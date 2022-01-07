TRAVEL- A WAY OF LIFE

Once a year go somewhere you have never been before, said Dalai Lama. My father took this particular quote very much to his heart.

To say I love travel would be a complete understatement. Travelling for me is not just fun and enjoyment but a form of therapy. Travelling has helped me overcome some of the toughest battles of my life.

In today’s tech-obsessed world where social media is the king and the perfect platform to showcase our adventures to armchair travellers around the world, but travel is much more than getting the perfect Instagram shot.

Need a break from the daily hustle of life and want to de-stress? The best way according to me is to travel. Hence it is very disheartening that I have not been able to travel as much I would like to given the pandemic situation for the past two years.

Travel opens opportunities for you to explore new places, try new food, to meet new people, learn about new and different cultures. It teaches us about ourselves and others, it broadens our horizons and forces us to look at the positives in life.

I will forever be grateful to my father for encouraging me to travel. Being a travel enthusiast himself he would put in a lot of his time and effort in planning the perfect trip for us every summer vacation. Doesn’t matter if it was just a 3 day trip he would make the most of it and make it a memorable one. Thanks to which I have travelled to places all over India.

Travel is a great for generally improving your outlook on life. A study from 2018 says that travel improves your general mood and helps reduce stress. Travelling also connects you more with your family and friends. Creating memories and sharing amazing experiences with your loved ones helps enhance feelings of love, belonging and fulfilment.

When you reach your destination you leave your tensions behind and enter into a carefree dimension of life. When you travel you notice every sight and become curious of your surroundings. You want to live every moment to its fullest.

Travelling solo is also a great way to discover yourself, become independent and deal with any emotional pain and tensions. Travel boosts happiness and satisfaction. Frequently, you hold on to aspects of a travel experience that were enjoyable. For example, if you a like the food of a particular place, you learn how to cook it. These experiences remain with you forever to recall and adore.

Lastly but certainly not the least, travel gives you memories that last a lifetime. Not only will these memories sustain us during lonely times, but can also trigger a feeling of immense joy.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to pack your bags and get going!