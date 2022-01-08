  1. Home
Why mental health is important?

Yashaswi U
January 9, 2022

In the new social media era the most common thing that takes place are paid promotion, marketing and many more.  

Do we all know how much mental health come into picture? In last few years, we have seen students, teachers, celebrities falling into this trap called “depression” and it hurts to see suicide cases increasing because of mental health problems.

What is depression or mental health? Why do people fall into depression? There are many problems a common man faces daily taking up challenges, improving day to day life, leading life in a normal way in the end it all comes to leading a happy life. But, nobody wants to talk about it unless any famous personality commits suicide out of depression. All of sudden, celebrities and common people come out and post all over their social media profiles for 2-3 days and that’s the end of it. Here the question rises, “what about people who daily fall into depression?”  Nobody speaks about cure or why is it important to be healthy mentally!

Let me speak about why mental health is really important and how can we change this situation before it becomes a new disease. When our ancestors didn’t have the thing called social media in their old days they had to face challenges.

Up front and then lead a life in a normal way by just being natural the way they are, there was no room for depression because in the old days people used to be together, family having lunch dinner together, discussing with all the family members for their better future. That’s how they lead life without social media.  It’s peaceful to hear how they live happily.

Now, in our generation, it’s all about social media, when we eat we post it on social media, when we start something new we add it in social media, when we enjoy or have a get together we post it on social media. This way a man can be judged in the basis of his social account without even meeting them in real and social media gives you more challenges more comparisons that takes place in life and we the new generations are falling for this trap. 

We all should agree we should have challenges and these challenges sometimes exceed beyond our limits and when we fail we get into depression. 

Even now we can see people with counsellors jobs have increased because of the mental problems people face. 

How do we reduce them? 

Talk to your children about this to address this situation. Normally an Indian parent won’t be close to his daughter/ son as his friends. It’s time that parents shoulder more responsibility and talk to them about the situation and help them. This will be a small change but it will reflect in a big number in the future. 

This is just a glimpse of how you can change the situation of life to keep your mental health sound. Let’s all achieve together, and take it as a challenge to fight depression. A small change can lead to a big difference. Stay healthy and stay safe!

 

Yashaswi U is a student of St Aloysius Institute of Education, Mangaluru.

Siya Kolvekar
January 7,2022

Once a year go somewhere you have never been before, said Dalai Lama. My father took this particular quote very much to his heart. 

To say I love travel would be a complete understatement. Travelling for me is not just fun and enjoyment but a form of therapy. Travelling has helped me overcome some of the toughest battles of my life.

In today’s tech-obsessed world where social media is the king and the perfect platform to showcase our adventures to armchair travellers around the world, but travel is much more than getting the perfect Instagram shot. 

Need a break from the daily hustle of life and want to de-stress? The best way according to me is to travel. Hence it is very disheartening that I have not been able to travel as much I would like to given the pandemic situation for the past two years.

Travel opens opportunities for you to explore new places, try new food, to meet new people, learn about new and different cultures. It teaches us about ourselves and others, it broadens our horizons and forces us to look at the positives in life.

I will forever be grateful to my father for encouraging me to travel. Being a travel enthusiast himself he would put in a lot of his time and effort in planning the perfect trip for us every summer vacation. Doesn’t matter if it was just a 3 day trip he would make the most of it and make it a memorable one. Thanks to which I have travelled to places all over India.  

Travel is a great for generally improving your outlook on life. A study from 2018 says that travel improves your general mood and helps reduce stress. Travelling also connects you more with your family and friends. Creating memories and sharing amazing experiences with your loved ones helps enhance feelings of love, belonging and fulfilment.

When you reach your destination you leave your tensions behind and enter into a carefree dimension of life. When you travel you notice every sight and become curious of your surroundings. You want to live every moment to its fullest.

Travelling solo is also a great way to discover yourself, become independent and deal with any emotional pain and tensions. Travel boosts happiness and satisfaction. Frequently, you hold on to aspects of a travel experience that were enjoyable. For example, if you a like the food of a particular place, you learn how to cook it. These experiences remain with you forever to recall and adore.

Lastly but certainly not the least, travel gives you memories that last a lifetime. Not only will these memories sustain us during lonely times, but can also trigger a feeling of immense joy.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to pack your bags and get going!

 

Siya Kolvekar is a B.Ed student at St Aloysius Institute of Education, Mangaluru

Roshal J Crasta
December 30,2021

creative.jpg

"I'm not creative, as some other people" or "I don't have time to sit down and create something every day" or "I'm not an artist so I don't use creativity at work" are often used sentences by most of us when we come across the word creativity. But it’s important to realize the difference between using creativity and actually creating something. In a lot of ways, creativity is all about how you see things. 

Take a moment and have a look at what you do on a day to day basis. You will be surprised at how often you're using creativity. Whether you're working in an office or in retail or managing household chores you're probably using creativity to make decisions and solve problems on a daily basis. 

Creativity is not about having a career as a painter, dancer, musician, chef etc. It's about the innate abilities, desire to create that we all have. You can use creativity to paint, write, sing, dance, but you can also use it in practical ways like coming up with an alternate solution at work or organizing things at home. 

As children, we are highly creative and imaginative in our thoughts and actions. Speaking our thoughts out loud and letting our imagination form our actions. But as we grow older we're taught to control our thoughts. They occur to us but we either ignore them or keep them to ourselves. We are so trained that others opinion about music, painting etc is what makes our creations valid or not. When the truth is every creation is valid. 

A lot of people say "I can't sing" or "I can't paint" which is wrong. If you have a voice you can sing may be you don't have a voice that is capable of capturing other's attention, but you can sing. Again, maybe you can't paint pictures that others will see as masterpieces but you can paint. It is important for our well being to utilize our creativity. Perhaps you have always wanted to write a poem, or love to cook, sing, dance, draw, paint, take photos and for some reason, have not put aside the time in your daily life to make that a priority. Then this is the time to do it. If you love to sing set aside an hour a day to sing songs that you love, to record yourself, to play an instrument, to write your own songs.  If you love to cook set aside a day on the weekend and cook lots of dishes. Whatever it is you like to do, want to do, do it. Don't get caught up in right and wrong, good and bad just do. 

Remember the more creative things you do the more your imagination is sparked. It is about engaging with your own creativity. If you feel someone will judge your work do not show it to them. Show it to the people you know will see the truth in it and be supportive. Protect and honour yourself. This is your inner most being expressing itself in whatever way you choose. So this New Year make creative work a focus in your life and enjoy doing whatever creative works you get up to. 

 

Roshal J Crasta holds an M.Sc. in Chemistry. She is currently pursuing B. Ed in St Aloysius Institute of Education, Mangaluru.

Roma Dsouza
 - 
Thursday, 30 Dec 2021

Beautifully written article, creativity at its best.

Ameya Paraswar
 - 
Thursday, 30 Dec 2021

A brilliant initiative dear, extremely important thing was that you made a fine line of creating new thing and creativity in general and the attitude of breaking the Ice is always the cool we should be appreciating about

JEROME D'SOUZA
 - 
Thursday, 30 Dec 2021

It is a good analysis on the way we think about ourselves. Congratulations...

