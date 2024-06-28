  1. Home
  2. Karnataka CM tussle heats up: After Vokkaliga seer’s demand, Veerashaiva-Lingayat pontiff seeks top post for community

News Network
June 28, 2024

A day after a Vokkaliga seer publicly urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down in favour of his deputy D K Shivakumar, a prominent seer from the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community on Friday called for ministers from his community to be considered if there is a change in the CM post.

Channasiddharam Swamiji of Srishail Peetham stated that if the Congress decides to change the state chief minister or create additional deputy chief minister positions, preference should be given to legislators from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

Speaking to reporters at Yadur village in Chikkodi taluk, the seer emphasized that people from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community have voted for Congress in large numbers.

"If the Congress wants to change the chief minister or create more deputy chief minister posts, community members like M B Patil, Ishwar Khandre, S S Mallikarjun, and veteran Shamnur Shivashankarappa should be considered. During the government formation, Veerashaiva-Lingayat votes were decisive. Therefore, Veerashaiva-Lingayat ministers should be given priority and their experience utilized. I urge that they be given an opportunity," he said.

Talks in this regard have been held with Kashi, Ujjani, and other seers of Panchapeethas, and there is an understanding about the chief minister's post within the Congress. The grand old party should walk the talk, he added.

On Thursday, Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji had raised the pitch for Shivakumar as CM during the Kempegowda Jayanti event, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Bengaluru's founder, in the presence of both Siddaramaiah and the deputy chief minister on the dais.

News Network
June 23,2024

The UAE's cricket community is in shock as they mourn the sudden death of Indian expatriate Mandeep Singh, who was hailed as a "fantastic all-rounder" and the "best teammate ever." His team members find it hard to accept that he is no longer with them and are reeling from what happened on Thursday (June 20) night.

Vision Cricket Ground management said that the Sharjah ground was rented for an ongoing tournament and hosted three matches on Thursday. The Dubai Super Kings (DSK) played a three-hour T22 match against the Titans from 8.30pm until 11.50pm.

According to the DSK team, during the second innings of the match, the captain approached Mandeep to bowl the 17th over, but he declined, complaining of discomfort. He requested to retire from the game and proceeded to lie down on the other side of the ropes. Suspecting exhaustion, his teammates fanned him so he could cool down. They also served him energy drinks, juices, and candies. After 10-15 minutes, the expat in his 40s said he felt better but decided not to return to the field.

When the match was over, Mandeep hitched a ride with his teammates and headed home to Al Nahda 2, Dubai. Barely 10km from the stadium, as they reached the Sharjah-Nazwa Road, the Indian expat again complained of uneasiness and shortness of breath. He then started gasping for breath and collapsed inside the car.

His DSK teammates safely parked the car and laid him on the ground to perform CPR on him while another called for an ambulance at around 12.13am. They were instructed to remain where they had parked.

Once the emergency team arrived, they tried to revive Mandeep with CPR and defibrillation, according to his teammates. They then rushed him to Al Daid Hospital, where the doctors had declared him dead.

Although it is suspected that he suffered from heat exhaustion, the exact cause of Mandeep's death remains unknown, pending details from the forensic department. His body will be handed over to his family after the report and police clearance.

Originally from Mumbai, Mandeep lived in the UAE for the past 15 years, and is survived by his wife and two sons. His colleagues from Flydubai, neighbours and cricket mates have come forward to support the grieving family and finalise all the formalities.

A spokesperson from the airline said, "We are saddened by the passing of our colleague Mandeep Dhaliwal, who has been part of the Flydubai family."

The company where Mandeep worked for more than 10 years expressed their "deepest condolences to his family". The airline said they were in contact with the family and added, "our thoughts remain with his family and his loved ones and we ask that they are given privacy during this difficult time."

Tributes pour in

As news of Mandeep's death spread among cricketing enthusiasts in the UAE, players who shared the field with him paid heartfelt tribute to their beloved teammate and friend.

One team member, who requested anonymity, said, "He was a fantastic, humble, and energetic guy. He often played two to three times a week and was enthusiastic about sports, especially cricket. He was our go-man with the ball and the bat. He was also quite fit, and I have never heard him complain about any issues. What happened on Thursday night was a shocker, and we cannot accept that Mandeep is no more."

