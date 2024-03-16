Fisherman from Ahmedabad dies of heart attack in Ajman

Ajman: Ashok Bai Baria (44), a resident of Valsad - Ahmedabad, succumbed to a heart attack in Ajman.

The incident occurred on March 13 morning at his residence, following which he experienced severe physical distress leading to the fatal cardiac arrest.

Fishing has been a longstanding activity in Ajman- UAE, with Baria being actively involved in the profession for many years.

Salam Pappinissery, CEO of Yab Legal Services in the UAE, has informed that all necessary arrangements are underway to repatriate the deceased's body to his hometown.