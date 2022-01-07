  1. Home
TRAVEL- A WAY OF LIFE

Siya Kolvekar
January 7, 2022

Once a year go somewhere you have never been before, said Dalai Lama. My father took this particular quote very much to his heart. 

To say I love travel would be a complete understatement. Travelling for me is not just fun and enjoyment but a form of therapy. Travelling has helped me overcome some of the toughest battles of my life.

In today’s tech-obsessed world where social media is the king and the perfect platform to showcase our adventures to armchair travellers around the world, but travel is much more than getting the perfect Instagram shot. 

Need a break from the daily hustle of life and want to de-stress? The best way according to me is to travel. Hence it is very disheartening that I have not been able to travel as much I would like to given the pandemic situation for the past two years.

Travel opens opportunities for you to explore new places, try new food, to meet new people, learn about new and different cultures. It teaches us about ourselves and others, it broadens our horizons and forces us to look at the positives in life.

I will forever be grateful to my father for encouraging me to travel. Being a travel enthusiast himself he would put in a lot of his time and effort in planning the perfect trip for us every summer vacation. Doesn’t matter if it was just a 3 day trip he would make the most of it and make it a memorable one. Thanks to which I have travelled to places all over India.  

Travel is a great for generally improving your outlook on life. A study from 2018 says that travel improves your general mood and helps reduce stress. Travelling also connects you more with your family and friends. Creating memories and sharing amazing experiences with your loved ones helps enhance feelings of love, belonging and fulfilment.

When you reach your destination you leave your tensions behind and enter into a carefree dimension of life. When you travel you notice every sight and become curious of your surroundings. You want to live every moment to its fullest.

Travelling solo is also a great way to discover yourself, become independent and deal with any emotional pain and tensions. Travel boosts happiness and satisfaction. Frequently, you hold on to aspects of a travel experience that were enjoyable. For example, if you a like the food of a particular place, you learn how to cook it. These experiences remain with you forever to recall and adore.

Lastly but certainly not the least, travel gives you memories that last a lifetime. Not only will these memories sustain us during lonely times, but can also trigger a feeling of immense joy.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to pack your bags and get going!

 

Siya Kolvekar is a B.Ed student at St Aloysius Institute of Education, Mangaluru

Lorina Ivy Dsouza
January 6,2022

“Ma…aa…m, could you please tell me the meaning of the word ‘phenomenon’?”

“Ma’am if Adam smith is the father of Economics, then who is the mother of economics?”

Yes, so you all might have noticed a vast difference between the above expressions. I, when studying would, with a tone of hesitation barely ask any doubt with my teacher but when I entered as a teacher inside the class, found something completely contradicting to what I was expecting.

I had surely heard about this ‘Gen Z’ and ‘Millennials’ but had never experienced it. I entered the class thinking that the students are too forward in their thinking and they are smart too.

Just smart? Hugh… NO.

They are only concentrated on finding answers for ‘why’? “Why is it like this?” “Why can’t it be like that?” They may only look young but are astoundingly unique and subjective in their approach and have completely different viewpoints.

Yes, according to my knowledge GenZ’s are the ones born post 2000 and the ones born pre 2000’s are millennials like me. Facing Generation z or Gen Z is not an easy task, I cannot even think of going unprepared to a class filled with Gen Z’s, unlike my teachers who probably would.

Being a teacher made me notice a vast change in the students of today. They are quite practical and tend to know each and every small thing that matters them. A student asked me who was my favourite among BTS and I couldn’t tell a word, as I didn’t know what BTS exactly was. When asked, I got to know that it is a South Korean, but world famous boy band ,and all my students knew its whole history mugged up. 

When we , at our times used to crack jokes and get caught laughing , the first thing the teacher did was to call us in front and ask us to share our joke .The sad part then, for us, was she would understand the joke . when I tried the same with my students , yes, indeed they shared the joke , but I was the joker there ,as I could not even understand a bit of it . 

Free fire, pubg, clash of clans, clash royal, call of duty, reels, insta stories, youtube shorts, and snaps on snapchat with numerous filters has occupied a large portion of minds of today’s young children. online classes have become a boon to many as it’s an amazing excuse to use some more filters on snapchat .jokes apart , the present generation has got too much exposure at a very small age and that’s why are not able to create a balance between various other aspects of life.

It’s not like we do not use phones, yes we do, But still I can say that we know to create that balance in various aspects other than internet. 

I am not saying that this generation is bad, no, not at all in fact I have liked the open mindedness, the hyperactive behaviour, the intelligence and smartness of GenZ. It is just that the gap is really wide, and the students have to be aware of the behaviour to be shown inside the school, with the teachers, with the family and friends.

Thus, only teaching what’s there in the syllabus is not really going to work with the students of today’s generation , it’s really very challenging for the upcoming teachers to reach every dimension of a GenZ’s mind and to bring them up with a good behaviour and character.

All above mentioned are my personal feelings on what I have experienced while completing my internship as a B.Ed. student. I thought it would be a piece of cake to deal with the present students, but it was really an uphill climb. 

It’s from my side, an ALL THE VERY BEST to all the upcoming teachers to face the new challenges, as challenges are inevitable but being defeated is optional. So let’s not get defeated but create a beautiful bridge between the two amazing generations ‘THE MILLENIALS’ and the ‘GenZ’. 

 

Lorina Ivy Dsouza is a B.Ed. student at ST Aloysius Institute of Education

Kairunnisa PH
January 7,2022

Education is the process of facilitating learning or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, morals, beliefs, habits, and personal development. Educational methods include teaching, training, storytelling, discussion and directed research. Education is a far from a new concept. It has existed from time immemorial. In the ancient times it was the privilege of few but now it is a liberty of all.

Education affects the quality of life of individual in many ways .People with limited skills and competencies tend to have worse job opportunities and worse economic prospects, while early school leavers face higher risks of social exclusion and are less likely to participate in civic life.

Education improves your emotional intelligence .You become a better person more like understanding, kind, self-sufficient, love yourself before anyone else yet self-less. So this is how education makes life better. The earth becomes a better place to live because of more educated people implementing their learning.  It helps a person to get knowledge and improve confidence level all through the life. It plays a great role in our career growth as well as in the personal growth. It has no limitation, people of any age group can get education any time .It helps us to determine about good and bad things. 

Women education leads to higher enrolment of children in schools, better health, and family planning practice, reduction in infant mortality rates, child marriage and other such social evils. Education is an ornament in prosperity and a refuge in diversity. Education can be a tool for all-round development of a person. Educated person form a decent society. Always harmony will be developed in the society if anyone undergone the true spirit of study.

Education is the key to nations development. It helps promote cooperation among people, peace, prosperity and harmony.  

 

Kairunnisa PH, is a second year B.Ed student at St. Aloysius Institute of Education

