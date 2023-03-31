  1. Home
  2. Trump indicted over hush money to porn star: 1st US ex-president to be criminally charged

Trump indicted over hush money to porn star: 1st US ex-president to be criminally charged

March 31, 2023

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.

The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.

In a statement, Trump said he was "completely innocent."

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," he said, providing no evidence. Shortly after, Trump appealed to supporters to provide money for a legal defense.

The specific charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be unsealed by a judge in the coming days. Trump will have to travel to Manhattan for fingerprinting and other processing at that point.

His lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina said they will "vigorously fight" the charges, while another lawyer, Alina Habba, predicted he would be vindicated.

Necheles said she did not know when Trump would surrender.

Bragg's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Manhattan investigation is one of several legal challenges facing Trump, and the charges could hurt his presidential comeback attempt. Some 44% of Republicans said he should drop out of the race if he is indicted, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week.

Trump's allies and fellow Republicans blasted the indictment as politically motivated, while Democrats said he is not immune from the rule of law.

The White House declined to comment.

Outside the courthouse, four protesters silently held signs criticising Trump but there was no evidence of unrest. Authorities bolstered security around the courthouse after Trump called for nationwide protests on March 18, recalling his charged rhetoric ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she received money in exchange for keeping silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006.

The former president's personal lawyer Michael Cohen has said he coordinated with Trump on the payments to Daniels and to a second woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also said she had a sexual relationship with him. Trump has denied having affairs with either woman.

"No one is above the law," Daniels's lawyer Clark Brewster said on Twitter.

Cohen pleaded guilty to a campaign-finance violation in 2018 and served more than a year in prison. Federal prosecutors said he acted at Trump's direction.

Cohen said he stood by his testimony and the evidence he provided to prosecutors. "Accountability matters" he said in a statement.

No former or sitting US president has ever faced criminal charges.

Bragg's office last year won the criminal conviction of the businessman-turned-politician's real estate company for tax fraud.

Trump also faces two criminal investigations by a special counsel appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland and one by a local prosecutor in Georgia.

Trump served as president from 2017 to 2021, governing as a right-wing populist. He was impeached twice by the House of Representatives, once in 2019 over his conduct regarding Ukraine and again in 2021 over the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. He was acquitted by the Senate both times.

Trump falsely claims that his 2020 re-election loss to Democrat Joe Biden was the result of widespread voting fraud.

He leads his early rivals for his party's nomination, holding the support of 44% of Republicans in a March Reuters/Ipsos poll, compared with 30% support for his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce his candidacy. Biden is expected to seek re-election.

Trump in 2018 initially disputed knowing anything about the payment to Daniels. He later acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for the payment, which he called a "simple private transaction."

Cohen testified before the Manhattan grand jury, as did David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer. The tabloid publication bought the rights to McDougal's story about her alleged relationship with Trump for $150,000 but never published it, a method known as "catch and kill" used to bury damaging information about a third party.

In the case that led to the conviction of the Trump Organization on tax fraud charges, Bragg declined to charge Trump himself with financial crimes related to his business practices, prompting two prosecutors who worked on the probe to resign.

Among Trump's ongoing legal woes are a criminal investigation led by Fani Willis, the Democratic district attorney in Georgia's Fulton County, into whether he unlawfully tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in that state.

Special counsel Jack Smith is separately investigating Trump's handling of classified government documents after leaving office and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

News Network
March 30,2023

Mangaluru: A 22-year-old youth accidentally fell down from the ninth floor of an apartment in Nanthoor while fixing an air-conditioner on Wednesday, March 29, evening.

The deceased is Vinay Joel Tauro, an AC technician. 

The tragedy occurred at around 7:38 pm when Vinay was fixing an AC unit outside the window on the 9th Floor of the Mount Tiara Apartment building. 

According to police, Vinay accidentally slipped and fell to death. The post-mortem was conducted at the mortuary of AJ Hospital. 

News Network
March 24,2023

The Surat court’s conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for defamation, leading to his disqualification as an MP, was over an April 13, 2019, speech made by him in Kolar, Karnataka, during the campaign for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Here’s is his 4 year old speech:

“Elections are ahead of us, and it’s shaping to be a fight between two mindsets. On one side is the Congress that talks about bringing people together, progress, jobs; on the other, there are the BJP, RSS and Narendra Modi who, for 15-20 people, are ready to break the country and spread hatred.

Five years ago, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he made several promises: putting Rs 15 lakh in every account, giving jobs to 2 crore youths… After the elections, the BJP’s president said Rs 15 lakh (promise) was a jumla, a lie. And if you listen to Narendra Modi’s speeches now, there is no talk of employment, or farmers. Their manifesto too does not have a word on employment.

