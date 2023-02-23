  1. Home
  Beware! Illegal crowd-funding in Saudi Arabia may land you in serious trouble

P A Hameed Padubidri
February 22, 2023

You may come across social media messages requesting for the financial helps and other philanthropic gestures for the victims of recent Turkey - Syria earthquake that claimed thousands of human lives, injured hundreds of thousands and left millions homeless. 

In countries like Saudi Arabia, wherein government has launched official channel to help the quake victims, any such unauthorized messages (by the citizens or residents including NRIs) might land you in serious legal trouble as it goes outside the framework of the KSA's laws and rules.

People in their personal capacities are not allowed to engaging in raising funds publicly or secretly for such cause that crosses the parameter of the Saudi government. 

We can't deny the any possibility of the situation in Syria and Turkey is being misused by some people. Such funds or charities might also reach the wrong hands or into the accounts of extremist organisations. 

Commission of any such act by citizens or residents even in good faith or out of innocence will trigger serious legal consequences as per the provisions of the Saudi Arabian law. None is allowed to give and collect money in the KSA in an unauthorised manner. 

A simple advertisement through emails or messages on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, or fake websites with bank accounts etc showing the pictures of the victims might be used by the wrongdoers to grab the attention of the people and to swindle their money. 

Both fundraisers and donors will be held responsible for such unlawful act unless they prove of their blamelessness.  

The government of Saudi Arabia has agreed on more than 183 million riyals ($48.8 million) worth of projects to help Syria and Turkey after this month’s devastating earthquakes. 

The government also went an extra mile to involve both citizens and residents to donate for this cause through its App named ‘Sahem’. The ‘Sahem’ (or ‘contribute’ in English) online campaign launched by King Salman intends to raise public funds to help the rescue and relief work for the people in Syria and Turkey.

February 12,2023
February 12,2023

New Delhi, Feb 12: The President of India has appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, reported news agencies. The incumbent Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has been transferred as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Justice Nazeer retired on January 4, 2023.

Justice Nazeer was elevated to the Supreme Court in February 2017 from the Karnataka High Court. 

In the Supreme Court, he was part of prominent judgments in the KS Puttaswamy case (which held right to privacy a fundamental right), triple talaq case(dissented to hold the practice as valid), Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute(part of the unanimous verdict allowing construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed place), demonetisation case(led the Constitution Bench which upheld the note-ban decision as valid). 

He also led the Constitution Bench which held that additional restrictions not found in Article 19(2) cannot be imposed on the right to free speech of ministers and legislators.

The last instance of a Supreme Court judge being appointed as a Governor was the appointment of former Chief Justice of India P Sathasivam as the Governor of Kerala in 2014. Former Supreme Court judge Justice Fatima Beevi was the Governor of Tamil Nadu during 1997-2001, after her retirement as a Supreme Court judge in 1992.

February 9,2023
February 9,2023

New Delhi, Feb 9: Over 16 lakh Indians renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011 including 2,25,620 last year, the highest during the period, while the lowest of 85,256 was in 2020, according to government data.

The year-wise number of Indians who renounced their citizenship was provided by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Mr Jaishankar said the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship in 2015 was 1,31,489, while 1,41,603 people gave it up in 2016 and 1,33,049 in 2017.

In 2018, the number was 1,34,561, while 1,44,017 renounced their citizenship in 2019, 85,256 in 2020 and 1,63,370 in 2021.

The number in 2022 was 2,25,620, according to the minister.

For reference purposes, Jaishankar said the data for 2011 was 1,22,819, while it was 1,20,923 in 2012, 1,31,405 in 2013 and 1,29,328 in 2014.

The total number of Indians who gave up their Indian citizenship since 2011 comes to 16,63,440.

To a specific query, he said, according to information, five Indian nationals obtained the citizenship of the United Arab Emirates during the last three years.

Mr Jaishankar also provided a list of 135 countries whose citizenship Indians acquired.

To another question, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the government is aware of the issue of professionals having been laid off by US companies in recent months.

"Of these, a certain percentage is likely to be Indian nationals on H-1B and L1 visas. The government of India has consistently raised issues relating to the movement of high skilled workers, including IT professionals, with the US government," he said.

"It has also been working with various stakeholders, including industry organisations and business chambers on these issues," Mr Muraleedharan said. 

February 12,2023
February 12,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 12: Two youths who went for a swim in the Payaswini river drowned in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Jeetesh (19), son of Derla Narayana Patali, resident of Ariadka in Puttur and Praveen (19), son of Krishna Naika, resident of Ambatemoole of Paduvannoor village.

Sources said six youths had arrived in a group for swimming. One of them who went in first was caught in a current and others tried to save him. While four of them could manage to reach the shore, two were swept away.

Local youths recovered the bodies of the two youths from the river. All the six youths were daily wage workers, police said.

Sullia police personnel visited the spot and have registered a case.