Another DSK cricketer said, "He was a gem of a person, and we are all devastated to lose such a mate and a senior team member. He played for several teams and was a complete all-around team player who never had any disputes with anyone. He was a true sportsman and a complete player. May he rest in peace, and may his family find strength in this difficult time."

A player, who was in the vehicle when Mandeep collapsed, was shaken from the incident and was at a loss. "We are devastated and heartbroken. I cannot express my feelings right now," he said.

Naveed Ahmed, Chairman of Superfix Sports, which organises cricket tournaments across the UAE, offered his condolences and said, "It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the untimely passing of Mandeep Singh, a dedicated player in various cricket leagues across the UAE.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mandeep's family, friends, and the entire cricket community affected by this loss. May Mandeep Singh rest in peace.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the importance of prioritising health and well-being in sports. I urge all players to stay hydrated, take necessary breaks, and listen to their bodies."

Media Release
June 20,2024

PAcollege.jpg

P.A. College of Engineering (PACE) football team has clinched the VTU State Level Football Championship- 2024-25, held on 13th & 14th June 2024, by defeating NMIT Bangalore in the final match at PES, Mandya. 

This achievement showcases the team's dedication, hard work, and passion for the sport. 

This victory comes on the heels of PACE's triumph in the VTU Mangalore Division Inter-Collegiate Football Tournament, where they emerged champions for the third consecutive year, demonstrating their continued excellence in collegiate football.

News Network
June 28,2024

dbsy.jpg

The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which filed a chargesheet against former CM and BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa and three others, has claimed that Yediyurappa not just sexually assaulted minor at his house but also tried to cover it up by giving cash. 

In the chargesheet, three of Yediyurappa’s aides have been charged for destruction of evidence and trying to cover up the case on his behalf. 

The charges have been filed under IPC Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence), 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender) and Section 8 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Bengaluru Police had registered an FIR against the 81-year-old BJP leader on March 15 under the law based on a complaint from a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her 17-year-old daughter. The girl had allegedly gone to meet the leader along with her mother at his home in February this year, seeking his help to speed up a probe into a past rape case. Her mother, who had made the complaint against Yediyurappa, died of lung cancer last month.

The government later transferred the case to the CID. A Bengaluru court had issued a non-bailable warrant for the leader’s arrest earlier this month, but the Karnataka High Court halted his arrest.

With the case back in the news last month, the BJP had sharply retaliated at the renewed interest, insinuating that the Congress government was doing this to divert attention from its loss in the recent general elections in the state. Yediyurappa had denied the charges, saying “people would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against me.”

750-page chargesheet

The 750-page chargesheet filed by the CID explains the minor girl’s ordeal.  The investigators found that on February 2, 2024, at around 11.15 am, the survivor, along with her 54-year-old mother, the complainant who died on May 26, visited Yediyurappa, 81, at his residence in Dollar’s Colony, Bengaluru seeking help in a previous case of sexual assault and other matters. While Yediyurappa was speaking with the mother, he was holding the survivor’s right wrist with his left hand.

Yediyurappa then called the minor inside a meeting room next to the hall and locked the door. He then asked the survivor, if she remembered the face of the person who had sexually assaulted her earlier. After the survivor replied twice that she did, Yediyurappa asked her what her age was then and proceeded to sexually assault her, the investigations found.

The survivor, startled, pushed the former CM’s hand, moved away and asked him to open the door. Yediyurappa put some cash in the hand of the survivor from his pocket and exited the room. He told the survivor’s mother that he couldn’t help them, gave her some money from his pocket and sent them away, the investigations revealed.

On February 20, after the survivor’s mother uploaded a video related to the crime on her Facebook account. Arun Y M, accused No.2, at the behest of Yediyurappa, along with Rudresh M and G Mariswamy, accused No.3 and 4, initiated contact with the survivor and her mother.

Rudresh and Mariswamy, along with another person listed as the witness, went to the survivor’s house and ferried her and her mother to Yediyurappa’s residence in their car. Investigations found that the three accused then coerced the survivor’s mother into taking down the video from her Facebook account and deleted the video from her iPhone’s gallery.

At Yediyurappa’s directions, Rudresh paid the survivor Rs 2 lakh in cash, the investigations revealed. Another conversation recorded by the survivor in her phone, which was not deleted, and the voice samples of Yediyurappa, formed key pieces of the evidence, reported Deccan Herald quoting sources.