Five months ago, I thought that the promise of Rs 15 lakh may have been a lie for the BJP, but why don’t we fulfill it? The Chowkidaar lied, why don’t we take it upon ourselves to speak the truth? So, five months ago, I called the best economists in the Congress… and asked them how much the Congress party can offer the country’s poor. There was one condition, I said, we can’t destroy the economy, but you let me know within a year how much money Hindustan can give to its poorest of the poor. I don’t need a long speech, or theory, or a book, I said; I just need a number. You go, work on it, but give me a number before the polls. And the number you give me, that money I want to put in the back account of every poor person. It would be a historic decision… no government has taken such a decision.

A few days ago, the team returned and shared a number with me: in one year, Rs 72,000; in five years, Rs 3.6 lakh. Narendra Modi spoke of giving Rs 15 lakh in five years, which was a lie. We have zeroed in on the truth. Over five years, the Congress party will put in the bank accounts of 20 per cent of the country’s poorest Rs 3.6 lakh. Every year, the Congress party will transfer Rs 72,000 to five crore people directly into their bank accounts. And the money will go into the accounts of the women of the household. Narendra Modi, you keep lying; we will make sure promises turn out to be true.

And the moment we took this decision, Chowkidaar ka chehra badal gaya, sikudh gaya (the Chowkidaar got rattled, shaken). They ask, where will the money come from. Modiji, let me tell you, the money will come from the pocket of your friend, Anil Ambani. You talk of corruption, you have stolen 30,000 (crore rupees, in Rafale purchase) to give to that thief. You steal 100 per cent; 100 per cent Chowkidaar chor hai. Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, Anil Ambani, Narendra Modi… choron ka group hai (they are a group of thieves)… They take money from your pockets, snatch money from farmers and small shopkeepers, and give it to the same 15 people.

They tell you they are fighting against black money, they make you stand in a line under the sun, they take money from your pockets to put in the bank, and then you come to realise that Nirav Modi stole your money and ran away. Rs 35,000 crore out of your pockets and into his… One small question, how are the names of all these thieves ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’… Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi, and if you search a little more, aur bahut saare Modi niklenge (many more Modis will emerge).

He did demonetisation, destroyed the lives of small shopkeepers, small and medium businessmen. Then he introduced Gabbar Singh Tax (GST), dealt another blow… Let a UPA government come. Within months, we will transform Gabbar Singh Tax to real GST. There will be one tax, minimum tax, simple tax. He talks of Mann ki Baat, we talk of kaam ki baat.

India now has the highest unemployment rate in 45 years. It’s Narendra Modiji who brought about this. And day after day, he makes promises in his speeches… wherever he goes. Modiji, you tell the country, what have you done to provide employment to the youth of the country in the past five years… Every 24 hours, 27,000 youths look for employment in the country. Don’t make excuses. You are the Prime Minister, you tell the country what you have done for employment in five years.

The Karnataka government (then led by a JDS-Congress coalition) waived off the debt of farmers. You tell the country how much debt of farmers you have waived off. You go around hugging Anil Ambani, why don’t you hug the farmer of this country? You click photos with Nirav Modi, why not with farmers? The Karnataka government gave thousands of crores of rupees to Karnataka farmers. And we have written clearly in the manifesto that India’s farmers will be protected. In 2019, the moment we win the elections, we will have a special budget for farmers. Along with the national budget, there will be a separate budget for farmers… At the start of the (financial) year itself, farmers will know what the government is planning to do for them… how much will the MSP be raised, what will the bonus be, how much money will be given, how many food processing units and storage facilities will be provided… The anxiety in your heart, we want to remove that.

There is another historical decision we have made for farmers in the manifesto. When people like Anil Ambani take loans from banks and don’t return the same, they don’t go to jail. Farmers read in the paper that Anil Ambani took Rs 45,000 crore of loans, did not return the same and is roaming freely. Mehul Choksi took Rs 45,000 crore and is roaming freely. So we have decided that once we form the government, no farmer will go to jail for not returning a loan. No farmer will have to face jail over a loan.

