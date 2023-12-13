  1. Home
  2. ‘Are all lives not equal?’: Usman Khawaja on bizarre ICC threat amidst Gaza massacre

News Network
December 13, 2023

 

khwaja.jpg

'Australia batter Usman Khawaja became a big talking point on social media after pictures of his shoes with a pro-humanity and pro-equality slogan surfaced on social media.

Khawaja was reportedly planning to wear the shoe with the same message on Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth, but was warned against doing so over 'ICC rules'. While Khawaja has accepted the directive, he maintains that the message written on his shoe wasn't political.

On one of Khawaja's shoes, the message read: "All lives are equal", while the other one read, "Freedom is a human right". But, had the veteran batter decided to wear the same messages in the match, he could've been suspended by ICC.

In a video that he shared on social media on the eve of the Perth Test, Khawaja stood his ground and said that he isn't taking sides in the Israel vs Hamas war but is only suggesting that all lives are equally important to him, be it that of a person Muslim, Jew or Hindu.

"What I've written on my shoes is not political," he said. "I'm not taking sides. Human life to me is equal. One Jewish life is equal to one Muslim life is equal to one Hindu life and so on. I'm just speaking up for those who don't have a voice."

Despite the word of caution from Cricket Australia, Khawaja also said that he would continue to fight for his right to express these views. "Is freedom not for everyone? Are all lives not equal?", Khawaja asked in the video.

"The ICC has told me I can't wear my shoes on the field because they feel it's a political statement under their guidelines," he said. "I don't believe it's so. It's a humanitarian appeal. I will respect their view and decision. But I will fight it and seek to gain approval," he said in the video.

"Freedom is a human right. And all lives are equal. I will never stop believing that, whether you agree with me or not," he also said.

Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins had confirmed that Khawaja would not wear the statements, that he did in training, in the match against Pakistan on Thursday.

"I spoke to him just quickly and [Khawaja] said he won't be [wearing the statements]," Cummins said. "It kind of drew the attention to the ICC rules which I don't know if Uzzie was across beforehand. Uzzie doesn't want to make too big of a fuss. On his shoes, he had 'all lives are equal'. I think that's not very divisive. I don't think anyone can really have too many complaints about that.

"I think it's one of our strongest points in our team is that everyone has their own passionate views and individual thoughts and I chatted to Uzzie briefly about it today. And I don't think his intention is to make too big of a fuss, but we support him.

"I think what was on the shoes, 'all lives are equal', I support that."

Through his message, Khawaja is hoping to send a message to mankind against massacre of innocents in Palestine, even though he did not specifically mentioned about brutal Israeli aggression. 

Press Release
December 13,2023

Dubai2.jpg

Dubai: The culmination of the Just Transition in South Asia press conference, which took place on December 11, 2023, at COP-28 in Dubai, has illuminated the pressing need for immediate action to confront the impending climate crisis. The event delivered a stark call for decisive decisions and collaborative endeavors by major economies to ensure an equitable and just transition in South Asia.

Key insights from the conference include a global south's call for urgent action, emphasizing concrete decisions to curb excessive emissions and meet the 1.5-degree goal by 2050, as outlined in the Paris Agreement. The conference underscored that 83% of the carbon budget has already been exhausted, leaving a precarious 50:50 chance of achieving the Paris Agreement goals by 2030.

Further, the Climate Risk Index revealed that six South Asian nations, including Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, are among the top 10 most vulnerable countries impacted by climate change. The region bore witness to the devastating impact of seven cyclones in 2023 alone, resulting in loss of lives, destruction of homes, and severe economic repercussions.

Hasan Mehedi from CLEAN (Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network), Bangladesh, firmly stated, "The people of South Asia are bearing the brunt of climate change impacts, and their plea for urgent action is a call to the global community. The decisions we make today will determine the fate of vulnerable communities and the sustainability of our planet."

Recognizing the challenges faced by South Asian countries, representing a quarter of the global population and nearly a third of the world's poor, the conference shed light on the intricacies of energy poverty. The imperative to decarbonize the energy sector is acknowledged, yet challenges persist in meeting basic electricity needs and overcoming economic crises, particularly in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

A positive development emerged with the signing of the Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge (GREEP) by 123 countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Maldives. However, concerns were voiced about the adequacy of the target, considering the escalating global electricity demand and the need for more ambitious goals to achieve a just transition by 2030.

