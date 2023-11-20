  1. Home
59 JOURNALISTS killed in Israel’s brutal war on Gaza: Advocacy group

November 20, 2023

As many as 59 Palestinian journalists have been killed and dozens injured during the Israeli regime's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, says an independent human rights advocacy group.

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor provided the information in a press statement released through Palestinian media on Sunday.

According to the statement, the fatalities equaled "the highest-ever number of journalists killed in wars and conflicts in modern history."

The group attributed the regime's brutality towards journalists to its efforts to impose "a real and comprehensive media blackout" during the war.

The Israeli regime started the war on Gaza after the territory's Palestinian resistance groups carried out the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the occupied territories on October 7 in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

Gaza's Health Ministry says at least 13,000 Palestinians, including more than 5,000 children, have so far been killed, and about 30,000 people have been injured.

The killing spree targeting journalists, Euro-Med Monitor said, came amid unfounded allegations by some Israeli officials that Palestinian press crews had prior knowledge of the October 7 operation.

According to the group, "Israel purposefully [has] left no safe haven for journalists in the Gaza Strip. Journalists were targeted even when they were wearing press jackets in the field, in press tents erected for media coverage next to hospitals, or even in their family homes."

The latest of the fatalities were caused on Saturday, when the regime's forces killed two journalists in an airstrike targeting Gaza's Bureij refugee camp.

The victims were identified as Sari Mansour and his colleague Hassouna Salim. They lost their lives after Mansour’s home came under an Israeli bombardment inside the camp, which is located in the central Gaza Strip.

According to Euro-Med Monitor, the Israeli war has led to complete or partial destruction of at least 117 press offices.

The regime has also restricted satellite channels operating in the Palestinian territories during the war, including Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television network, and has threatened to restrict Qatar's Al Jazeera network.

The advocacy body added that it has "received identical testimonies from [Palestinian] journalists expressing their fear that the media equipment they received from international organizations via Israel may include location-tracking and eavesdropping devices, which may have facilitated their targeting during the war."

Euro-Med Monitor asserted that targeting journalists is considered a war crime under international humanitarian law. 

November 9,2023

A 24-year-old Indian student who was stabbed at a fitness centre in the US state of Indiana on October 29 died of his injuries at a hospital on Wednesday. Varun Raj Pucha, a computer science student at Valparaiso University, was stabbed in the head by Jordan Andrade, 24, police said. 

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Varun Raj Pucha. Our campus community has lost one of its own, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Varun's family and friends as we mourn this devastating loss," Valparaiso University said in a statement.

The accused has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Andrade reportedly told the police that Varun "was going to assassinate" him, according to newly filed charges in the case.

Andrade told the police that Varun and he had never spoken before the attack but the former said that "someone" told him that Varun was "threatening".

"Officers also spoke with Planet Fitness staff who indicated that (the stabbed man) was a regular gym member and generally kept to himself, was quiet and reserved, nothing indicating that he was 'creepy,'" police said.

The Attack

Andrade said he walked into the massage room of the gym and found Varun, whom he did not know, but found "a little weird", the police said. He maintained that he felt threatened by Varun and reacted accordingly, stating in his own words that he "just reacted".

The accused insisted that Varun remained seated during the entire altercation and did not initiate any physical contact. He further alleged that the only physical contact occurred when Varun attempted to push him away after Andrade had already initiated the attack.

Claiming to be a former high school football player capable of bench-pressing 260 pounds, Andrade described Varun as "pretty little".

Andrade maintained that he acted in self-defence, portraying himself as a "defensive fighter" who eliminated a threat with a knife. Upon further inquiry about the details of the attack, Andrade allegedly responded with a vague explanation, "Uh, I just put it through."

When further questioned about the attack's specifics, Andrade reportedly remained tight-lipped, stating, "I don't even want to say it," according to police. "It was in the head."

The 24-year-old acknowledged pulling the knife out of his pocket, a tool he typically uses for opening boxes at his workplace, Menards.

Memorial

A memorial service for Varun will be held on campus on November 16th. 

"Our university gives the family and friends of Varun Raj Pucha our deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with his family, and we pray for their healing," said the university.

Varun, from Telangana's Khammam district, was pursuing an MS in computer science. He began his studies in the US in August 2022.

November 6,2023

Joy and jubilation were in the air as a stream of guests walked inside the home of Al-Shaima Akram Saidam to congratulate her on a commendable feat – topping the school examinations.

Saidam, from northern Gaza, scored 99.6 percent marks in this year’s annual secondary school examination announced in July, earning the first position throughout the besieged coastal strip.

In interviews with local media outlets, who queued up outside her home in northern Gaza, the Palestinian schoolgirl spoke exuberantly of her big dreams, hopes, and ambitions.

Saidam also spoke about the painstaking efforts and hard work she put in for the highly competitive examinations, which eventually delivered results as she stood first in the Gaza Strip.

