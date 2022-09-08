  1. Home
  2. Modi govt announces 1-day state mourning for late British Queen Elizabeth II on Sept 11

News Network
September 9, 2022

New Delhi, Sept 9: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday (September 9, 2022) announced that the government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11 throughout India in the wake of demise of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement said, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on 8th September 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India.”

“On the day of Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” the statement added. 

Condolences poured in from the political fraternity after Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday at 96. The Royal Family, in a statement, said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II as he hailed her "inspiring leadership". Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018. "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu also offered condolences on the solemn occasion. "In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality. An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family," the President tweeted.

News Network
September 1,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 1: The inaction against Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of the Murugha Mutt in Karnataka's Chitradurga, even as cases have been registered under the POCSO and Prevention of Atrocities Acts by the police, has surprised many.

Sources confirmed that big political calculations are behind the development.

The seer is being investigated by the police following allegations of sexual assault. Sharanaru heads one of the most prominent Lingayat mutts in the state.

The ruling BJP government in Karnataka has not initiated any action against the accused seer even after five days of lodging of an FIR.

Opposition Congress is also tight-lipped about the inaction against the seer. There's a deafening silence from Opposition leaders Siddaramaiah and B K Hariprasad, who normally launch scathing attacks on the ruling BJP government's failures.

Madara Channaiah seer, who represents the Dalit community, has extended his support to the accused seer. He has said that patience must be shown in cases like this.

The progressive, Dalit, women and minority organisations have slammed the political parties and are organising state-wide protests against inaction by the state government and silence of opposition parties.

Sources explained that the political clout and huge following of the Murugha Mutt is forcing political parties to hesitate to initiate any action fearing public wrath. With Assembly elections scheduled next year, no party is ready to take any risk.

Historically, the Murugha Mutt has involved itself in cultural, social, academic and social activities for three centuries. The mutt was established in 1703 A.D., according to historical records. The mutt has guided the rulers of Chitradurga fort.

The clout and influence of the Murugha Mutt is unquestionable, according to political analysts. Accused seer Murugha Sharanaru took lead to organise small caste groups, especially untouchables.

The accused seer, much to the chagrin of other influential Lingayat mutts and seers, helped these marginalised groups establish their own religious mutts. Under these mutts, backward and exploited castes of the state went on to become united groups.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat recently met the Madara Channaiah seer and addressed the religious seers belonging to backward classes from mutts mostly founded by the accused seer.

Murugha Sharanaru had also backed Opposition leader Siddaramaiah when he chose to quit the JD(S) and tried to launch the 'Ahinda' movement in Karnataka, which opened doors for him to the Congress. Later, Siddaramaiah went on to become the Chief Minister.

The accused seer recently stood with the Congress when the party launched the Mekedatu Padayatra. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited his mutt and expressed his happiness and showered praises on the activities of the mutt, praising how the accused seer was empowering the exploited classes.

Mutt sources claim that the sex scandal is the result of internal strife for management of affairs of the cash-rich and influential mutt. However, sources also said that few elements could subdue the accused seer as they have got certain evidence against him.

The ruling BJP government is treading cautiously over the matter. Sources in the BJP explained that any move against the seer will cost the party dearly ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The party is waiting for court directions in this regard, so that there is no room for anyone to blame the BJP.

Karnataka police seem to be losing face by not initiating any action against the accused seer.

The police have not questioned the accused seer, who is charged under the POCSO Act. Dalit and women organisations have taken to the streets demanding his arrest. The accused seer has only been told not to leave the premises of the mutt.

Meanwhile, sources said that the victims, one belonging to the Schedule Caste and another to the Backward Class, have videos of the alleged sexual assault.

Police sources said that they have narrated their horrific tales of brutal sexual assault by the accused seer. The girls have left the hostel showing personal reasons and reached Bengaluru to speak out against the sexual assaults.

The victims had earlier narrated their ordeal to an auto driver, who guided them to an NGO 'Odanadi' based in Mysuru run by activists Stanley and Parashu. The activists had approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The CWC then lodged the FIR on behalf of the victims in Mysuru. Later, the case was transferred to Chitradurga. 

News Network
September 5,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 5: Boats have been deployed in Bengaluru suburbs after heavy rains pounded and inundated the city. 

