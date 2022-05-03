  1. Home
  2. 9 held after 2 tribal men beaten to death over suspicion of cow slaughter

9 held after 2 tribal men beaten to death over suspicion of cow slaughter

News Network
May 4, 2022

Bhopal, May 4: Police have arrested nine persons in connection with the death of two tribal men who were allegedly assaulted by a group of people over suspicion of cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said on Wednesday.

The two tribal men died on Tuesday morning after some people, allegedly belonging to the Bajrang Dal, beat them up over suspicion of cow slaughter in Simaria village under Kurai police station limits.

After the incident, a group led by opposition Congress legislator Arjun Singh Kakodia staged a six-hour-long protest on the Jabalpur-Nagpur highway on Tuesday, demanding job and financial assistance for the kin of the deceased. They ended the protest after an assurance from the district administration.

Local MP and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste said it is yet not clear whether the accused belonged to any organisation.

The dispute started over the meat (of cow) and it would not be correct as of now to say that any organisation is involved in the incident, Kulaste told reporters on Tuesday night in Seoni. He said action will be taken on the basis of an inquiry and nobody, irrespective of their association, will be spared.

According to an FIR registered following a complaint by Brajesh Batti, who was injured in the incident, a group of 15-20 people allegedly hit Sampatlal Batti, a resident of Sagar village, and Simaria resident Dhansay Inwati with sticks accusing them of cow slaughter between 2.30 am and 3 am on Tuesday. When Brajesh Batti arrived at the spot, he too was assaulted.

Inwati and Sampatlal Batti died around 6 am on Tuesday during treatment in the hospital, the complainant said.

Following the incident, police arrested Sher Singh Rathore (28), Ajay Sahu (27), Vedant Chouhan (18), Deepak Avadhia (38), Basant Raghuvanshi (32) and Raghunandan Raghuvanshi (20), all of whom have been named in the FIR, the police said in a press release.

Three suspects – Anshul Chourasia (22), Shivraj Raghuvanshi (23) and Rinku Pal (30) - were also arrested, the police said, adding that hunt was on for others involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the district administration in an official release said a financial assistance worth Rs 8.25 lakh has been approved for the kin of each of the deceased. Also, Sampatlal Batti's daughter Sunita Batti has been appointed as a daily wage employee at a tribal girls' hostel in Barelipar village, and Dhansay Inwati's son Jaiprakash has been appointed as a daily wager at a higher secondary school in Vijaypani village, the release said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has constituted a committee of three-party legislators – Omkar Singh, Dr Ashok Marskole and Narayan Patta, all belonging to tribal community, to look into the incident, Nath's media coordinator and state Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said.

State BJP president VD Sharma termed the incident as "inhuman" and assured that his party government in the state will not spare any of the culprits.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 26,2022

hinduiftar1.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 26: Combating the communalism in an effective way in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, a youth belonging to Hindu community has hosted an iftar party in a masjid as part of his wedding celebration. 

The heart-warming development comes in the wake of a series of hate campaigns against Muslims by hardline Hindutva outfits in the region.

The groom who set an example is Chandrashekhar Jeddu from Bairikatte near Vittla in Bantwal taluk of the coastal district. He is a member of the Bairikatte Friends Group.

Chandrashekhar entered wedlock on April 24. He was not ready to led down his Muslim friends who could not eat anything at his wedding party due to the Ramadan fasting. Hence, he decided to host an iftar party at the Bairikatte Jalaaliya Jum’a Masjid for all the Muslims of the village.

The Masjid management committee and Maoonatul Islam Youth Committee president and office bearers honoured the groom on the mosque premises and urged the Hindus and Muslims to live like children of same mother and friends for ever.

hinduiftar.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 1,2022

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1: Former Kerala MLA P C George was held by the police in connection with a case regarding a communally-sensitive speech.

George had made anti-Muslim comments while speaking at Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan — an annual event that has been held in Thiruvananthapuram for the last several years  — on Friday.

A case was registered against him on Saturday for spreading hate after his remarks triggered a row and an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) youth wing leader petitioned the state police chief Anil Kant seeking action against George. The Thiruvananthapuram city police took the former MLA into custody during the early hours of Sunday.

A suo motu case has been registered against him under section 153A of IPC.

George, a former Kerala Congress leader, was an MLA for over 30 years. He had associated with both Congress-led United Democratic Front and CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front over the years, besides a brief association with the NDA. He lost the Assembly elections in 2021.

George often invited criticism for his use of foul language. 

During the Hindu Maha Sammelan he alleged that the Muslim community was trying to reduce the population of Hindu and Christian communities by various means. He also made certain sensitive allegations. These statements triggered widespread criticism against him. The ruling CPI(M) and opposition party Congress demanded action against him.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 27,2022

The Congress on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he attacked the opposition-ruled states for not reducing the Value Added Tax(VAT) on petrol and diesel, saying the excise duty during the UPA government was much lower than what it is under the Modi regime and asked the PM to roll back the hike.

"Modiji, no criticism, no distractions, no Jumlas! Excise Duty during Congress Government - Petrol - Rs 9.48/litre and Diesel - Rs 3.56/litre. Modi Government - Petrol - Rs 27.90/litre and Diesel - Rs 21.80/litre. Please roll back the excise hike of Rs 18.42 in Petrol and Rs 18.24 per litre in Diesel," Surjewala said on Twitter.

Coming down hard on the Opposition-ruled states, Modi on Wednesday said some states did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the cut in excise duty by the Centre last November.

He said the states had done "injustice" to the people by not transferring the benefits of the cut to them.

Speaking at an interaction with chief ministers on the emergent Covid-19 situation in the country, Modi said he wanted to flag the challenges being faced by the people due to the war.

"The situation of war which has arisen, has affected the supply chain, and in such an environment, the challenges are increasing day by day," Modi said in an apparent reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"This global crisis is bringing many challenges. In such a situation, it has become imperative to further enhance the spirit of cooperative federalism and coordination between the Centre and states," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.