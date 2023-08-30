  1. Home
  2. Kerala: 3 sisters, aged 18, 23, 26 drown in pond in front of helpless father

Kerala: 3 sisters, aged 18, 23, 26 drown in pond in front of helpless father

News Network
August 31, 2023

pond.jpg

Palakkad: Three women, who went to take a bath in a sprawling pond, met with a tragic end after drowning in this north Kerala district on Wednesday, August 30, police said.

The deceased are sisters and have been identified as Ramsheena (23), Nashida (26), and Rinshi (18). Two of them were married and came to their parental home here on the occasion of Onam.

The incident was reported from a village under the Nattukal police station limit near Mannarkkad this afternoon.

A local man said the tragedy happened when one of them slipped into the pond, and others jumped in to rescue.

The sisters were rushed to Mother Care Hospital in Mannarkad, but their lives could not be saved. The bodies will be shifted to Taluk Hospital soon for postmortem. 

According to reports, the trio drowned in front of their father. The three women and their father reached the pond to wash clothes and have a bath. 

When his children were struggling for their lives in the pond which spread over nearly 1.5 acres, the father was unable to shout as he was dumbstruck. Seeing the sobbing father, migrant workers who came running alerted local people and carried out the rescue operation.

A few days back, their brother had undergone a kidney transplantation. Their mother is also on bed rest as she was the kidney donor. Since both were under treatment, it was the ailing father who was looking after the daily chores.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 31,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Following the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court, the Karnataka government on Thursday increased the quantum of release of water from the KRS Dam in Mandya district amid protests by farmers.

Sources confirmed that 7,279 cusecs of water is being released from the KRS dam by lifting more than 80 gates of the dam. Farmers’ organisations have decided to continue the protest and hold an important meeting to devise future strategy. The leaders are likely to announce the decision on Thursday.

The farmers have erected tents near the KRS dam and are staging a protest. Mandya District Raitha Hitarakshana Samithi has given a call for agitation. Melukote MLA Darshan Puttanaiah, from Sarvodaya Karnataka Party is also staging an indefinite strike. He launched the protest on Wednesday and sat with the farmers and supporters throughout the night.

The protest would also be staged near the District Commissioner’s office in Mandya city. Kannada organisations have also extended their support to the agitation. The farmers and activists attached to Bhoomitaayi Horata Samithi in Srirangapatna town of Mandya district have decided to stage a shirtless protest march from the Cauvery River to the Taluk office.

Karnataka has been asked to release five cusecs of water for 15 days to Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is reaching New Delhi on Thursday to hold a meeting with legal experts regarding the Cauvery issue.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2023

MP.jpg

Bhopal, Aug 28: A Dalit teenage Dalit boy was beaten to death, and his mother was subjected to public humiliation by a mob numbering in the hundreds in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday. The attack was prompted by a sexual harassment case that had been filed by the victim's sister in 2019. Tragically, the young man's sister was also assaulted when she attempted to shield her family from the aggressors.

Nine people have been charged with murder and three will face charges under the stringent Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Act. Eight people have been arrested, informed Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey.

According to the 18-year-old victim's sister, pressure was being exerted on her to withdraw her case, ultimately leading to the brutal attack on her family.

"They thrashed him a lot. He couldn't survive. Hume beparda kar diya. I was stripped. Then the cops arrived and I was handed a towel. I stood there in a towel until they got me a saree," said the young man's mother.

She said the mob also ransacked and vandalized their home. "None of the household items are left intact. Even the pucca roofs were broken," she wept.

Then they went to another house in search of her other two sons.

The victim's aunt said a mob barged into her house too and threatened her husband and children. "They would have killed my children and husband too. They even checked our fridge," she claimed.

The situation remains tense in the village with heavy police force deployed after the incident.

The victim's family performed his final rites after the district collector assured them of help under government schemes and informed them of the arrests, police said.

In 2019, the victim's sister had filed a case against four men, accusing them of threatening and beating her. All four were arrested in the case that is now in the courts, said the police.

The incident triggered a political row in election-bound Madhya Pradesh, with the opposition Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party slamming the BJP government. 

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Dalit and tribal oppression continued unabated in Madhya Pradesh, which is due for polls this yearend.

He claimed the state has the highest rate of crimes against Dalits and that "the BJP has made Madhya Pradesh a laboratory of Dalit atrocities."

State Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded financial assistance for the victim's family and claimed the accused had links with the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh denied the allegations, claiming the crime was a fallout of a dispute. He accused the Congress of politicising the incident.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 31,2023

xtwit.jpg

X, formerly Twitter's, new owner Elon Musk has been planning to turn his app into a super app. And here seems to be another step in that direction: X is getting voice and video calls. There have been speculations of the same since early this month. The same has now been confirmed by Musk.

"Video & audio calls coming to X," posted Musk. "Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC; No phone number needed; X is the effective global address book; That set of factors is unique." he added in the post. This could revolutionize the way we communicate on the platform, said Musk.
— elonmusk (@elonmusk)

Earlier this month, X designer Andrea Conway had hinted about the same in a post. "just called someone on X," she posted. 

Presently, X DMs do support voice messages, support for calls (both voice and video) will be a first. So far, users can have live conversations on the platform through Spaces, a feature that the came to the app after social audio app Clubhouse came into prominence during Covid-19 times. Spaces, however, is an open platform and anyone can join the conversation. It is not for one-on-one conversations.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.