The most affected areas were the IT hub regions of Electronics City, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road, Mahadevapura, Whitefield and Bommanahalli.

Chief Minister Basavara Bommai on Monday stated that Bengaluru city has received heavy rains which extensively damaged 30 places in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones. Both the zones house major IT companies besides being home to a major chunk of IT professionals.

"Instructions are issued to dispatch two State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) teams with 30 members in each team to the affected places. Officials are asked to drain out water from roads. Whatever is decided already will be implemented as per plan," he added.

The IT and BT company employees are facing the fury of the heavy rains for more than 10 days. Thousands of professionals were unable to reach their work places. Major companies on the Outer Ring Road stretch have asked their employees to work from their homes following major water logging problems.

The techies who got into public transport were forced to walk kilometers as buses were struck in the traffic as roads were being inundated. Those who took private vehicles were also stranded in traffic for hours.

Balagere-Panathur road in Varthur turned into a river as storm water drains are blocked. The residents of the apartments in the area were evacuated with boats.

Chief Minister Bommai also stated that he will be visiting T.K.Halli unit of Bengaluru Water Board in Mandya district that will manage drinking water supply to Bengaluru City which has been affected due to rushing of water into the unit following heavy rains on Sunday night.

"I am leaving for Mandya soon after Teachers' day function to assess the situation", he told reporters in Vidhana Soudha here on Monday.

He said BWSSB Chairman, engineers, secretary of urban development department are already sent to the unit. The officials of Mandya district are busy in draining out water from the pumping station. The situation is expected to come under control by evening. Technical team is working on the emergency mode to restart the machinery. "I will visit and give necessary instructions".

News Network
August 26,2022

New Delhi, Aug 26: Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Congress today with a scathing critique of the Gandhis, mainly Rahul Gandhi, is likely to launch a new party in Jammu and Kashmir, sources say.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, say sources, is keen on a new outfit on his home turf. Soon after his resignation, five Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders quit in his support.

Sources close to Mr Azad say he wants to mark his presence in the region ahead of elections due later this year.

Mr Azad, 73, quit the party days after he rejected a post in the Jammu and Kashmir Congress saying his recommendations for appointments had been ignored. 

Today, the veteran leader slammed the Gandhis with a five-page resignation letter accusing Rahul Gandhi of "childish behaviour" and immaturity and of letting a "coterie of inexperienced sycophants" run the party.

Mr Azad wrote he joined the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir in the mid-1970s, "when it was still a taboo to be associated with the party, given its chequered history in the state from 8th August 1953 onwards - the arrest of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah being the nadir of its political myopia."

His resignation comes ahead of the 2024 national election and amid signs that the election of a new Congress chief will be delayed yet again. The Congress is focused towards a "Bharat Jodo Yatra" to be led by Rahul Gandhi next month.

Mr Azad, a former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member, was among the party's tallest leaders and the Congress's face in Jammu and Kashmir.

If he forms a new party, he has the option of tying up with regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir or partnering with the BJP, which would vastly gain from a face like Mr Azad in the region.

Before him, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also floated his party after quitting the Congress. He tied up with the BJP for the Punjab election but failed to make a mark.

Mr Azad is among the few leaders to enjoy goodwill across the spectrum. After his Rajya Sabha membership ended last year, Mr Azad reportedly received invites from parties like the Trinamool Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

However, his bonhomie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands out.

The Prime Minister choked up during Mr Azad's Rajya Sabha farewell in parliament last year.

PM Modi shared an episode when they were both Chief Ministers - of Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir. He referred to a 2007 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on visitors from Gujarat. "I will never forget Shri Azad's efforts and Pranab Mukherjee's efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. That night...Ghulam Nabi Ji called me...," he recalled, fighting tears.

Describing Mr Azad as a true friend, the PM said: "I would not let you retire, I will continue taking your advice. My doors are always open for you."

Mr Azad later praised PM Modi during a speech in Jammu and said he hadn't forgotten his humble roots.

Mr Azad was a leading member of the "G-23" or the group of 23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 alleging a leadership drift and urging major reforms.

When he was honoured with a Padma Bhushan this year, many in the Congress said it was because of his proximity to the Prime Minister and the BJP.
 

