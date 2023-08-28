  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: 19-yr-old Hindu girl beaten to death by father for being in love with Dalit youth

August 28, 2023

A man belonging to Hindu religion allegedly killed his 19-year-old daughter and then secretly buried her body objecting to her relationship with a Dalit boy in Karnataka’s Kolar district. This is the second honour killing reported in just about two months in Kolar district.

The police identified the victim as Ramya. Her father, Venkatesh Gowda, and his brothers — Mohan Gowda and Chowdegowda — have been arrested by the police. Another accused, Anjaneya Reddy, is on the run, and efforts are on to nab him.

The incident took place at Thotli village in Kolar taluk in the early hours of Friday, August 25, 2023. However, the family members of the deceased buried the body in a hush-hush manner without informing police or fellow villagers. 

But a police constable attached to Sugatur outpost got wind of the incident and brought it to the notice of Kolar superintendent of police M Narayana. The SP immediately sounded out the Kolar Rural police inspector to probe the incident. When a police team rushed to the house of the victim, her father admitted to the crime. 

According to Narayana, Ramya had fallen in love with a Dalit youth from Aaleri, a neighbouring village. The father claimed that his repeated pleas to her to call off the relationship went in vain.

Ramya worked in a private factory near her village. Narayana said the youth is a mechanic working with a private firm. Family members came to know about the affair a month ago and everyone tried to prevail over the girl, but in vain. The girl told her family she would go with him "come what may", said the Kolar SP.

Based on the confession of the accused, police exhumed the girl's body in the presence of the taluk magistrate on Sunday morning and an autopsy was conducted on the site. Kolar Rural police inspector Lokesh has booked a case under various acts, including murder and concealing evidence, the SP said.

On June 27, a man in Bodagurki village of Bangarpet taluk had killed his 20-year-old daughter as she was in love with a Dalit youth from the same village.

August 14,2023

palestine.jpg

Extremist Israeli settlers have been violently taking over Palestinian lands and forcing hundreds of Palestinians to leave their homes, leading to the disappearance of some Palestinian communities off the map, an independent humanitarian organization says.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said in a report on Thursday that around 500 Palestinians from seven communities have been forcibly displaced over the past 20 months.

“There are entire Palestinian communities being wiped off the map, a shameful legacy of unrelenting violence, intimidation and harassment perpetuated by Israeli settlers and, in some cases, encouraged by Israeli authorities,” Ana Povrzenic, NRC’s country director for Palestine, said.

She added, “The rapid establishment of settlement outposts and takeover of Palestinian land is choking Palestinian communities, destroying their livelihoods, and putting Palestinian lives at risk. Palestinians have no choice but to flee, leaving behind their homes, schools, and jobs.”

It warned that more and more Palestinian communities will be forcibly displaced if Israel is not held accountable.

Lately, a dozen families, comprising 89 Palestinians, among them 39 children, were forcibly displaced from Ras At-Tin village, east of Ramallah, following increased settler harassment and intimidation.

Israeli settlers took over the community’s grazing lands and established a vineyard next to an Israeli military base.  

The NRC highlighted that some 60 Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank are at heightened risk of forcible displacement due to Israeli settler and soldier violence, settlement expansion, and Israel’s fairly discriminatory policies and practices, including its unlawful planning and zoning regime.

“Without holding Israel accountable, more and more Palestinian communities will be forcibly transferred,” warned Povrzenic. “How many more Ras At-Tins must there be before the international community acts?”

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 279 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

While all Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, the occupying regime has stepped up settlement expansion in blatant violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued illegal settlement expansion.

Israel withholding bodies of 30 Palestinians

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime has reportedly been withholding the bodies of 30 Palestinians since the beginning of the current year, of whom 11 were prisoners.

Eight of the fallen Palestinians hailed from the northern West Bank city of Jenin, six from Nablus, five from Ariha, three from Ramallah, four from al-Ouds, and the last four from al-Khalil.

