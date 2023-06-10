  1. Home
  'Unbearable barbarity': International wrestling referee reveals WFI chief Brij Bhushan's 'horrifying side'

June 10, 2023
June 10, 2023

brijbhushan.jpg

New Delhi, June 10: Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in March last year grabbed a woman wrestler "in a place one shouldn't touch a woman", Jagbir Singh, an international wrestling referee who was present at the event in Lucknow, has revealed. 

The Delhi Police, which recorded the statements of more than 200 people following allegations of sexual harassment against Mr Singh, recorded the statement of Jagbir Singh on May 20, 2023, in Patiala.

One of the seven women wrestlers on whose complaint First Information Reports, or FIRs, were filed at Delhi's Connaught Place police station last month, has accused Braj Bhushan Singh of molesting her during the photo session after the conclusion of the trial of the Asia Championship (Senior) in Lucknow on March 25, 2022.

The athletes had gathered on the stage for a customary photograph with the federation chief and the head coach when the woman wrestler "suddenly felt a hand on her buttock" which she alleged in the FIR was "highly indecent and objectionable and without her consent". The international referee confirmed he saw Brij Bhushan Singh doing it, after which he said she flinched and walked away angrily, saying she doesn't want the photo to be taken there. 

The wrestler, in her complaint, has said she was forcibly held by her shoulder when she tried moving away after being molested.

"All of us were huddling for the picture, so everyone noticed this (the woman recoiling and walking away)," Jagbir Singh said.

The Delhi Police questioned Jagbir Singh only about the Lucknow incident, but in a television interview, he made serious allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh regarding another alleged incident of 2013 when he said the federation chief's "horrifying side" was revealed.

During the dinner program of a competition held in Thailand's Phuket, Mr Singh had molested women players in a drunken state, he said. "His barbarity was unbearable," he added.

"Brij Bhushan Singh and his associates got very drunk and started touching women wrestlers inappropriately, forcefully hugging them, and offering them training gear," Jagbir Singh said.

Some women even left the dinner and went away, he further alleged.

"We then thought we had handed over the federation's president post to a monster," he said.

On why he remained silent for so long, he said, "when the protector himself becomes the assaulter, there's nowhere to go". He said the women, and all others, feared for their careers as Mr Singh was the top boss and had a massive influence.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh allegedly groped women athletes, asked inappropriate personal questions, demanded sexual favours to back their careers, brushed his hands across a minor's breast and stalked her, two FIRs against him say. Mr Singh is also accused of creating problems for, and denying professional opportunities to, those who rejected his alleged sexual advances.

The "minor" wrestler was not underage at the time of the event and has recorder a fresh statement in court. In an interview, her father said she had changed the age-related bit in her statement. Her complaint of sexual harassment remains as it was.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has earlier denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, and even issued a defiant statement refuting all charges.

"If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court, and I am ready to accept any punishment," he said.

May 31,2023
May 31,2023

Managluru, May 31: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Wednesday simultaneously raided 16 places in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka in connection with its ongoing investigations into terror funding.

The properties searched reportedly belong to activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The raid is based on inputs about funding from Gulf countries to Karnataka for helping radical organisations in terror-related activities, sources claimed. 

Sources said the search was conducted in the city as well as Bantwal, Uppinangady, Venur and Belthangady. The places raided included a few houses, shops and a hospital. Digital evidence regarding money transactions was collected.

The NIA had earlier conducted searches in the coastal district in March last to find out the sources of funding for terror-related activities, including the case in connection with the plot of the PFI to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12, 2022, at a rally in Bihar.

June 3,2023
June 3,2023

airport.jpg

Mangaluru, Jun 3: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has switched over all its conventional lights to the energy-efficient lighting system in a phased manner, achieving yet another milestone ahead of the world environment day on June 5.

By replacing 1,111 conventional lights spread across various functional areas with as many LED lights, the airport has achieved 100 per cent conversion of lights with the new lighting system, a release from the MIA said on Saturday.

The changeover will help the airport overall save 188,558.96 kWH per year. The biggest saving will be seen in the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) building area where the airport will save 1.17-lakh kWH per annum using 752 LED lights.

In the new integrated terminal building, the MIA will save 56,467 kWH per year with 261 LED lights and 14,673 kWH per annum by changing the 98 conventional lights to LED lights in the airside, old terminal building and NATS area.

The switchover will help in the reduction of 148.962 tonne of CO2 emission per annum, including 92.761 tonne of CO2 in the NATS area. The emission of CO2 is primarily recognised as the primary driver of global climate change.

The airport has proactively gone in for a controlled lighting system, enabling it to switch off lights wherever not required. The use of timers too ensures that the street lights are switched on at specified times, the release said.

June 1,2023
June 1,2023

PalmJebelAli.jpg

Dubai: The rule of Dubai has announced a new plan for the Palm Jebel Ali, a man-made palm-shaped island that has been dormant since 2009 following a real estate crash, and is double the size of the functioning Palm Jumeirah.

"Its visitors and tourists will enjoy more than 80 hotels and resorts that provide beautiful tourist experiences," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also vice president and prime minister of the UAE, said on Instagram.

The existing Palm Jumeirah is one of the most sought-after areas in Dubai and a favourite of Russians who have flocked to the emirate following the conflict in Ukraine, contributing to a red hot property market.

State-owned company Nakheel, which was taken over by the government in 2011 as part of a $16 billion (10 billion pounds) rescue plan in the aftermath of Dubai’s 2009-2010 real estate crash, is the developer of the islands.

Nakheel in November secured 17 billion dirhams ($4.63 billion) in financing as it accelerates plans for new waterfront projects including Dubai Islands, another man-made island project formerly known as Deira Islands.

The real estate market in Dubai, the Middle East's financial and tourism hub, began its recovery in early 2021 as the government moved to quickly reopen its economy and airports.

History

The Palm Jebel Ali project was launched by Nakheel Properties, a real estate developer in Dubai, in 2002. It was intended to be even larger than Palm Jumeirah, with a total area of 134 sq km (52 square miles). The island was designed to have a large crescent-shaped breakwater, forming a protective barrier for the inner areas.

The construction of Palm Jebel Ali began in 2002, and it involved extensive dredging and land reclamation. Sand from the seabed was used to create the island’s shape and elevation. The development plans included residential areas, commercial zones, leisure facilities, marinas, and a number of luxury hotels and resorts.

However, the construction of Palm Jebel Ali faced significant challenges and delays. The global financial crisis of 2008 had a profound impact on Dubai’s real estate market, leading to a slowdown in construction projects. The Palm Jebel Ali project was put on hold, and construction never resumed on a large scale.

Beaches

Earlier in the month, it was reported Dubai will have five times as many beaches by 2040, following a major announcement to develop tourism and wellbeing for residents, according to Arabian Business.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai made the announcement on social media, after a visit to Jebel Ali Beach.

The ambitious plans will see the emirate increase the area of beaches in the emirate from 21km to 105km.

Contemporary urban planning practices

Palm Jebel Ali will feature mixed-use walkable neighbourhoods, incorporate smart city technologies and sustainability practices, as well as provide a diverse range of mobility options for residents, visitors and communities. This will position Palm Jebel Ali as a global benchmark for waterfront living, as well as contribute to the transformation of the landscape of Dubai.

Palm Jebel Ali has been designed to become almost completely self-sufficient in terms of power generation once complete. As much as 30 per cent of Palm Jebel Ali’s energy requirements will be obtained from renewable sources. 

