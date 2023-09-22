  1. Home
  2. Sangh Parivar leaders laugh in parliament as BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri hurls filthy abuses against Muslim MP; no strict action so far

News Network
September 22, 2023

New Delhi, Sept 22: BSP MP Danish Ali has approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for action against BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri over remarks made by the latter regarding him, during the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Chandrayaan 3 mission last night. The Speaker has expunged the remarks, but did not take any strict action.

BJP leaders said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had apologised immediately after Bidhuri made the remarks in the Lok Sabha. “He apologised to the House as the Deputy Leader and ensured the smooth functioning of the proceedings,” a source in the BJP said.

In a new low in the Indian parliamentary traditions, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday (September 21) abused a fellow MP from the BSP in the Lok Sabha, sparking massive outrage in political circles.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3, Bidhuri called BSP MP Danish Ali “Muslim ugrawadi” (Muslim terrorist), “Bharwa” (pimp), and “katwa” (circumcised). Ali is a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha Lok Sabha seat. 

As Bidhuri was making derogatory remarks against him, former Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan may be seen having a laugh.

Congress MP K Suresh, who was in the Chair at the time the remarks were made, said he has ordered the remarks to be expunged from the records, reported PTI. The clip of Bhiduri’s remarks has surfaced on social media and has drawn flak from several quarters, including Opposition leaders who have called for strict action against him.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took “serious note” of certain objectionable remarks made by BJP member Bidhuri in the House and warned him of “strict action” if such behaviour is repeated in the future, officials said.

Rajnath Singh also expressed regret over the “objectionable” remarks. Singh said he had not heard Bhiduri's remarks and urged the Chair to expunge them from the proceedings if they have hurt the opposition members, according to PTI. “I express regret if the Opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member,” said Singh, the Deputy Leader of the House.

‘Apology an eyewash’

On the other hand, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh called Singh’s apology an “eyewash”. “[It is a] complete shame what Bhiduri said,” Ramesh told reporters. “Rajnath Singh’s apology is not acceptable… it was a half-hearted apology, an afterthought…it is an eyewash. Bhiduri has spoken in a language that is an insult not just to Parliament but to every Indian,” Ramesh continued, wondering why the MP had not yet been suspended.

Ramesh said the BJP MP’s utterances make a mockery of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps reiterating --- “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”. He said strictest possible action should be taken against him while wondering if this isn’t the case fit for suspension. He said AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha stand suspended for exercising their democratic right of protest inside the Parliament, while Bidhuri has spoken in a language that is not only an insult to Danish Ali but to every MP and also every Indian.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against Bidhuri. She said the Speaker could “feel free” to initiate a privilege motion against her for “calling you out”. “But I am asking you here and now -- what action are you taking against Ramesh Bidhuri?” she tweeted.

“I have seen Ramesh Bidhuri as MLA in the Delhi Assembly. He was better during those days. I guess, in Parliament, his upbringing has been ably done by Modi-Shah. New Parliament. New India,” tweeted Congress leader Pawan Khera. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also slammed Bidhuri for using “filthy language” in Parliament and termed it “sickening”. She asked whether the Speaker would take action against him.

News Network
September 20,2023

New Delhi, Sept 20: Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday extended her party's support for the women's reservation bill and demanded its immediate implementation along with the provision for the representation of SCs, STs and OBCs.

Initiating the debate from the opposition's side in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "I stand here in support of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

She said any delay in implementing women's reservation bill will be gross injustice to Indian women.

"The immediate implementation of the women's reservation bill by removing all obstacles not only necessary but also possible", Gandhi said.

News Network
September 19,2023

Bengaluru, Sep 19: Police arrested hardline hindutva activist Abhinava Halashree Swami, one of the main accused in the multi-crore cheating case wherein entrepreneur Govind Babu Poojary was duped after he was promised of BJP MLA ticket.

According to sources, Halashree was on board a running train in Odisha and CCB police arrested him with the help of Odisha state police. He will be brought to Bengaluru by night.

Swami was absconding after the arrest of young Hindtuva activist and rabble-rouser Chaithra Kundapura was taken into custody by the police. 

Abhinava Halashree hails from Vijayanagar district. He was reportedly trying to obtain interim bail from the court after Chaitra’s arrest. 

Earlier, Chaitra had made statements before the media while in custody that if Halashree Swami is arrested, the involvement of prominent personalities in the scam will emerge.

News Network
September 13,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 13: Former Karnataka Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP and H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) -- will not be attending the 'special emergency meeting' called by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday to discuss the issue of releasing Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. 

The meeting was convened at short notice following the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Tuesday recommending that Karnataka release 5,000 cusecs of water every day for the next 15 days to Tamil Nadu.

Bommai and Kumaraswamy said they are preoccupied with prior commitments but made their stand clear on the issue.

The Chief Minister's office said late on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ministers of the Cauvery basin region, former chief ministers of all parties, senior ministers of the state cabinet, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members were invited to participate in the emergency meeting.

While Yediyurappa is travelling to attend the BJP central election committee meeting in the national capital, Bommai too said, he will not be able to participate in the meeting as he is visiting his home constituency of Shiggavi in Haveri district to take part in an event.

'The state government invited late last night for a meeting to discuss the Cauvery dispute. However, I am not able to attend the meeting called by the government, as I have to participate in the pre-scheduled event in my constituency,' Bommai said on 'X'.

'Our stand on the Cauvery issue is clear. The state government should not release water to Tamil Nadu for any reason. The state government should make the Supreme Court and the CWMA (Cauvery Water Management Authority) understand the ground situation in the state,' he added.

Kumaraswamy too said he will not be able to attend the meeting as he has to attend a pre-scheduled event in Hassan.

Questioning the recommendation or direction to Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, he urged the state government to reject it.

Terming CWRC's recommendation as 'unjust', he said because of water scarcity in the Cauvery basin area, Karnataka government asked farmers not to cultivate crops; there will also be shortage of drinking water in the days to come.

Further, hitting out at the state government for releasing water to TN all these days, despite Karnataka facing scarcity, Kumaraswamy said, "It doesn't have the basic understanding or guts or courage to protect the interest of the state...they don't have commitment towards the people. What will they do for drinking water in the days to come, from where will they provide it to the people of Bengaluru?" Also, pointing out that there is no distress formula on water sharing till now, he expressed his displeasure about Cauvery bodies, and alleged that people of Karnataka are repeatedly being subject to oppression.

Following the CWRC's recommendation, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday held an emergency meeting regarding the next steps to be taken. Shivakumar, several senior ministers and officials including Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, and Chief Minister's Legal Advisor A S Ponnanna participated in the meeting.

Shivakumar made it clear that Karnataka is in no position to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, as it doesn't have enough water storage, due to lack of adequate rainfall in the river basin region.

He had said that the matter is next going to come before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), in a couple of days, and Karnataka will vehemently put forward its stand before it. 

