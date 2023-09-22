Sangh Parivar leaders laugh in parliament as BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri hurls filthy abuses against Muslim MP; no strict action so far

New Delhi, Sept 22: BSP MP Danish Ali has approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for action against BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri over remarks made by the latter regarding him, during the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Chandrayaan 3 mission last night. The Speaker has expunged the remarks, but did not take any strict action.

BJP leaders said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had apologised immediately after Bidhuri made the remarks in the Lok Sabha. “He apologised to the House as the Deputy Leader and ensured the smooth functioning of the proceedings,” a source in the BJP said.

In a new low in the Indian parliamentary traditions, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday (September 21) abused a fellow MP from the BSP in the Lok Sabha, sparking massive outrage in political circles.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3, Bidhuri called BSP MP Danish Ali “Muslim ugrawadi” (Muslim terrorist), “Bharwa” (pimp), and “katwa” (circumcised). Ali is a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha Lok Sabha seat.

As Bidhuri was making derogatory remarks against him, former Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan may be seen having a laugh.

Congress MP K Suresh, who was in the Chair at the time the remarks were made, said he has ordered the remarks to be expunged from the records, reported PTI. The clip of Bhiduri’s remarks has surfaced on social media and has drawn flak from several quarters, including Opposition leaders who have called for strict action against him.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took “serious note” of certain objectionable remarks made by BJP member Bidhuri in the House and warned him of “strict action” if such behaviour is repeated in the future, officials said.

Rajnath Singh also expressed regret over the “objectionable” remarks. Singh said he had not heard Bhiduri's remarks and urged the Chair to expunge them from the proceedings if they have hurt the opposition members, according to PTI. “I express regret if the Opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member,” said Singh, the Deputy Leader of the House.

‘Apology an eyewash’

On the other hand, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh called Singh’s apology an “eyewash”. “[It is a] complete shame what Bhiduri said,” Ramesh told reporters. “Rajnath Singh’s apology is not acceptable… it was a half-hearted apology, an afterthought…it is an eyewash. Bhiduri has spoken in a language that is an insult not just to Parliament but to every Indian,” Ramesh continued, wondering why the MP had not yet been suspended.

Ramesh said the BJP MP’s utterances make a mockery of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps reiterating --- “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”. He said strictest possible action should be taken against him while wondering if this isn’t the case fit for suspension. He said AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha stand suspended for exercising their democratic right of protest inside the Parliament, while Bidhuri has spoken in a language that is not only an insult to Danish Ali but to every MP and also every Indian.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against Bidhuri. She said the Speaker could “feel free” to initiate a privilege motion against her for “calling you out”. “But I am asking you here and now -- what action are you taking against Ramesh Bidhuri?” she tweeted.

“I have seen Ramesh Bidhuri as MLA in the Delhi Assembly. He was better during those days. I guess, in Parliament, his upbringing has been ably done by Modi-Shah. New Parliament. New India,” tweeted Congress leader Pawan Khera. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also slammed Bidhuri for using “filthy language” in Parliament and termed it “sickening”. She asked whether the Speaker would take action against him.