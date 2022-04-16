  1. Home
Back to back murders of PFI, RSS leaders part of 'planned conspiracy': Police

News Network
April 17, 2022

Palakkad, Apr 17: The two back-to-back murders of an RSS and a PFI leader in the last couple of days in the district were part of a pre-planned conspiracy, police said on Sunday.

ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Sakhare, who reached Palakkad after the murder of RSS leader S K Srinivasan (45), told reporters here that "there is a conspiracy behind both murders. We will find out who is behind it. The killers were only foot soldiers."

He also refuted the allegations that the police failed to prevent the RSS leader's murder, on Saturday, despite there being a possibility of retaliation after the killing of Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Subair (43) on Friday. Sakhare said it was "very very difficult" to prevent a planned murder and both the killings were 'well planned.'

Speaking to PTI, the senior police officer said it cannot be said whether the killings, especially that of the PFI leader, were politically motivated, but the murder of the RSS leader is believed to be a retaliatory killing. He further said that while no one has been arrested in connection with the two cases, several suspects were in custody of the police, who were questioning them, and based on the outcome of the interrogations, arrests would be made.

He also said that two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted to probe the murders and the police has some good clues and leads in the cases. Several schemes and plans have been formulated to prevent any further such incidents in the district and these would be implemented during the day, he added.

Srinivasan, a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop in Melamuri near here on Saturday, barely 24 hours after Subair was hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home along with his father after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon.

A local RSS leader, Sanjith, was murdered in the same area, as was Subair, five months ago allegedly by SDPI workers. PFI, on Friday, had alleged that Subair was murdered by RSS workers.

The back-to-back killings involving BJP/RSS and SDPI/PFI is the second such incident in the past few months in Kerala. In December last year in Alappuzha, a leader of SDPI and a leader of BJP were murdered within 24 hours.

News Network
April 11,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 11: BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders to travel across Karnataka from Tuesday, aimed at preparing the ground for the State Assembly elections next year, party strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday. Making an appeal to end the flare-up of communal issues in the State, he said Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as "children of one mother."

"From April 12 to 24, in three teams, we will be travelling across the State. BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel will be in the first team, our national general secretary (Arun Singh) and I will be together in the second team and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be in the third team," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said this tour is aimed at strengthening the party, discussing with party workers for drawing up strategies, and preparing for the polls. "Such tours will continue here...in the first phase we will be travelling in three teams," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the State earlier this month, had set a target of 150 seats (in 225-member Assembly) to Karnataka BJP leaders for the 2023 elections.

Amid the recent flare-up in communal issues in the State, the BJP central leadership has also asked leaders of its Karnataka unit and ministers to bring the developmental agenda to the fore and showcase the achievements of the government in view of the polls, sources said. Stating that Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as children of one mother, the veteran leader, in response to a question, said the Chief Minister has said the government will not tolerate such (flare-up in communal issues) things and has warned mischief-makers, who try to disturb peace, of stern action.

"We have to live together and see to it that such incidents don't repeat here...let's stop all these and do our jobs. Muslims also should lead a peaceful and respectful life," he added.

There have been a series of communal issues that have rocked the State in the past few months. It started with the hijab row followed by calls to ban Muslim traders from Hindu religious fairs, and then a campaign to boycott halal meat and shutting down of loudspeakers at mosques.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for protesting against price rise, Yediyurappa said as the Chief Minister has also stated, the price rise is nothing compared to the surge that was during the Congress's tenure and the opposition party was indulging in such things, as they don't have any other issues. "...we all will have to work together for the development of the State. Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar (Congress leaders) should not cause confusion on such issues," he said. 

News Network
April 4,2022

polls.jpg

Retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao joined AAP in Delhi on Monday, April 4. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed him.

A native of Bengaluru, Rao belongs to the 1990 batch of the Indian Police Service. The senior police officer resigned from service. He served in a number of posts, including that of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, commissioner of transport department, ADGP of internal security division and in the Karnataka State Reserve Police.

Bhaskar Rao was also joined by Prithvi Reddy, the state convener for AAP's Karnataka unit. "Warm welcome to "People's Commisioner" Shri Bhaskar Rao to Aam Aadmi Party ! Together we shall bring a people led political revolution to Namma Karnataka," Prithvi Reddy said in a tweet. 

Earlier on Saturday, Bhaskar Rao had posted on social media about his resignation from police service. "Last trip home after curtains down of 32 years in IPS. I have extreme gratitude to my family, the people of Karnataka and all my colleagues, friends, elders & young people in my life and finally the Governments of Karnataka across parties. Heading into choppy seas," he had tweeted.

Bhaskar Rao's decision to join the party comes a year ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections in which AAP is trying to make inroads in Bengaluru. The party was bolstered by its victory in the Punjab state elections last month. 

Following its win in Punjab, AAP in Karnataka has claimed that 'many big names' were joining the party ahead of the state elections next year. The party has set its sights on capturing the urban votes in Bengaluru, a city that has gained notoriety for its polluted lakes, pothole-ridden roads and traffic woes. Sources in the party claimed that Bhaskar Rao is in contention for the Basavanagudi and Malleswaram seats in Bengaluru.

