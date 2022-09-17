  1. Home
Politics over Hyderabad: Amit Shah leads ‘Liberation Day’ as KCR leads ‘National Integration Day’

News Network
September 17, 2022

New Delhi, Sept 17: Hyderabad today celebrates, depending one's political persuasion, the state's 'integration' to the Indian Union or 'liberation' from the rule of the Nizam. While Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR celebrates 'Telangana National Integration Day', a few kilometers away Union Home Minister Amit Shah is celebrating the same historical event but under a slightly different name: 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

A day that marks the integration of Hyderabad state to the Indian Union in 1948 bears witness to what a combative KCR calls the BJP's "divisive agenda". The BJP's political ambitions are not lost on anyone: with a weakened Congress unable to challenge the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the BJP sees a glimmering opportunity in Telangana.

Instances of the Centre and state not seeing eye-to-eye have become more common in recent months, however, today's events are significant. While Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao raised the national flag in Public Gardens, Nampally celebrating 'Telangana National Integration Day', 7 km away from him at Secunderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also unfurl the national flag marking 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

KCR, who declined an invite to Amit Shah's event today, asked why the BJP was not celebrating the integration of Gujarat's Junagadh to India on November 9 and only "wants to focus on Hyderabad".

BJP's attempts at outdoing KCR are apparent as they one-up the TRS's three-day festival with a year-long celebration of Hyderabad's integration, which has been tagged alongside the central government's ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

This aggressive competitive politics being played out today as the two leaders address separate public rallies and carry out independent celebrations.

KCR's three-day celebration of Telangana National Integration Day, which began yesterday with rallies being taken out by students, women and youth groups in constituency headquarters, has included him unfurling the national flag at the Central Lawns in Nampally's Public Gardens today. Simultaneously, ministers also unfurled the national flag and took salute at all district headquarters.

There will also be a rally taken out displaying Girijan and Adivasi artifacts which will culminate in a public meeting. Tomorrow, cultural programmes will be organised, and freedom fighters and artists will be facilitated.

On the other hand, Amit Shah's day-long visit for 'Hyderabad Liberation Day includes floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India who had unfurled the national flag after Hyderabad acceded to India.

Amit Shah was joined by the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka. Both states include parts that ceded from the former Hyderabad state. Another important aspect that the two states share is that they are governed by the BJP.

A cultural programme follows Mr Shah's unfurling of the national flag at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. Additionally, at 2 pm, Mr Shah will distribute "free divyang aids, appliances ... and mechanised sanitation equipment to schools" at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad to mark Narendra Modi's birthday.

This is not the first time that the BJP has weaponised Hyderabad Liberation Day against the TRS. They have for years accused KCR's party of not celebrating the day, alleging that it was engaging in "vote-bank politics".

News Network
September 14,2022

Panjim, Sept 14: Eight Congress MLAs in Goa joined the BJP on Wednesday, according to reliable reports.

"We have joined BJP to strengthen the hands of PM Modi and CM Pramod Sawant... 'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo'," said former Congress MLA Michael Lobo. 

Those who joined the BJP include Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes. 

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress had 11 legislators and the BJP has 20. With the recent development, Congress's strength in Goa Assembly has now been reduced to 3. 

This year's election in the coastal state was a tight contest between the BJP and Congress. The saffron party contested on all 40 seats while the Congress was in alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP).

News Network
September 12,2022

Varanasi, Sept 12: The Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the plea questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

District Judge A K Vishvesh ordered that it would continue to hear the petition seeking the right to worship in the temple.

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are claimed to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

The district judge had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the communally sensitive matter.

The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing in the case. 

News Network
September 10,2022

New Delhi, Sept 10: Five Congress MPs have written to AICC central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry expressing concern about the "transparency and fairness" of the poll process to elect the party chief, seeking that the electoral rolls should be securely provided to all electors and potential candidates.

In a joint letter to Mistry dated September 6, Congress's Lok Sabha members Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque said it was unfortunate that an erroneous interpretation was being given to their demand of releasing electoral rolls.

"We are not suggesting that any internal document of the party should be released in a manner that may give an opportunity to those who wish us ill to misuse the information contained therein," the MPs wrote.

"We are rather of the firm opinion that before the commencement of the nomination process, the party's Central Election Authority (CEA) must provide a list of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates that make up the electoral college," their letter to Mr Mistry said.

This list must be made available in order to verify who is entitled to nominate a candidate and who is entitled to vote, the MPs said.

"In case the CEA has any concerns with respect to releasing the electoral rolls publicly, it must put in place a mechanism to securely share this information with all electors and potential candidates. Electors and candidates cannot be expected to go to all 28 PCCs and 9 Union Territorial units across the country to verify the electoral rolls," they said.

This will remove any unwarranted arbitrariness from the election process, the MPs said.

"As long as this demand is met, our concern about transparency - a sine qua non in any free and fair election - will be met," the letter said.

The signatories to the letter said that as members of Parliament of the Indian National Congress, they are concerned about the transparency and fairness of the election process for the president of our party. 

Mr Tharoor and Mr Tiwari were among the group of 23 leaders who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking organisational overhaul. Mr Tharoor is contemplating running for the post of party president.

