  2. Class 9 Dalit girl hacked to death by ‘upper caste’ youth for raising voice against eve teasing

News Network
February 10, 2024

Bengaluru, Feb 9: A minor Dalit girl was allegedly murdered by a youth belonging to an upper caste as an act of vengeance in the Anugondanahalli police station limits in Bengaluru Rural district on Friday.

The ninth standard girl was missing for three days and her body was found by shepherd boys on the outskirts of the village on Thursday. According to the police, the parents of the girl have stated that one Nithin, an upper caste boy from the village, had teased her 20 days ago.

The girl had informed her parents about the incident. Though they came forward to lodge a police complaint, the elders of the village intervened and had them compromise.

Three days after the compromise, the girl went missing. The parents have alleged that not able to reconcile to the fact that the girl raised her voice over the eve teasing, Nithin had killed her.

Nithin had attempted to slit his throat after the murder came to light. The Anugondanahalli police have taken up the case for investigation.

Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandin stated on Friday that the accused youth is not in a position to speak. He has been hospitalised and is under police surveillance. “Once he recovers we will be able to verify the allegations against him and ascertain the exact cause of the murder.”

News Network
February 1,2024

Udupi, Feb 1: A group of fishermen on board of a trawl boat was assaulted and looted by another group of fishermen who came in a purse seine boat mid-sea around 10 nautical miles away from Kaup Light House of Udupi district on January 30 at 5 am.

Five fishermen identified to be Parvathaiah, Kondaiah, Raguramaiah, Shivaraj and Sheenu— of a trawl boat were injured after another group of fishermen who came in a purse seine boat allegedly assaulted them.

In a complaint to Kaup police, complainant Mahammed Mustafa Basha (43) from Bunder in Mangaluru said that he owned 'Mirash- II IND-KA01-MM-2497' registered trawl boat. 

The boat had left for deep sea fishing on January 27 with fishermen Parvathaiah, Kondaiah, Raghuramaiah, Shivaraj, K Sheenu, Elumale, Chikkodi, and Raju— all from Andhra Pradesh on board from Mangaluru fisheries port.

In his complaint, Basha said that the incident occurred when they were returning to Mangaluru with a fish catch. When the trawl boat was situated 10 nautical miles away from Kaup Light House, a purse seine boat named 'Hanuma Jyothi' with 15 to 20 men on boat approached them. Later, seven to eight men from the purse seine boat allegedly entered Basha's trawl boat and took away fish boxes and loaded it to their boat.

Basha has further alleged in the complaint that fishermen identified as Sheenu and Raghuramaiah were allegedly taken away in a traditional boat by about seven members. Later, those in the purse seine boat assaulted six members who were on trawl boat. In the meantime, the two fishermen who were taken away were brought back to the trawl boat.

The complaint mentioned that the miscreants escaped with four mobile phones and 12 boxes of fish worth Rs 2 lakh. Kaup police have registered a case under IPC sections 395, 397, 323, 324, 326 and 149 and an investigation is in progress.

News Network
February 1,2024

Udupi, Feb 1: A middle aged non-resident Indian from Udupi district, who works in Kuwait, has gone missing after he reported boarded a homeward flight in Muscat around 20 days ago. 

Francis Ravi D’ Souza (55) hailing from Shankarapura, Moodabettu, Kaup taluk, had taken a month-long vacation from his company in Kuwait to visit home. 

According to his wife, who has approached Kaup police, D’Souza had informed her on January 9 that he had started his journey from Kuwait to Muscat. 

He was supposed to take another flight to Dubai and then return India. However, on January 10 he informed his wife that he missed the Dubai-bound flight from Muscat and asked her to buy a new ticket for his travel to India.

She booked a new ticket for him on January 11 and had also informed his wife that he had indeed boarded the flight from Muscat. However, he has not reached home and has gone missing ever since.

Francis Ravi D’Souza is five feet nine inches tall with a wheatish complexion. He is able to converse in Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Hindi, English, Malayalam, Arabic and Tamil languages. 

Those who get to know his whereabouts are requested to inform Kaup police station over phone on 0820-2551033 or Kaup police circle inspector's office on 0820-2572333, DSP office: 08258-231333, SP's office: 0820-2534777 or police control room 0820-2526444, stated a press release from Kaup police sub-inspector. 

News Network
January 31,2024

congress.jpg

Mangaluru, January 31: The Karnataka state-level Congress workers convention ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, will be held here in coastal city of Mangaluru on February 17. 

The state PCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today announced this while addressing the media near Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. 

The convention was earlier slated for January 21. However it was postponed amids intensified “Ram Bhakti” in political arena due to Ayodhya temple inauguration programme. 

“It was postponed for unavoidable circumstances. A decision is taken now to hold it on February 17. The conference will be held under the leadership of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge,” the KPCC chief said. 

