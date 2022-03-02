  1. Home
BharatPe removes MD Ashneer Grover from all positions for massive misappropriation of funds

News Network
March 2, 2022

BharatPe on Wednesday removed its co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover from all positions in the company, according to a company statement after its board meeting.

BharatPe revealed that Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain, and their relatives were engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds and grossly abused company money to fund their lavish lifestyles.

In a statement, BharatPe said it reserved all rights to take further legal action against him and his family.

"The Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company's expense account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles," BharatPe elaborated.

The company said that the Board will not allow the "deplorable conduct of the Grover family to tarnish BharatPe's reputation or that of its hard-working employees and world-class technology."

"As a result of his misdeeds, (Ashneer) Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," the company announced.

Ashneer had sent an emotionally-charged resignation letter ahead of the crucial BharatPe board meeting as an independent PwC 'governance review' found him guilty of financial irregularities worth several crores along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover.

News Network
February 16,2022

Veteran singer, music director and composer Bappi Lahiri - who introduced India to the Disco genre of dance-music - passed away in Mumbai.

Popularly known as Bappi Da in the industry, Lahiri is known for delivering iconic songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Saaheb and Sharaabi. 

A master of several concerts, people used to break into jig and tap their feet to his numbers. 
The 69-year-old director was also known for his unique costumes and wearing gold ornaments.

He was ailing for some time and he breathed his last at the CritiCare Hospital.

Lahiri is survived by wife, a son Bappa Lahiri and a daughter Rema Lahiri and grandchildren.

Last year, he had tested positive for Covid-19 and since then, has not been keeping well.

Bappi Lahiri is one of those singers who introduced India to Disco genre of dance music, which led to him being crowned the Disco King. Some of his hit songs are - Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost (Aap Ki Khatir,1977), Dekha Hai Maine Tujhko Phir (Wardat, 1981), Raat Baaki Baat Baaki (Namak Halaal, 1982), Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache (Disco Dancer,1982), Yaad Aa Raha Hai (Disco Dancer, 1982), Jeena Bhi Kya Hai Jeena (Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki,1984), Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re (Saaheb, 1985), Dil Mein Ho Tum (Satyamev Jayate, 1987), Tamma Tamma Loge (Thanedaar, 1990), Ooh La La (The Dirty Picture, 2012).

He has lent his voice to several stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty.

Bappi Lahiri was last seen on Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan, where he had come to promote the launch of his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

Bappi was born on November 27, 1952, in Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Alokesh ‘Bappi’ Lahiri, is the son of  Aparesh and Bansari Lahiri, both accomplished Bengali singers

His maternal uncle is the legendary Indian playback singer Kishore Kumar. He was also associated with BJP and unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

News Network
February 26,2022

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital on Saturday as authorities urged citizens to help defend the city from advancing Russian forces in the worst European security crisis in decades.

Heavy, frequent artillery fire and intense gunfire, apparently some distance from the city centre, could be heard in Kyiv in the early hours, a Reuters witness said. The Ukrainian military said Russian troops attacked an army base on a main Kyiv avenue but the assault was repelled.

But even as the fighting grew more intense, the Russian and Ukrainian governments signalled an openness to negotiations, offering the first glimmer of hope for diplomacy since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Thursday.

"The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday in a video address posted to his Telegram channel. "Tonight, they will launch an assault. All of us must understand what awaits us. We must withstand this night."

The air force command reported heavy fighting near the air base at Vasylkiv southwest of the capital, which it said was under attack from Russian paratroopers.

It also said one of its fighters had shot down a Russian transport plane. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

Kyiv residents were told by the defence ministry to make petrol bombs to repel the invaders, as witnesses reported hearing artillery rounds and intense gunfire from the western part of the city.

Some families cowered in shelters after Kyiv was pounded on Thursday night by Russian missiles. Others tried desperately to get on packed trains headed west, some of the hundreds of thousands who have left their homes to find safety, according to the United Nations' aid chief.

