Kerala: 3 sisters, aged 18, 23, 26 drown in pond in front of helpless father

Palakkad: Three women, who went to take a bath in a sprawling pond, met with a tragic end after drowning in this north Kerala district on Wednesday, August 30, police said.

The deceased are sisters and have been identified as Ramsheena (23), Nashida (26), and Rinshi (18). Two of them were married and came to their parental home here on the occasion of Onam.

The incident was reported from a village under the Nattukal police station limit near Mannarkkad this afternoon.

A local man said the tragedy happened when one of them slipped into the pond, and others jumped in to rescue.

The sisters were rushed to Mother Care Hospital in Mannarkad, but their lives could not be saved. The bodies will be shifted to Taluk Hospital soon for postmortem.

According to reports, the trio drowned in front of their father. The three women and their father reached the pond to wash clothes and have a bath.

When his children were struggling for their lives in the pond which spread over nearly 1.5 acres, the father was unable to shout as he was dumbstruck. Seeing the sobbing father, migrant workers who came running alerted local people and carried out the rescue operation.

A few days back, their brother had undergone a kidney transplantation. Their mother is also on bed rest as she was the kidney donor. Since both were under treatment, it was the ailing father who was looking after the daily chores.