Mangaluru: Cost of site at ‘Plastic Park’ not affordable, say manufacturers; 39 entrepreneurs ready to set up units, claims Kateel

Mangaluru: While the plastic park project, which is being set up by the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers at Ganjimutt in Mangaluru taluk is getting momentum,

The Plastic Manufacturers Association has urged the government to reduce the cost of industrial plots at the plastic park project which is being set up by the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers at Ganjimutt in Mangaluru taluk. The price of the site is currently fixed at Rs 1.2 lakh per cent of land.

On the other hand, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who visited the project site on Saturday, told reporters that the project will come up on 104 acres at a cost of Rs 62 crore. While infrastructure will be provided for 52 industrial plots, 39 entrepreneurs have shown interest in setting up units, he said.

“The plastic park will have roads, a Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) Institute, separate hostels for men and women, guest house, cafeteria, warehouse, and water supply and sewage system. The funds allocated for the establishment of the plastic park includes Rs 31 crore from the central government and an equal amount from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB),” he said.

The project will ensure job opportunities for locals, once the project is completed, Kateel said. “Many industries have already come forward to set up units in the plastic park. Works related to the development of infrastructure and buildings have already begun. The CIPET institute will provide all technical support and extend training for the manpower required in the industries. Plastic-based industries may start production at the park without any hassle. The plastic park is expected to attract investments to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore, and it will ensure jobs for 1,000 people directly, and more than 10,000 indirectly,” Kateel said, adding that a foundation stone laying ceremony will be held soon, and the work is expected to be completed within a year.

Canara Plastic Manufacturers Association president BA Nazeer said that the price of land should be reduced from Rs 1.2 lakh per cent to Rs 50,000.

“The KIADB should reconsider the price of land fixed for industries, as Rs 1.2 lakh per cent is too costly, considering the value of land in the area. Further, the process of allotment of industrial plots should be done in Mangaluru, instead of Bengaluru,” he added. Meanwhile, Ganjimutt gram panchayat members demanded that separate land should be identified for waste management.

