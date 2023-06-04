  1. Home
Mangaluru: Cost of site at ‘Plastic Park’ not affordable, say manufacturers; 39 entrepreneurs ready to set up units, claims Kateel

June 4, 2023

Mangaluru: While the plastic park project, which is being set up by the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers at Ganjimutt in Mangaluru taluk is getting momentum, 

The Plastic Manufacturers Association has urged the government to reduce the cost of industrial plots at the plastic park project which is being set up by the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers at Ganjimutt in Mangaluru taluk. The price of the site is currently fixed at Rs 1.2 lakh per cent of land.

On the other hand, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who visited the project site on Saturday, told reporters that the project will come up on 104 acres at a cost of Rs 62 crore. While infrastructure will be provided for 52 industrial plots, 39 entrepreneurs have shown interest in setting up units, he said. 

“The plastic park will have roads, a Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) Institute, separate hostels for men and women, guest house, cafeteria, warehouse, and water supply and sewage system. The funds allocated for the establishment of the plastic park includes Rs 31 crore from the central government and an equal amount from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB),” he said.

The project will ensure job opportunities for locals, once the project is completed, Kateel said. “Many industries have already come forward to set up units in the plastic park. Works related to the development of infrastructure and buildings have already begun. The CIPET institute will provide all technical support and extend training for the manpower required in the industries. Plastic-based industries may start production at the park without any hassle. The plastic park is expected to attract investments to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore, and it will ensure jobs for 1,000 people directly, and more than 10,000 indirectly,” Kateel said, adding that a foundation stone laying ceremony will be held soon, and the work is expected to be completed within a year.

Canara Plastic Manufacturers Association president BA Nazeer said that the price of land should be reduced from Rs 1.2 lakh per cent to Rs 50,000. 

“The KIADB should reconsider the price of land fixed for industries, as Rs 1.2 lakh per cent is too costly, considering the value of land in the area. Further, the process of allotment of industrial plots should be done in Mangaluru, instead of Bengaluru,” he added. Meanwhile, Ganjimutt gram panchayat members demanded that separate land should be identified for waste management.
 

May 30,2023

Haridwar, May 30: Agitating wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, handed their medals to Bhartiya Kisan Union chief and Balian Khap head Naresh Tikait, who had reached Haridwar's Har ki Pauri to stop them from throwing these into the Ganga as a symbolic act of protest against Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they have accused of sexual harassment.

Tikait, along with the wrestlers, have now given five days to the government to sort out their demands, failing which wrestlers will go ahead with their decision to submerge their medals in the Ganga.

A large gathering assembled at Har ki Pauri, witnessing the wrestlers' poignant demonstration after they reached there with their world championship and Olympic medals.

Earlier, after reaching Har ki Pauri, the wrestlers stood in solemn silence for approximately 20 minutes. Subsequently, they took a seat by the riverbank, clutching their medals and their expressions reflecting profound distress.

The wrestlers had also announced that they will sit on a hunger strike at India Gate after the immersion programme, but Delhi Police sources said that they will not be allowed to protest at the national monument.

"No formal request has been received from the wrestlers thus far. To proceed with any demonstration, the wrestlers must adhere to the protocol by submitting a written communication to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) concerned. The decision regarding their request will be made based on the established guidelines and procedures," a police source said.

"India Gate is not a protest site and police will not allow wrestlers to protest there. We will suggest alternate site for protest including Ramleela Ground and Burari," the source added.

May 30,2023

Bengaluru, May 30: The much-awaited free travel for women in ordinary buses — one of the promises of the Congress — will be implemented after the cabinet meeting on June 1, according to Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy.

On May 30, he met officials of the four State-run road transport corporations (RTCs) — BMTC, KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC — in Bengaluru.

Later, Mr Reddy informed reporters, “A report from the officials, regarding the scheme, will be submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 31. On June 1, in the Cabinet meeting, a decision will be taken.”

When asked about conditions, if any, for free bus services to women, Mr Reddy said, “All will be decided in the Cabinet meeting.”

At the first meeting of the Cabinet of the newly-formed government in Karnataka on May 20, a decision was taken to implement the 5 guarantees promised to voters in the poll manifesto of the Congress party.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had earlier said details of implementation of these schemes would be worked out during the next Cabinet meeting. The departments concerned have been told to issue orders for implementation of these schemes.

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) official, who participated in the meeting, told The Hindu that the Minister has taken all details, including revenue and condition of bus fleet. They also discussed how the corporations can offer free bus service to women passengers in Karnataka.

Mr. Reddy, who represents BTM Layout constituency in Bengaluru, has been given the portfolios of Transport and Muzrai Department.

May 22,2023

Mangaluru: Passengers of Mangaluru-bound Air India Express flight IX 814, which was scheduled to take off from Dubai at 2.25 am on Sunday, May 21, had a harrowing experience as the flight was delayed by around 10 hours. 

The airline officials cited technical reasons for the inordinate delay. However, the passengers complained that they were not informed about the delay in departure by the airline, which caused them much inconvenience.

A tweet posted by @pritham_1974 read: “Flight from mangalore Dxb IX 814 delayed by 9.30 hours, No SMS nor a call from Airlines. Airport staff informed passengers after one hour waiting for check in, Poor coordination from the airline staff at the airport .. not expected from TATA group #AirIndia #ratantata #dgca.”

A tweet from handle @Nenmeli said, “@ DrSJaishankar @PMOIndia Around 185 Airindia express IX814 passengers to IXE are stuck and suffering in DXB terminal 2 since last night due to flight delay. Now at 6.10AM at DXB, we don’t know when the flight will depart. Please do the needful urgently.”

In another tweet, @Nenmeli said that after more than 10 hours of delay, passengers were allowed to check in around 9.30 am on Sunday. “Also, the airlines arranged food for all of us,” the tweet said.

An AIE official at Mangaluru International Airport said that the flight was delayed in Dubai due to technical reasons and landed at MIA around 6.45pm.

Sources said that the major rehabilitation/recarpeting work under way at Mangaluru Airport runway 06/24, is another cause for the delay since flights cannot land here anytime between 9.30am to 6pm, except Sunday and national holidays. The works which started on January 27 will continue till the end of this month.

On Saturday, May 20, Air India Express flight IX 813, from Mangaluru to Dubai, was also delayed by four hours. An AIE official informed that the flight, that was scheduled to depart from Mangaluru at 11.05 pm on Saturday, took off for Dubai around 3.15am on Sunday.

