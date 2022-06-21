  1. Home
  2. You Can Play Cricket Without a Bat and Field; Via Your Screen

You Can Play Cricket Without a Bat and Field; Via Your Screen

Business Desk
June 21, 2022

It is well known that cricket is much more than a sport in India. Cricket attracts viewers and sports enthusiasts from every part of the Indian society. In fact, cricket draws 93% of the sports viewers in the country. Cricket enthusiasts love to engage with the sport in various ways - by watching the sport on television, by betting on cricket matches or simply trying their hand at a game of gully cricket.

The latest and the most modern way to engage with cricket has been through cricket slot machines. Cricket slot machines are essentially casino style slot machines which are based on the theme of cricket.

How do Cricket Slot Machines work?

A cricket slot machine is a gambling game with spinning reels. These reels have symbols or pictures on them. Players place a bet and spin the reels. The reels spin and land randomly on a symbol or picture. If these symbols or pictures line up as per your bet, you win.

In the past these slot machines were mostly mechanical and could be found only in a physical brick and mortar casino. However, due to digital transformation, these cricket slot games can be played online securely and safely. Furthermore, the online cricket slot machines are far more engaging and entertaining. A large number of online slot games can be found at Bollybet Casino in India.

Popular Cricket Slot Machine Games

Cricket slot machines are becoming increasingly popular and these slots feature different legends and cricket themes. Below are some of the most popular and exciting cricket slot machine games available online - 

1.    Cricket War - Cricket War is one of the most popular cricket slot machine games that can be played online on Bollybet Casino. The game features some of the top cricketers from across the globe and is set in the backdrop of a cricket pitch. This game is very engaging and sure to win any cricket enthusiast’s interest.

2.    Cricket Stars Slot - As the name suggests this cricket slot machine features popular cricketers and you spin the reels to make field runs. This slot is extremely popular because of the thrilling experience it provides. All during the slot you can hear the sound of leather against willow. There are 243 ways to win this 5 reel slot. 

3.    God of Cricket - This slot is best suited for beginners due to its simplicity. The slot game is an easy to play 5 reel grid layout with 25 fixed ways to win. Players are also given bonus rounds.

4.    Rush Cricket - This is a perfect slot machine game for cricket enthusiasts. In this slot, players choose their favourite teams and betting options. These options range from number of match wins to the number of runs scored in a ball. Once all the bets are completed, the game showcases an exciting simulated cricket match. The players’ wins are based on their bets and the game’s outcome.

Conclusion

In summary, if you are a cricket enthusiast and want some thrilling and exciting experience from the comfort of your couch, online cricket slot machines are your ideal option. You can get started with most cricket slot machines with a minimal deposit and enjoy a secure gaming experience. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 13,2022

Dhaka, June 13: The controversy triggered by remarks made by two former BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammed is India’s "internal issue" and it is not an attention-grabbing matter in Bangladesh unlike in some other Muslim nations, a senior Bangladeshi minister has said, as he dismissed criticism that the country's government is "compromising" on the issue.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud also "congratulated" the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Indian government for taking legal action over the issue and said that any statement against the Prophet should be condemned.

Talking to a group of visiting Indian journalists here, he noted that an FIR has been registered in India on this issue and hoped that further action would also be taken.

To a question about the fundamentalists accusing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government of compromising on the issue, he said, "the Bangladesh government is not compromising over the remarks against the Prophet and it will never do that. I myself have condemned it...I have condemned the issue in a public meeting."

In the context of the Bangladesh government not officially condemning the issue, Mahmud called it an external matter for his country.

"It is not an internal matter (of Bangladesh), but an external issue. This is India's internal issue. Whenever something like this happens in the world, some Islamic parties protest here too and it usually happens," he said.

Here in Bangladesh, it is not much an attention-grabbing issue as it is for Arab countries, Pakistan and Malaysia, he said.

"'If anything is said against Prophet Mohammed anywhere, it should be condemned. We congratulate the Indian government for taking legal action against those who commented on the Prophet," Mahmud said.

The BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet, as it sought to defuse a row over the issue.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

Over a dozen Muslim countries have condemned the controversial remarks.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Sharma, Jindal and some others in connection with the remarks on the Prophet.

