Education and Quality of Life

Education is the process of facilitating learning or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, morals, beliefs, habits, and personal development. Educational methods include teaching, training, storytelling, discussion and directed research. Education is a far from a new concept. It has existed from time immemorial. In the ancient times it was the privilege of few but now it is a liberty of all.
Education affects the quality of life of individual in many ways .People with limited skills and competencies tend to have worse job opportunities and worse economic prospects, while early school leavers face higher risks of social exclusion and are less likely to participate in civic life.
Education improves your emotional intelligence .You become a better person more like understanding, kind, self-sufficient, love yourself before anyone else yet self-less. So this is how education makes life better. The earth becomes a better place to live because of more educated people implementing their learning. It helps a person to get knowledge and improve confidence level all through the life. It plays a great role in our career growth as well as in the personal growth. It has no limitation, people of any age group can get education any time .It helps us to determine about good and bad things.
Women education leads to higher enrolment of children in schools, better health, and family planning practice, reduction in infant mortality rates, child marriage and other such social evils. Education is an ornament in prosperity and a refuge in diversity. Education can be a tool for all-round development of a person. Educated person form a decent society. Always harmony will be developed in the society if anyone undergone the true spirit of study.
Education is the key to nations development. It helps promote cooperation among people, peace, prosperity and harmony.
Kairunnisa PH, is a second year B.Ed student at St. Aloysius Institute of Education
