  12 Shiv Sena MPs get 'Y' security soon after rebelling against Uddhav Thackeray

July 19, 2022
July 19, 2022

rebels.jpg

Mumbai, July 19: Uddhav Thackeray, watching hordes of Shiv Sena leaders switching to the rival faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will start losing his MPs soon.

A dozen Shiv Sena MPs are in touch with Eknath Shinde and may form a separate group in the Lok Sabha, sources say. This coincides with the Chief Minister's visit to Delhi for discussions with the BJP leadership on the Maharashtra cabinet.

The MPs wrote to Speaker Om Birla last night informing him about the separate Sena group to be led by the party's Mumbai South Central MP Rahul Shewale.

The group may also appoint a chief whip; Yavatmal MP Bhavana Gawli is likely to take that job. She was recently removed as Chief Whip as Uddhav Thackeray for anti-party activities and replaced by Rajan Vichare, but the Speaker has not given any official decision.

The Shiv Sena has 19 MPs in Lok Sabha, 18 from Maharashtra.

Sources in the Shinde Sena claim 12 of these 19 MPs attended a virtual meeting with Eknath Shinde on Monday and extended their support while expressing their faith and confidence in the rebel leader whose faction now dominates the party founded by Bal Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's father.

Around the same time, the 12 MPs were given special Y-category security.

The MPs will lay claim to the Shiv Sena's official symbol only after the Speaker decides on their request to be recognized as a separate group.

Most MLAs of the Shiv Sena joined Eknath Shinde last month, bringing down Uddhav Thackeray's coalition government. Mr Shinde formed a government with the BJP, which powered his successful coup against his party chief.

Last week, after a meeting with his MPs, Uddhav Thackeray broke with his alliance partners and declared support for the BJP's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Opposition parties said Mr Thackeray, beaten and isolated, he had little choice but to agree with his MPs.

Mr Thackeray and Mr Shinde are now waiting for the Supreme Court's decision on multiple cases related to the Shiv Sena revolt, which may or may not settle the question of who's the boss of the Shiv Sena.

July 16,2022
July 16,2022

ganjacouple.jpg

Mangaluru, July 16: The CCB sleuths of Mangaluru city police have arrested a couple on the charges of supplying ganja to college students and the general public in the coastal city.

The arrested are Vikhyath alias Vikki Bappal (28), a rowdy-sheeter from Shankara Nagara in Kavoor and his wife Anjana (21).

The police have seized 2,200 kg ganja worth Rs 22,000, Rs 1,500 cash, one mobile phone and a digital weighing machine. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 92,000.

According to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, a few more accused are part of a network and steps have been taken to arrest them.

Acting on a tip off, CCB police personnel under the guidance of CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI Rajendra B conducted the raid on a house in Kavoor and arrested the duo.

The arrested underwent medical examination to ascertain the consumption of drugs. The result has been tested positive for ganja consumption.

The Commissioner said that there are 13 cases against Vikhyath in Mangaluru South, North, Barke, Urwa, rural and Kankanady town station in connection with assault, attempt to murder, life threat, kidnap and others.

While there is a assault and attempt to murder case against Anjana in Kankanady town and Mangaluru South station. The couple were engaged in selling ganja near KPT, Kadri, Jeppubappal and other areas. A case has been registered at Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station. 

July 6,2022
July 6,2022

naqvi1.jpg

New Delhi, July 6: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday resigned as Union Minister of Minority Affairs, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have lauded Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's contribution to the country and the people during the Cabinet meeting.

Soon after the Cabinet meeting, Naqvi met BJP president J P Nadda at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Recently, several BJP leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. However, the party did not give a Rajya Sabha ticket to Naqvi.

His term as Rajya Sabha MP set to end on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Naqvi's name is doing the rounds for the post of the second highest constitutional position, the Vice President.

The Election Commission has already issued a notification for the August 6 polls to elect the 16th Vice President, setting in motion the process of filing nominations by candidates.

M Venkaiah Naidu's term as Vice President ends on August 10. 

