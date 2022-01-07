  1. Home
Education and Quality of Life

Kairunnisa PH
January 7, 2022

Education is the process of facilitating learning or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, morals, beliefs, habits, and personal development. Educational methods include teaching, training, storytelling, discussion and directed research. Education is a far from a new concept. It has existed from time immemorial. In the ancient times it was the privilege of few but now it is a liberty of all.

Education affects the quality of life of individual in many ways .People with limited skills and competencies tend to have worse job opportunities and worse economic prospects, while early school leavers face higher risks of social exclusion and are less likely to participate in civic life.

Education improves your emotional intelligence .You become a better person more like understanding, kind, self-sufficient, love yourself before anyone else yet self-less. So this is how education makes life better. The earth becomes a better place to live because of more educated people implementing their learning.  It helps a person to get knowledge and improve confidence level all through the life. It plays a great role in our career growth as well as in the personal growth. It has no limitation, people of any age group can get education any time .It helps us to determine about good and bad things. 

Women education leads to higher enrolment of children in schools, better health, and family planning practice, reduction in infant mortality rates, child marriage and other such social evils. Education is an ornament in prosperity and a refuge in diversity. Education can be a tool for all-round development of a person. Educated person form a decent society. Always harmony will be developed in the society if anyone undergone the true spirit of study.

Education is the key to nations development. It helps promote cooperation among people, peace, prosperity and harmony.  

 

Kairunnisa PH, is a second year B.Ed student at St. Aloysius Institute of Education

Siya Kolvekar
January 7,2022

travel.jpg

Once a year go somewhere you have never been before, said Dalai Lama. My father took this particular quote very much to his heart. 

To say I love travel would be a complete understatement. Travelling for me is not just fun and enjoyment but a form of therapy. Travelling has helped me overcome some of the toughest battles of my life.

In today’s tech-obsessed world where social media is the king and the perfect platform to showcase our adventures to armchair travellers around the world, but travel is much more than getting the perfect Instagram shot. 

Need a break from the daily hustle of life and want to de-stress? The best way according to me is to travel. Hence it is very disheartening that I have not been able to travel as much I would like to given the pandemic situation for the past two years.

Travel opens opportunities for you to explore new places, try new food, to meet new people, learn about new and different cultures. It teaches us about ourselves and others, it broadens our horizons and forces us to look at the positives in life.

I will forever be grateful to my father for encouraging me to travel. Being a travel enthusiast himself he would put in a lot of his time and effort in planning the perfect trip for us every summer vacation. Doesn’t matter if it was just a 3 day trip he would make the most of it and make it a memorable one. Thanks to which I have travelled to places all over India.  

Travel is a great for generally improving your outlook on life. A study from 2018 says that travel improves your general mood and helps reduce stress. Travelling also connects you more with your family and friends. Creating memories and sharing amazing experiences with your loved ones helps enhance feelings of love, belonging and fulfilment.

When you reach your destination you leave your tensions behind and enter into a carefree dimension of life. When you travel you notice every sight and become curious of your surroundings. You want to live every moment to its fullest.

Travelling solo is also a great way to discover yourself, become independent and deal with any emotional pain and tensions. Travel boosts happiness and satisfaction. Frequently, you hold on to aspects of a travel experience that were enjoyable. For example, if you a like the food of a particular place, you learn how to cook it. These experiences remain with you forever to recall and adore.

Lastly but certainly not the least, travel gives you memories that last a lifetime. Not only will these memories sustain us during lonely times, but can also trigger a feeling of immense joy.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to pack your bags and get going!

 

Siya Kolvekar is a B.Ed student at St Aloysius Institute of Education, Mangaluru

Shaikh Neha
December 27,2021

abulkalam.jpg

Teachers are the pillars of the nation and they mould the future generations of the society. Other than parents, teachers have the biggest influence in a child’s life.

Every day is an exciting day for a teacher as they have opportunity to make a difference in someone else’s life.

They inspire the students to believe in themselves, and nourish confidence in them to become successful in life. The teachers encourage critical thinking and adaptability among students which is more important for their future.

Teachers have empathy, sympathy, patience, and love for the students. They need enormous patience to listen to their students and teach them with love and passion. Teachers adapt to the various teaching strategies by learning new technologies to help students understand the subject easily.  

Teachers face various health issues such as blood pressure, voice disorder, hearing loss, anxiety, tiredness and many more arise among the teachers. Health awareness workshops should be conducted by the schools so that the teachers live a healthy lifestyle.

But against all odds, they give their best to guide and support their students so that they become a good human being and a good citizen. We need to respect teachers and appreciate their efforts. More than a profession, it is a service. Without a teacher, the society has no doctors, soldiers, engineers, lawyers, entrepreneurs, journalists, etc. It is the teacher who makes a way for every profession. Teachers illuminate the world.

To all the teachers – the unsung heroes of the society thank you from the bottom of my heart.

 

Shaikh Neha is a student of St Aloysius Institute of Education, Mangaluru