To the youths, I want to say, you trusted Narendra Modiji for five years… Make in India, Make in India, Make in India, you are tired of hearing all this… Now we will tell you the truth. Narendra Modi lied when he said he will give 2 crore jobs in a year… There are 22 lakh vacancies in government jobs. Within one year, the Congress will fill these 22 lakh posts. At the panchayat level, 10 lakh youths can be given jobs. The Congress party will ensure that. And I know that Karnataka is the hub of entrepreneurship. Narendra Modiji has destroyed small businesses with demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax. Any youth who wants to open a business has to take permission from multiple departments. Our manifesto clearly says that a Karnataka youth who wants to start a business will not have to take any permission… You start your business, once it starts running, once you have 20-40 people working with you, then in three years’ time, you can apply for permissions.

The keys to the bank that Narendra Modi has handed over to the likes of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Anil Ambani, we will take away those keys from Anil Ambani and put them into the hands of Karnataka’s youths. Whoever creates jobs for Karnataka’s youths, we will give them bank loans.

I want to finish by talking about the women. The money to be shared under the Nyay Yojana will go into their bank accounts. Just think about it, Rs 72,000 coming into homes of 5 crore people every year. Narendra Modi put crores of money into the bank accounts of 15 people, we will enrich 25 crore people. But we want to do more for women, we will give them 33 per cent reservation in the Vidhan Sabha, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. At the national level, in government jobs too, they will get 33 per cent reservation.

Bhaiyo aur behnon, it’s a battle of mindsets. One one side, a mindset of hate and division of the country; on the other, a mindset of love, harmony and bringing the country together. The victory will be of the Congress and JD(S). This country is about love, not hate. This state is about love. You have been witness to Narendra Modiji’s false promises. Today, he doesn’t talk about either jobs, farmers, or corruption. We will not make false promises to you, and yet, we will set right the country’s economy. We will protect the farmers, and give jobs to the youths.

And next time that Narendra Modi comes here, ask him about Anil Ambani, ask him why he stole Rs 30,000 crore of IAF money and gave it to Anil Ambani. He talks about patriotism, patriots don’t steal. There’s a new slogan in the country. Earlier, it was, ‘Achche din‘, and people would reply ‘Aayenge‘. Now there is a new slogan, ‘Chowkidaar… chor hai, Chowkidaar… chor hai‘… This is the truth of Narendra Modi.

Thank you, namaste and Jai Hind!”

(The speech was delivered in Hindi, and simultaneously translated into Kannada by a Congress leader from the dais.) 

News Network
March 27,2023

RahulUddhav.jpg

Mumbai, Mar 27: Upset by Rahul Gandhi's "My name is not Savarkar, won't apologise" comment after his disqualification as an MP, ally Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned of "fissures in the Maharashtra opposition alliance" if the Congress leader didn't stop "insulting our God".

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that we have come together, that's right, we have come together to save democracy and constitution in this country. But do not make any statements that will create fissures. They (BJP) are trying to provoke you, if we miss this timing, then our country will surely go towards autocracy," Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, along with the NCP, have been in an alliance since they formed a coalition government in Maharashtra in 2019. They stayed in the alliance even after a coup in the Shiv Sena brought down Uddhav Thackeray's government and rebel Eknath Shinde took power in an alliance with the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Hindu ideologue Vinayak "Veer" Savarkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra last year had sparked a rift between the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's party. The allies had smoothed over differences at the time, with Mr Thackeray's top aide Sanjay Raut joining Rahul Gandhi's march.

On Saturday, when Rahul Gandhi was asked about his refusal to apologise for his comments on democracy in the UK or for the "Modi surname" remark that led to his conviction in a court, he said: "My name is not Savarkar. My name is Gandhi and Gandhi doesn't apologise."

In a sharp reaction, Uddhav Thackeray said he considered Savarkar his idol and the Congress leader should refrain from insulting him.

"Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is a form of sacrifice. We will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar," Uddhav Thackeray said.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that you walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Sanjay Raut walked with you, we are with you. But I want to tell Rahul Gandhi openly that this fight is for saving democracy. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that Savarkar is our God, we won't tolerate his insult. We will not tolerate this at all."

An editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna doubled down on his condemnation of Rahul Gandhi's remarks.

"What happened with Rahul Gandhi in defamation case is injustice, but by insulting Savarkar, he can't win the battle of truth. Gandhi is born into a family who sacrificed their lives for the country and that is the truth, but even Savarkar and his family has worked for the country. Insulting Savarkar will reduce sympathy for Rahul Gandhi," the editorial said.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP after a Surat court sentenced him to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Uddhav Thackeray urged Rahul Gandhi to "not get provoked and to come together to save India's democracy".

"Modi is not India. Did our freedom fighters lay down their lives for this? Questioning Modi is not about insulting India," he said.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi have decide to meet to sort out their differences, state Congress chief Nana Patole, as quoted by a news agency said on Monday.

