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh mentioned his personal anguish over political developments in the past five months and apprehended that the high command's move might cause instability in the state. Singh said he was resigning as he felt humiliated.

Once touted to be in driver's seat to retain power in the upcoming polls, recent developments have split analysts and they are mixed on the Congress' chances going forward. Some say the Congress' Dalit pick is aimed at keeping Sidhu in check and to nullify the impact of Amarinder Singh stepping down. Others see it as a massive jolt to the party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gaining at their expense.

September 29,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 29: Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel Wednesday called former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah a terrorist.

"I feel Siddaramaiah himself is a terrorist. He is making such comments because he is in a dire situation within the Congress party," he told reporters here.

"Siddaramaiah's culture is Talibani culture. It was during his tenure as the chief minister the highest number of murders had taken place," Kateel added.

Kateel was reacting to Siddaramaiah's "Talibanis" jibe against the BJP. The Congress leader had called BJP leaders Talibanis.

Siddaramaiah also called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as 'Mukhauta of RSS'. He had also called the New Education policy as Nagpur and RSS Education Policy.

Taking a dig at the Congress leader, Bommai said the Congress were slaves of Macaulay, for they implemented education policy on Maculay's model.

Further, Kateel said as many as six to ten Congress leaders are eager to join BJP and many more and are in touch with him.

He said the people have no faith in the Congress and the BJP would romp home once again in 2023 state elections.

September 22,2021

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad on Tuesday, 21 September, arrested Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui from Meerut on charges of alleged religious conversions. 

The Maulana is the President of Global Peace Center and also the President of Jamiat-e-Waliullah.

"UP ATS has arrested Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, in connection with India's largest religious conversion syndicate busted by the ATS. He runs Jamia Imam Waliullah trust that funds several madrassas for which he received huge foreign funding," the police said, according to a media report.

The police arrested the Maulana on Tuesday night when he was returning to his native Muzaffarnagar after attending a function.

Uttar Pradesh ATS Inspector General GK Goswami said the syndicate had "converted around 1000 people in India".

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan called his arrest a political move.

"Famous Islamic scholar Maulana Kalim Siddiqui Sahab has been arrested ahead of the elections in Uttar Pradesh. The atrocities on Muslims are increasing. The silence of secular parties on these issues is giving more strength to the BJP. How much more will BJP fall to win the UP elections?" Amanatullah Khan asked on Twitter.

