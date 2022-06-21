You Can Play Cricket Without a Bat and Field; Via Your Screen

It is well known that cricket is much more than a sport in India. Cricket attracts viewers and sports enthusiasts from every part of the Indian society. In fact, cricket draws 93% of the sports viewers in the country. Cricket enthusiasts love to engage with the sport in various ways - by watching the sport on television, by betting on cricket matches or simply trying their hand at a game of gully cricket.

The latest and the most modern way to engage with cricket has been through cricket slot machines. Cricket slot machines are essentially casino style slot machines which are based on the theme of cricket.

How do Cricket Slot Machines work?

A cricket slot machine is a gambling game with spinning reels. These reels have symbols or pictures on them. Players place a bet and spin the reels. The reels spin and land randomly on a symbol or picture. If these symbols or pictures line up as per your bet, you win.

In the past these slot machines were mostly mechanical and could be found only in a physical brick and mortar casino. However, due to digital transformation, these cricket slot games can be played online securely and safely. Furthermore, the online cricket slot machines are far more engaging and entertaining. A large number of online slot games can be found at Bollybet Casino in India.

Popular Cricket Slot Machine Games

Cricket slot machines are becoming increasingly popular and these slots feature different legends and cricket themes. Below are some of the most popular and exciting cricket slot machine games available online -

1. Cricket War - Cricket War is one of the most popular cricket slot machine games that can be played online on Bollybet Casino. The game features some of the top cricketers from across the globe and is set in the backdrop of a cricket pitch. This game is very engaging and sure to win any cricket enthusiast’s interest.

2. Cricket Stars Slot - As the name suggests this cricket slot machine features popular cricketers and you spin the reels to make field runs. This slot is extremely popular because of the thrilling experience it provides. All during the slot you can hear the sound of leather against willow. There are 243 ways to win this 5 reel slot.

3. God of Cricket - This slot is best suited for beginners due to its simplicity. The slot game is an easy to play 5 reel grid layout with 25 fixed ways to win. Players are also given bonus rounds.

4. Rush Cricket - This is a perfect slot machine game for cricket enthusiasts. In this slot, players choose their favourite teams and betting options. These options range from number of match wins to the number of runs scored in a ball. Once all the bets are completed, the game showcases an exciting simulated cricket match. The players’ wins are based on their bets and the game’s outcome.

Conclusion

In summary, if you are a cricket enthusiast and want some thrilling and exciting experience from the comfort of your couch, online cricket slot machines are your ideal option. You can get started with most cricket slot machines with a minimal deposit and enjoy a secure gaming experience.