Mohammed Eliyyan, a lawyer, published the names of the Palestinians whose bodies are being withheld, adding that he will continue publicizing the names in "support of the martyrs’ families."

The handing over of bodies is always done through the Palestinian civil liaison office, the Palestinian body in charge of coordinating civil affairs with the occupying Israeli regime.

Between 2007 and 2015, Israel stopped the practice of withholding Palestinian bodies.

Then came the Palestinian October 2015 Intifada (uprising), during which the number of Palestinian retaliatory operations against Israeli forces and settlers increased, often ending with the killing of the suspected attackers. Israeli forces then began once again to withhold the bodies of those killed. 

August 18,2023

journalist.jpg

Patna, Aug 18: A journalist was shot dead by unidentified people in Araria district of Bihar early on Friday, police said.

Vimal Kumar Yadav (35), who worked for a Hindi daily, was killed at his residence in Premnagar village.

'The assailants knocked at the gates of Yadav's house around 5.30 am and opened fire as soon as he opened the gates,' the Bihar Police tweeted.

Yadav died on the spot, where the district police chief and the SHO of Raniganj, the police station concerned, rushed upon hearing the news.

'The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway. Forensic experts and the dog squad have been called in. The deceased was said to be involved in an old dispute with a neighbour. All angles are being probed into,' said Ashok Kumar Singh, the Superintendent of Police for Araria.

When journalists approached Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna with queries about the incident, he said, 'I felt really sad and immediately asked officials concerned to look into the incident'.

'The matter is being probed and the culprits will be brought to book,' asserted the CM.

However, the opposition lashed out at the government and claimed the incident showed 'democracy is in danger in Bihar'.

'Criminals are roaming freely while innocent citizens, including journalists, and even police personnel are being killed in Bihar,' alleged state BJP president Samrat Choudhary.

'What has happened in Araria is, indeed, tragic. But such incidents have become the norm since the 'ghamandia' (arrogant) Mahagathbandhan led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad formed the government in the state,' said the BJP leader whose party shared power in the stage till a year ago.

Former Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, who has realigned with the BJP-led NDA, said, 'Nitish Kumar and his allies keep shouting that democracy is under attack in Bihar. But they are unable to protect the fourth estate.'

Referring to the killing of a police officer recently in Samastipur, Paswan said, 'The common Bihari gave up all hopes from Nitish Kumar long back. But his government cannot protect even the police and the press.'
 

August 19,2023

dks.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 19: Facing flak from various quarters including the opposition BJP, the Karnataka government has withdrawn the circular that stopped funding to state-run Hindu temples for development work.

Muzrai or Hindu Religious Institutions And Charitable Endowments Department Minister Ramalinga Reddy clarified that the circular was issued due to 'confusion,' and the government has no intention to stop any development or repair work at the temples.

He said he has asked both the Principal Secretary and the Commissioner of the department to immediately withdraw the circular.

Following the Minister's directions, the Commissioner on Friday withdrew the circular.

The Muzrai department Commissioner on August 14 had issued a circular directing all district administrations to stop funding for repair and development works of state-run temples, wherever 50 per cent of funds were granted and the works had not commenced or where funds were sanctioned, but not released.

Officials were also asked not to approve any new proposals for which administrative sanction was pending.

Clarifying, Reddy said, recently he "held a meeting with the Principal Secretary and Commissioner (Muzrai department), in which it was directed to submit a report before August 30 regarding -- orders issued but funds not released during the previous government, for temples which 50 per cent funds were given, and the funds available for this year."

He said, "The Commissioner had got confused. We had not asked any work to be stopped."

Noting that the circular was issued without bringing it to his notice, the Minister said, the Commissioner has issued it under confusion.

Hitting out at the Congress government, BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar called it "anti-Hindu temples' development."

Fomer Muzarai Minister and BJP leader Shashikala Jolle, pointing out to the importance of temples in Hindu culture, condemned the government's circular, and urged it to release the funds and develop the temples.

She had also threatened protests if the government did not withdraw the circular. 