Mahmud said there are some "fanatic" groups in Bangladesh who, despite being very few in numbers and not getting any kind of support, make noises vigorously.
He said that sometimes the statements made by these groups manage to grab media attention in India.

"The same thing happens here in Bangladesh as well," the minister said, adding that sometimes statements made by leaders in India against Bangladesh and its people due to domestic politics get headlines here.

“We have very close relations with India and we understand that because of internal politics leaders say a lot of things. We do not expect any clarification regarding such speeches," Mahmud said in response to a question on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments. In one of his speeches, he referred to Bangladeshi migrants as "termites."

The minister said that the Indian government had provided 110 ambulances to Dhaka during the time of the coronavirus pandemic and it is an example of how deep is the relationship between the two neighbouring nations.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 21,2022

Bengaluru, June 21: Karnataka police have intensified investigations into the drugs case involving Siddhanth Kapoor, the son of actor Shakti Kapoor.

Notices have been served to foreign and Indian models who participated in the rave party organised in a luxury Bengaluru hotel with Siddhanth Kapoor in connection with use and consumption of drugs.

According to police, 150 models and celebrities attended the rave party and notices have been issued to 40 foreign and Indian models. They have been asked to appear for the investigation within a week.

Six female models have already appeared for the investigations and got their statements recorded. The transactions and connections of models and celebrities are found to be suspicious and is being probed, sources say.

The probe has revealed that the foreign nationals who participated in the rave party were staying illegally in the country even after expiry of visa period.

The rave party in which drugs were found was attended by many celebrities and models. The police are still investigating the source of drugs. Though CCTV footage is verified, the police are yet to locate the persons who dumped drugs near the dustbin.

On June 12, the Halasuru police of Bengaluru city conducted raids on a luxury hotel following a tip-off about a rave party where drugs are circulated.

The police had detailed 35 persons, including Siddhanth Kapoor -- also the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor -- and conducted medical tests. The tests have confirmed consumption of drugs by six persons, including Kapoor.

Later, the accused were released on station bail. Siddhanth Kapoor had told police during the inquiry that someone had given him water and cigarettes laced with drugs. He had also told the investigators that he did not know about it.

Bhimashankar Guled DCP (East) had stated that Siddhanth Kapoor has not agreed that he had consumed drugs. "Kapoor is claiming that it was mixed in his drinks offered by someone and that he did not know about drugs. He said that he had come to Bengaluru 40 times and attended parties as DJ. This was the fourth time he had come to the hotel and was arrested," DCP Guled had said.

"We have taken a guest list and suspicious persons will be called for questioning," he had stated.

The police have sent the mobiles of the accused to the Forensic Science Laboratory for data retrieval. The police are investigating the nexus of Siddhanth Kapoor and others with drug peddling.

The police have also sent notice to the luxury hotel owner and organisers of the rave party. The event management company representatives are also called for investigations.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 20 A, 22 B, 27 B. The police had arrested Akhil Soni, Business Manager of Mind Fire Solutions, Harjoth Singh, an industrialist, Hani, a digital marketing entrepreneur and Akhil, a photographer.

The police had taken 7 grams of MDMA crystals and 10 grams of Ganja into custody after conducting a raid on a rave party organised at the luxury hotel The Park in Bengaluru on June 12. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 15,2022

Bengaluru, June 15: Karnataka Higher Education minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said examination centres will be videographed during the Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses in the state this year, aimed at curbing exam malpractices.

These exams are for admissions to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, and other courses from June 16-18. A total of 2,16,525 candidates have registered for CET-2022, and the examination will be conducted in 486 examination centres across the state, out of which 87 are located in Bengaluru and 399 are in the rest of the state, the minister's office said in a release.

On June 16, exams for biology (morning) and mathematics (afternoon) are scheduled, while physics (morning) and chemistry (afternoon) will be held on June 17.

Kannada language test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at selective centres on June 18.

As many as 486 observers (assistant commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, and approximately 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officers/officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties, Narayan stated.

The questions and answers in each subject paper will be printed both in English and Kannada languages. In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada versions, the English version will be taken as final, he said.

A total of 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada language test on June 18 which will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.

The candidates will not be allowed to wear or carry any type of wristwatch to the examination hall/room. They should not carry any tablet or mobile or calculator to the examination hall.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.