After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Putin unleashed a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south on Thursday, in an attack that threatened to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

"I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian radical nationalists) to use your children, wives and elders as human shields," Putin said at a televised meeting with Russia's Security Council on Friday. "Take power into your own hands."

Putin has cited the need to "denazify" Ukraine's leadership as one of his main reasons for invasion, accusing it of genocide against Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies dismiss the accusations as baseless propaganda.

Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence at the fall of the Soviet Union and Kyiv hopes to join NATO and the EU - aspirations that infuriate Moscow.

Putin says Ukraine, a democratic nation of 44 million people, is an illegitimate state carved out of Russia, a view Ukrainians see as aimed at erasing their more than thousand-year history.

'Ready to talk'

Western countries have announced a barrage of sanctions on Russia, including blacklisting its banks and banning technology exports. But they have so far stopped short of forcing it out of the SWIFT system for international bank payments.

The United States imposed sanctions on Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov. The European Union and Britain earlier froze any assets Putin and Lavrov held in their territory. Canada took similar steps.

However, the steady ramping-up of economic restrictions has not deterred Putin.

Moscow said on Friday it had captured the Hostomel airfield northwest of the capital - a potential staging post for an assault on Kyiv that has been fought over since Russian paratroopers landed there in the first hours of the war.

This could not be confirmed and Ukrainian authorities reported heavy fighting there.

But amid the chaos of war came a ray of hope.

A spokesman for Zelenskyy said Ukraine and Russia would consult in coming hours on a time and place for talks.

The Kremlin said earlier it offered to meet in the Belarusian capital Minsk after Ukraine expressed a willingness to discuss declaring itself a neutral country while Ukraine had proposed Warsaw as the venue. That, according to Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov, resulted in a "pause" in contacts.

"Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace," Zelenskyy's spokesman, Sergii Nykyforov, said in a post on Facebook. "We agreed to the proposal of the President of the Russian Federation."

But US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Russia's offer was an attempt to conduct diplomacy "at the barrel of a gun" and that Putin's military must stop bombing Ukraine if it was serious about negotiations.

Isolation

At the UN, Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution that would have deplored its invasion, while China abstained, a move Western countries viewed as proof of Russia's isolation. The United Arab Emirates and India also abstained while the remaining 11 members voted in favour.

A picture of what was happening on the ground across Ukraine - the largest country in Europe after Russia - was slow to emerge.

Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that there had been heavy fighting with deaths at the entrance to the eastern cities of Chernihiv and Melitopol, as well as at Hostomel.

Witnesses said they had heard explosions and gunfire near the airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, close to Russia's border. Ukraine's military said Russian troops had been stopped with heavy losses near the northeastern city of Konotop.

There were also have reports of fighting near an air base some 30 km (20 miles) southwest of Kyiv.

Britain's defence ministry said Russian armoured forces had opened a new route of advance towards the capital after failing to take Chernihiv.

Ukraine said more than 1,000 Russian soldiers had been killed. Russia did not release casualty figures. Zelenskyy said late on Thursday that 137 soldiers and civilians been killed in the fighting, with hundreds wounded.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart and condemned reported civilian deaths, including those of Ukrainian children, in attacks around Kyiv, the State Department said.

The White House asked Congress for $6.4 billion in security and humanitarian aid for the crisis, officials said.

Air raid sirens wailed over Kyiv for a second day on Friday as residents sheltered in underground metro stations.

Windows were blasted out of a 10-storey apartment block near the main airport.

"How can we be living through this in our time? Putin should burn in hell along with his whole family," said Oxana Gulenko, sweeping broken glass from her room.

News Network
March 2,2022

New Delhi, Mar 2: India saw a single-day rise of 7,554 coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 42,938,599, while active cases fell below the one-lakh mark after 60 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,14,246 with 223 new fatalities reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have declined to 85,680, now comprising 0.20% of the total infections, while the country's Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.60%, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 6,792 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96% , while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.06%, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,38,673, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20%, the data showed.

The cumulative anti-Covid doses administered in the country so far exceeded 177.70 crore.  India has conducted a total of 76.91 crore Covid tests to date. Whereas 7,84,059 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23. It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