The event underscored challenges such as the concentration of renewable energy technologies in specific countries, giving rise to a form of 'Climate Colonialism.' The dominance of large corporations in renewable energy projects, notably hydropower, raised serious environmental and human rights issues, with indigenous communities facing the imminent threat of displacement.

Hemantha Withanage from the Centre for Environmental Justice (CEJ), Sri Lanka, shared, "South Asian nations face a delicate balancing act: meeting the basic electricity needs of their citizens while navigating economic challenges. Big economies must acknowledge and support our transition efforts, ensuring a just and equitable pathway towards sustainability."

Opposition was against false solutions like hydrogen, ammonia, and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. The conference emphasized the need for proven, affordable, and sustainable alternatives, rejecting the promotion of unproven technologies.

In the aftermath of the conference, key demands were outlined to address the climate crisis in South Asia. Organizers called for an ambitious target to generate at least 60% of global electricity demand from renewable sources, a cut-off date for using coal, gas, and petroleum in the power sector, cessation of financing for LNG as a transition fuel, and support for South Asian countries in building national renewable energy institutions. 

"The concentration of renewable energy technologies in specific countries is a form of 'Climate Colonialism.' We must shift focus towards community-owned decentralized systems to ensure not just environmental sustainability but also uphold the rights of local communities," says Vidya Dinker of Growthwatch, India,

Furthermore, the demands included financing for community-owned distributed renewable energy systems, ensuring local communities' human and environmental rights during the energy transition, and discontinuing the promotion of false solutions like hydrogen, ammonia, and CCS technologies.

Dubai.jpg

News Network
December 9,2023

mayavati.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 9: Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who recently became a target of an unsavoury exchange on the floor of the house, has been suspended from his party - Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. "Anti-party activity" has been spelt out as the reason for the action against him.

"You were warned many times against statements or actions against the policies, ideology and discipline of the party. But, despite that you have continuously been acting against the party," the BSP said in a statement. A suspended MP is bound by the party whip.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri had used communally provocative terror slurs against Mr Ali in the Parliament after which he met many big Opposition leaders. He even held a one-man protest outside Parliament yesterday to demand justice for Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who has been expelled from Lok Sabha.

The MP from Amroha was seen with a placard hung around his neck which said "don't turn (the) victim into (the) culprit".

"Decorum in Parliament died in September... it was bombed when Ramesh Bidhuri made those comments. And now they are saying this? Today, (Mahatma) Gandhi and Ambedkar are crying," a visibly upset Ali said.

A massive political row erupted over Mr Bidhuri's remarks during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in September this year. The objectionable comments to target Mr Ali, who was accused by several BJP leaders of using derogatory words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provoke the South Delhi MP, led to a show-cause notice to Mr Bidhuri, known for his several controversial remarks.

The BJP MP, on Thursday, expressed regret for his objectionable remarks against Mr Ali in a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee, which heard both leaders separately.

The BSP, which avoided to comment on the issue, today accused Mr Ali, a former JD(S) leader, of going against the party line: "You were given the ticket on Deve Gowda's insistence who had assured that you will always follow the party line. Only after this assurance you were given the BSP memebership. But you forgot the assurances given by you and indulged in anti-party activities."

Danish Ali, who started his political journey with Janata Dal (Secular), joined the BSP in 2019 with the consent of JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Six days later, his name was announced from Amroha constituency for 2019 general elections. He won the seat by defeating Kanwar Singh Tanwar of the BJP by a margin of nearly 63,000 votes.

News Network
December 8,2023

kharge.jpg

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over the rising crimes against Dalits and tribals in the country, and alleged it is part of BJP's agenda of dividing society.

"The latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is not merely statistics, it is BJP's record of making the life of SC-ST community unsafe," he charged in a post in Hindi on X.

"Injustice, atrocities and repression are part of the conspiratorial agenda of BJP to divide the society in the last decade," he alleged.

The continuous oppression of Dalits and tribals exposes the hypocrisy of the BJP-RSS, the Congress chief charged.

Kharge also shared a post that claimed that there has been a 46.11 per cent increase in crimes against Dalits since 2013 and 48.15 per cent against tribals.

