Karnataka CM tussle heats up: After Vokkaliga seer’s demand, Veerashaiva-Lingayat pontiff seeks top post for community

The UAE's cricket community is in shock as they mourn the sudden death of Indian expatriate Mandeep Singh, who was hailed as a "fantastic all-rounder" and the "best teammate ever." His team members find it hard to accept that he is no longer with them and are reeling from what happened on Thursday (June 20) night.

Vision Cricket Ground management said that the Sharjah ground was rented for an ongoing tournament and hosted three matches on Thursday. The Dubai Super Kings (DSK) played a three-hour T22 match against the Titans from 8.30pm until 11.50pm.

According to the DSK team, during the second innings of the match, the captain approached Mandeep to bowl the 17th over, but he declined, complaining of discomfort. He requested to retire from the game and proceeded to lie down on the other side of the ropes. Suspecting exhaustion, his teammates fanned him so he could cool down. They also served him energy drinks, juices, and candies. After 10-15 minutes, the expat in his 40s said he felt better but decided not to return to the field.

When the match was over, Mandeep hitched a ride with his teammates and headed home to Al Nahda 2, Dubai. Barely 10km from the stadium, as they reached the Sharjah-Nazwa Road, the Indian expat again complained of uneasiness and shortness of breath. He then started gasping for breath and collapsed inside the car.

His DSK teammates safely parked the car and laid him on the ground to perform CPR on him while another called for an ambulance at around 12.13am. They were instructed to remain where they had parked.

Once the emergency team arrived, they tried to revive Mandeep with CPR and defibrillation, according to his teammates. They then rushed him to Al Daid Hospital, where the doctors had declared him dead.

Although it is suspected that he suffered from heat exhaustion, the exact cause of Mandeep's death remains unknown, pending details from the forensic department. His body will be handed over to his family after the report and police clearance.

Originally from Mumbai, Mandeep lived in the UAE for the past 15 years, and is survived by his wife and two sons. His colleagues from Flydubai, neighbours and cricket mates have come forward to support the grieving family and finalise all the formalities.

A spokesperson from the airline said, "We are saddened by the passing of our colleague Mandeep Dhaliwal, who has been part of the Flydubai family."

The company where Mandeep worked for more than 10 years expressed their "deepest condolences to his family". The airline said they were in contact with the family and added, "our thoughts remain with his family and his loved ones and we ask that they are given privacy during this difficult time."

Tributes pour in

As news of Mandeep's death spread among cricketing enthusiasts in the UAE, players who shared the field with him paid heartfelt tribute to their beloved teammate and friend.

One team member, who requested anonymity, said, "He was a fantastic, humble, and energetic guy. He often played two to three times a week and was enthusiastic about sports, especially cricket. He was our go-man with the ball and the bat. He was also quite fit, and I have never heard him complain about any issues. What happened on Thursday night was a shocker, and we cannot accept that Mandeep is no more."

Another DSK cricketer said, "He was a gem of a person, and we are all devastated to lose such a mate and a senior team member. He played for several teams and was a complete all-around team player who never had any disputes with anyone. He was a true sportsman and a complete player. May he rest in peace, and may his family find strength in this difficult time."

A player, who was in the vehicle when Mandeep collapsed, was shaken from the incident and was at a loss. "We are devastated and heartbroken. I cannot express my feelings right now," he said.

Naveed Ahmed, Chairman of Superfix Sports, which organises cricket tournaments across the UAE, offered his condolences and said, "It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the untimely passing of Mandeep Singh, a dedicated player in various cricket leagues across the UAE.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mandeep's family, friends, and the entire cricket community affected by this loss. May Mandeep Singh rest in peace.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the importance of prioritising health and well-being in sports. I urge all players to stay hydrated, take necessary breaks, and listen to their bodies."