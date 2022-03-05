  1. Home
  Australia cricket legend, greatest leg-spinner Shane Warne dies at 52

News Network
March 4, 2022

Australia cricket legend and the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, Shane Warne, has died, aged 52.

Warne’s management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

The news is the second devastating blow for Australian cricket within 24 hours with fellow great, Rod Marsh, also dying on Friday having suffered a major heart attack last week.

Affectionately known as ‘Warnie’ and adored by millions across the globe, Warne is considered by many as the greatest bowler to ever play the game.

His stellar international career spanned across 15 years and saw him take 708 Test wickets — the most ever for an Australian, and the second-most of all time behind only Muttiah Muralitharan.

News Network
March 4,2022

Peshawar, Mar 4: A powerful bomb has exploded inside a Shia mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, killing around 60 people and wounding dozens more, many of them critically.

The explosion occurred as worshippers had gathered in the Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar’s old city area for Friday prayers.

Hospital officials said at least 57 people were killed. At least 200 people were reported wounded. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Peshawar police chief Muhammed Ejaz Khan said the violence started when two armed attackers opened fire on police outside the mosque.

One assailant and one policeman were killed in the gun battle, and another policeman was wounded. The remaining attacker then entered the mosque and detonated a bomb.

What Iran says

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Friday that the bomb attack was aimed at sowing discord among Muslims.

"The Pakistani government and security officials should adopt necessary strategies and take serious measures to prevent criminal activities of terrorists," he added.

Many anti-Shia terrorist groups are active in the South Asian country. Both Daesh and Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have previously carried out similar attacks in the region, located near the border with Afghanistan.

News Network
February 26,2022

Moscow, Feb 26: The Kremlin on Saturday accused Ukraine of prolonging the military conflict by refusing to negotiate as Russia pressed on with its invasion of the pro-Western country.

"In connection with the expected negotiations, the Russian president yesterday afternoon ordered the suspension of the advance of the main forces of the Russian Federation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call.

"Since the Ukrainian side refused to negotiate, the advance of the Russian forces resumed this afternoon."

On Friday, as Moscow's forces approached Kyiv, the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a delegation for talks to Belarus, where Russia has stationed thousands of troops.

It is one of the places from where Ukraine says it is being attacked.

A few hours later, Putin called on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the country's leadership whom he described as "terrorists" and "a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had repeatedly called for talks with the Russian leader during a weeks-long diplomatic push in which Western countries tried to deter Putin from launching an attack.

As Russian troops closed in on Kyiv on Friday, Zelensky issued a new statement urging talks.

"I would like to address the President of the Russian Federation once again. Fighting is going on all over Ukraine. Let's sit down at the negotiating table to stop the deaths of people," he said.

The Kremlin on Saturday also said that Russia had "seriously prepared" for the international sanctions, which it said it had "predicted."

"Measures are being taken immediately to minimise damage to all sectors of our economy," Peskov said.

Russia has been hit by a barrage of Western sanctions after Putin announced his attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. 

News Network
February 24,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 24: At least ten Karnataka-origin students are stranded in Ukraine and the state government is working with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring them back safely, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday. 

“Around 100 Indian students were on the way to the airport in two buses when the war broke out. More than ten of them are from Karnataka, as per the information we have,” Bommai said. “Students had started leaving Ukraine in batches. Perhaps, this was the last batch and they had almost reached the airport,” he said.

“The Indian Embassy is in touch with the students. Our chief secretary is in touch with the MEA. The Embassy is guiding students on where they should go. Once flights resume, all measures will be taken in coordination with the Centre to bring them back safely,” he said.

The Indian Embassy has advised Indians to stay away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and move to border countries.