Pertinently, more than 40 percent of Gaza’s 2.2 million population comprises children.

“Getting this achievement was not easy, it was very difficult,” she said in one of her interviews.

“I used to say, ‘I hope I just pass,’ but I [reached] this average, thank God.”

A proud Palestinian, the teenager sported a Palestinian keffiyeh around her neck as local media persons clicked photos and shot videos to publish them with the interviews.

“When I saw my grade, I was truly surprised and was very happy. Hard work had paid off,” she said.

Her father, in an interview with a local Palestinian media outlet after the results were announced in July, said difficult living conditions did not affect her performance or dampen her spirit.

“The issue of electricity is not new to us, it has always been like this,” he said at the time. “There are alternatives such as batteries; there are alternatives today, thank God.”

Saidam had already made plans for the future. She wanted to be a translator. She wanted to join the Islamic University of Gaza and enroll for a degree in English- Arabic translation.

The university was blown up in an Israeli airstrike days after the bombardment began on October 7.

On October 15, amid the Israeli regime’s indiscriminate bombings in Gaza, Saidam and many other members of her family were also killed. She was silenced and her dreams were shattered.

According to Gaza-based Quds TV, they were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Al Nuseirat refugee camp, five kilometers northeast of the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

The refugee camp is home to thousands of displaced Palestinians, including those displaced since October 7 when the Israeli regime launched the indiscriminate aerial blitz on northern Gaza.

The aftermath of the bombing showed flattened buildings and corpses lying all around the camp.

This was the place where the teenager and her pregnant mother had sought refuge after the Zionist regime launched attacks on the civilian population in Gaza following the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.

Saidam and her family did not realize that the refugee camp would be targeted as well.

The attack on the Al Nuseirat refugee camp was followed by back-to-back strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp, the largest camp for refugees in the northern Gaza Strip.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has already risen above 9,500, most of them children and women. 

November 6,2023

Eleven councilors have quit the UK’s Labour Party after their calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza were ignored by the party’s leader Keir Starmer.

British media reported on Monday that the leader of Burnley Council and 10 other councilors had left the party after they called for Starmer to resign.

“It has become apparent that Keir Starmer and the leadership either cannot or will not heed our concerns or acknowledge the sentiments within our communities,” the group said in a statement on Sunday.

“In response to our calls for him to resign he responded that the individual concerns of members are not his focus, further illustrating that he does not value the voice of the grassroots of the party,” the statement added.

The 11 councilors described their memberships as “untenable” due to the leadership’s refusal to demand a ceasefire in West Asia.

Keir, who has come under internal pressure for Labour to demand a cessation of hostilities, told reporters that his focus was on stopping the suffering in Gaza, not on the “individual positions” of party members.

Starmer on Tuesday echoed remarks made earlier by the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu by saying, “Now is not the time for a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Labour have backed the UK government’s stance of calling for a pause in the fighting to allow humanitarian aid and medical treatments to reach Palestinians in Gaza.

However, Afrasiab Anwar, who has been in the UK Labour Party for 10 years, said, the stance was “nonsensical” and did not capture the strength of feeling in his Lancashire town, along with communities elsewhere in Britain, regarding the Apartheid Zionist Israeli regime’s ongoing war on Gaza.

“We just can’t stand by watching and being part of a party that is not speaking out, or at the very least calling for a ceasefire,” Anwar said.

“Instead of talking of peace - all of our world leaders, including the leader of the Labour Party, are talking about humanitarian pauses. It’s just nonsensical.

“I just don’t think the message is getting through in terms of how our communities, right across the board, are feeling about this.”

Also, the leader of Lancashire’s Pendle Council had called on Keir to resign from his post as party leader on Thursday.

The call for Starmer to resign came after senior Labour figures also broke ranks to challenge his anti-Gaza stance - including London mayor Sadiq Khan, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

In response to the mounting pressure inside the party, demanding the Labour leadership call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a Labour spokesman said, “Labour fully understands calls for a ceasefire."

The spokesperson claimed that a ceasefire would only “freeze this conflict and would leave hostages in Gaza and Hamas with the infrastructure and capability to carry out the sort of attack we saw on October 7.”

According to the spokesperson, Labour is calling for humanitarian pauses in the fighting which is the “best and most realistic way” to address the humanitarian emergency in Gaza and is a position shared by the US and EU.

Labour has lost at least 50 councilors over the party’s position on Palestine till now, losing overall control of Oxford and Burnley councils.

Analysts say the refusal by the party’s leadership to back a ceasefire in Gaza will create immense discontent and division within the party, affecting the polls in the next general election.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupant forces in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long atrocities.

At least 9,770 people in Gaza have been killed in the Israeli attacks on the blockaded territory, most of which were women, children and the elderly, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. 

