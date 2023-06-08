  1. Home
Nearly 50 per cent of Rs 2K notes in circulation has already come back: RBI Governor

News Network
June 8, 2023

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said about 50 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation has come back in the banking system since the RBI announced withdrawal of the highest denomination currency last month.

As on March 31, 2023, he said, Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.62 lakh crore were in circulation.

"So far, Rs 1.80 lakh crore have come back after the announcement," he said during an interaction with media after releasing the bi-monthly monetary policy here.

About 85 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes are coming as deposits in bank accounts and this is in line with expectation, he said.

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes as part of its currency management and permitted the exchange of such notes (up to Rs 20,000 in one go) from May 23 onwards. The exchange or deposit window is available till September 30, 2023.

The governor also urged the public not to panic for exchange or deposit of Rs 2,000 notes but should avoid last minute rush.

He also made it clear that RBI is not thinking of withdrawing Rs 500 notes, or even re-introducing notes in the Rs 1,000 denomination, and requested the public not to speculate on this.

Last month, the RBI governor had said the majority of the withdrawn Rs 2,000 currency notes are expected to be returned to the banking system by the September 30 deadline.

News Network
May 29,2023

New Delhi, May 29: A day after the Delhi Police ruthlessly cleared the sit-in site of the protesting wrestlers, the security force on Monday said they will be allowed to demonstrate at a suitable place in the city other than Jantar Mantar.

"The demonstration by the wrestlers was going on smoothly at the notified place of Jantar Mantar. On Sunday, the protestors flouted the law, ignoring our repeated requests. Hence, we cleared the site and ended the dharna," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted in Hindi.

"If the wrestlers will apply for permission to stage their sit-in again in the future, they will be allowed to do so at any suitable notified place other than Jantar Mantar," it said.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they would not be allowed to return there.

The police said 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released later in the evening on Sunday.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the dharna site at Jantar Mantar as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades.

The wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor. 

News Network
June 8,2023

Bengaluru, June 8: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday said revision of school textbooks will be done this year itself in the interest of the students.

He said the matter will be soon placed before the Cabinet to seek its consent.

The Congress in its poll manifesto had promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power, and had also promised to scrap National Education Policy (NEP).

"The Chief Minister is personally interested in this, it was also clearly mentioned in our manifesto -- of which I was the vice president -- that we will revise the textbook in the interest of the students. Same thing will stand. As we are implementing the guarantees, in the same way in my department we will fulfill what he had said," Bangarappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "There are reports in the media that we may not revise this year as the textbooks have already reached the students. No we will do it this year itself by introducing whatever necessary as a supplementary. There is such a system and it has been done several times in the past. We have already begun the work in this regard."

It is also being ensured that there is no burden on the students because of this, he said adding that as "It is still the initial days of the academic year, and as students wouldn't have entered the textbook curriculum yet, this is the time we have to do whatever we have to, of course those chapters (to be omitted) will be there in the textbooks, but teachers will be directed what to teach and what not to."

Noting that based on the experts advice what is necessary for the students will be kept and the unnecessary would be omitted, the Minister without revealing much said, as we are talking, the discussions and meetings are going on in this regard.

"After all these processes are completed, with the guidance of the Chief Minister it will be placed before the Cabinet and once it is passed there, it will be sent to students, keeping their interest in mind," he said.

Bangarappa indicated that the proposal on the textbook revision will be placed before the Cabinet probably when it meets next.

He however did not wish to go into details, when asked about reports stating that plans are on to remove some lessons from textbooks introduced by the previous BJP government, including one on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

There was a textbook controversy during the previous BJP regime, with demands by opposition Congress and some writers for sacking the then textbook review committee chief Rohith Chakratirtha for allegedly “saffronising” school textbooks by including the speech of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar as a chapter, and omitting chapters on key figures like freedom fighters, social reformers, and the writings of noted literary figures.

There were also allegations of erroneous content on 12th century social reformer Basavanna and certain factual errors in the textbooks, including accusations of disrespecting ‘Raashtra Kavi’ (national poet) Kuvempu and distortion of the state anthem penned by him. Initially, the allegations were refuted but subsequently rectifications were made in some cases. 

News Network
June 1,2023

Mangaluru, June 1: Dakshina Kannada MP and Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has threatened that his party would launch a massive protest if the ruling Congress government failed to fulfil the poll promises immediately. 

Speaking to media persons in the city today he said, “Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, DK Shivakumar had made several poll promises before the elections. They had also said that these promises would be fulfilled within 24 hours of government formation. But now, despite 20 days of being in power, they haven’t fulfilled their guarantees.”

“Now, the Chief Minister of the state Siddaramaiah has realized that it is impossible to fulfil the poll promises. He has financial knowledge despite that he lied to the people,” said Kateel.

He went on to warn that if any untoward incidents takes place in the state due to unfulfilled promises, the Congress government will be held responsible. 

He said officers and staff of Bescom and KSRTC are facing the wrath of people because of the promises of Congress. 

The Congress had promised to implement the ‘guarantees’ – 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on the very first day of assuming power in the state.

There is mounting pressure on the new government from opposition parties and various sections of people from across the state, to fulfill its five guarantees as promised ahead of polls.

