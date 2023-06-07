  1. Home
  2. Minor earthquake rocks UAE-Oman border area

News Network
June 8, 2023

Dubai, June 8: An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 was detected in the UAE's Al Fayy area late Wednesday night, according to an advisory released by the National Centre Meteorology (NCM).

The minor tremor was recorded at 11.29pm in the UAE-Oman border, the authority added.

Experts had earlier said that UAE residents have no reason to worry about earthquakes.

"The UAE has low to moderate seismicity; hence we are safe. We are not on the active seismic belt," Khalifa Al Ebri, director of Department of Seismology, NCM, had said.

"We have frequent tremors ranging from two to three in a year. People do not feel most of these tremors and they are just detected by the sensors. All these tremors do not affect the buildings or the infrastructure (in the country)."

Comments

News Network
June 7,2023

freepower.jpg

Bengaluru, June 7: Two days after rolling out the Gruha Jyoti scheme offering free power up to 200 units to domestic consumers, Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Wednesday said the enrolment to avail of the benefit will start from June 15.

People who want to get this facility should enroll through the Seva Sindhu portal of the state government from June 15 to July 5, he said. Applicants will be required to upload proof that they are the resident of the building to avail of the benefit, he said. According to George, the documents that need to be uploaded in the Seva Sindhu application to register for the scheme are any of the documents such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, title deed or lease or rental agreement. The minister said that in the next two days a policy will be brought to include new buildings or new tenants.

As per the scheme, electricity supply companies will determine the average consumption of power in the last fiscal, based on which each consumer's average consumption will be calculated. If it is below 200 units, then another 10 per cent will be added.

This average consumption will be free of cost, and the rest of the consumption up to 200 units will be charged. Supposing a consumer uses an average of 150 units of power, he or she will be eligible to get up to 165 units of electricity free.

Any excess consumption up to 200 units will be charged. Anyone consuming above 200 units will have to pay for the entire bill.

According to the minister, the state has 2.16 crore consumers who use less than 200 units of power, whereas there are only two lakh consumers who use more than 200 units of electricity. George also said that the average consumption of domestic power is 53 units. The scheme is expected to cost the state exchequer at least Rs 13,000 crore, he added.

"We are not trying to exclude anyone. We want to include more people in this scheme. Our objective is to offer relief to the middle class as well, which is hit by price rise," George said.

A senior officer in the energy department told PTI that the government may consider changing the base year to calculate average unit consumption depending on the consumption pattern.

"Depending on the consumption pattern, we may think of setting up a new average year," he said. 

Comments

News Network
June 3,2023

kateela.jpg

Mangaluru, June 3: The BJP in Karnataka on Saturday asked the Congress government to bring out a white paper on the financial situation of the state and reveal the source of revenue for implementing the five poll promises of the party.

Addressing reporters here, BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said even while implementing the guarantees, the entire process lacked clarity.

The details of the implementation of the schemes should be made clear to the people, he said.

On the 10 kg free rice scheme for BPL families implemented by the state, Kateel wanted to know whether it would be an additional 10 kg rice, besides the 5 kg rice already being provided by the Centre.

Kateel said the state will face a deep financial crisis if the Congress is implementing the guarantees only with an eye on the coming elections to local bodies and the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

The state government should convey to the public the source of income for the implementation of guarantees.

The Congress had announced the schemes before elections without any clarity and is implementing them without clear-cut details, he alleged.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his Cabinet has decided to implement the ruling Congress's five poll guarantees, without any discrimination of caste or religion, and has fixed a timeline to operationalise the schemes within this financial year.

In its manifesto for the Assembly elections, the Congress had promised to implement five guarantees -- 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders, both in the age group of 18-25 (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on coming to power.

Comments

News Network
June 1,2023

crash.jpg

Chamarajanagar, June 1: A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Sappayyanapalya village, some 9km from the Chamarajanagar district headquarters in Karnataka on Thursday noon.

Two pilots ejected out of the plane safely before the crash. 

The training aircraft, which took off from the air force station in Bengaluru, crashed at around 12 noon. 

It was good fortune that aircraft hit the ground on barren land and not in the nearby village, a villager said, adding it would have been catastrophic if the plane had crashed into the village.

According to the IAF, the pilots were on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of accident.

"A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both air crew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF tweeted.

Senior district officials and an IAF team reached the spot along with the fire and emergency services personnel.

As soon as the plane crashed with a loud noise, villagers rushed to the spot and found the mangled aircraft engulfed in flames and billowing smoke. Besides alerting the local police and the fire brigade, they also rushed to the spot where the two pilots were seen ejecting and coming down with the help of parachute. Villagers noticed the two pilots lying on the ground. Quickly, they created a temporary shed for them.

Police officials rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and put up a makeshift tent for the injured pilots. The district officials in turn informed the IAF authorities in Bengaluru who then rushed to the spot in a special helicopter and airlifted the two injured pilots.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the District Katyayani Devi, one of the pilots sustained injuries in the spine while the other injured her mouth. "The IAF helicopter has airlifted the two pilots to Bengaluru," she added.

Panchayat Development Officer Rame Gowda said he was in the office when he heard a blast. "After hearing the sound, I came out and enquired. I got to know that an IAF aircraft had crashed. I rushed to the spot and saw the crashed aircraft in flames. I informed the police and the fire and emergency services department about the incident," Gowda told reporters.

According to the Chief Fire Officer of Mysuru P S Jayaramaiah, a senior fire brigade officer, a man by the name Mahesh Prithvi informed them about the crash at about 12.05 pm and soon various teams were rushed to the spot.

An eyewitness said when they offered assistance to the pilots, they said they have informed the IAF station along with sharing the GPS location of the crash site to them.

Two days ago a Redbird Training Aircraft made an emergency landing in an agriculture field soon after taking off from Sambra airport in Belagavi. The pilots escaped with minor injuries.

Comments