July 7,2022
July 7,2022

boris.jpg

London, July 7: Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday as leader of Britain's Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a new prime minister after dozens of ministers quit his scandal-hit government.

"It is clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new prime minister," Johnson said outside 10 Downing Street.

Johnson, 58, announced that he would step down after a slew of resignations from his top team in protest at his leadership but would stay on as prime minister until a replacement is found.

The timetable for a Tory leadership race will be announced next week, he said, after three tumultuous years in office defined by Brexit, the Covid pandemic and non-stop controversy over his reputation for mendacity.

The leadership election will take place over the summer and the victor will replace Johnson by the party's annual conference in early October, the BBC and others reported.

He said he was "sad... to be giving up the best job in the world" and justified fighting on in the final hours to deliver the mandate he won in a general election in December 2019.

In the frenzied hours building up to Johnson's announcement, opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer had welcomed his impending departure.

But Starmer said "a proper change of government" was needed and demanded a no-confidence vote in parliament, potentially triggering a general election, rather than Johnson "clinging on for months and months".

Even while eyeing the exit, Johnson on Thursday sought to steady the ship with several appointments to replace the departed cabinet members.

They included Greg Clark, an arch "remainer" opposed to Britain's divorce from the European Union, which Johnson had championed.

Johnson had been clinging on to power despite a wave of more than 50 government resignations, expressing defiance late Wednesday.

But Thursday's departure of education minister Michelle Donelan and a plea to quit from finance minister Nadhim Zahawi, only in their jobs for two days, appeared to tip the balance along with warnings of a new no-confidence vote by Tory MPs.

Defence minister Ben Wallace and Rishi Sunak, whose departure as finance minister on Tuesday sparked the exodus, were among the early frontrunners to succeed Johnson, according to a YouGov survey of Conservative party members.

Those members will decide the new leader once Tory MPs have whittled down the contenders to a final two.

Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis kicked off Thursday's frenzied events, becoming the fourth cabinet minister to resign and writing that Johnson was "past the point of no return".

Johnson late on Wednesday defiantly responded to calls from his loyalists and cabinet colleagues to step down by sacking minister Michael Gove, with a Downing Street source telling media that his former Brexit top ally was a "snake".

The Sun newspaper said Johnson had told colleagues they would have to "dip (their) hands in blood" to push him out of office, but Thursday's events forced his hand.

The shock resignations of Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid late Tuesday set off a chain of others.

They quit after Johnson apologised for his February appointment of senior Conservative MP Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip.

Pincher was forced to step down following accusations he drunkenly groped two men.

Days of shifting explanations followed the resignation, before Downing Street finally conceded that Johnson had known about Pincher's behaviour as far back as 2019.

Tory critics said the Pincher affair had tipped many over the edge, angry at having to defend what they saw as more lies by Johnson over his appointment of what Starmer called a "sexual predator".

Johnson was confronted by members of his cabinet on Wednesday when he returned to Downing Street from a lengthy grilling by a parliamentary committee.

The delegation was said to include hardline interior minister Priti Patel.

Attorney General Suella Braverman told ITV that while she would not resign, "the balance has tipped now in favour of saying... it's time to go".

She became the first Tory to say she would stand in a leadership contest but is a rank outsider according to bookmakers.

A culture of scandal has dogged Johnson for months, including lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

The prime minister, who received a police fine for the Covid lockdown-breaking "Partygate" affair, faces a parliamentary probe into whether he lied to MPs about the revelations.

He only narrowly survived a no-confidence vote among Conservative MPs a month ago, which ordinarily would mean he could not be challenged again for another year.

But the influential "1922 Committee" of non-ministerial Tory MPs is reportedly seeking to change the rules, with its executive committee planning to elect a fresh line-up of members next week.

In parliament on Wednesday, Johnson vowed to carry on, insisting the country needed "stable government".

But addressing MPs, Javid urged other ministers to resign.

"The problem starts at the top, and I believe that is not going to change," he told a hushed House of Commons.

Cries of "bye, Boris" echoed around the chamber at the end of his speech. 

