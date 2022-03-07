BJP set to regain UP; BJP, Cong neck and neck in Uttarakhand, Goa: Exit poll results

  1. Home
March 7, 2022

Voting for the last phase closed on Monday and media houses released their exit polls late on Monday. Five states voted in seven phases that began on February 10. Uttar Pradesh voted in all seven phases, Uttarakhand and Goa voted in the second phase, Punjab voted in the third phase. Manipur voted in two phases—February 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10.

Uttarakhand

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll in Uttarakhand
BJP+: 43
Congress+: 24
Others+ : 3

ABP News-CVoter exit poll shows Congress marginally ahead in Uttarakhand.
BJP: 26-32
Congress: 32-38
AAP: 0-2
Others: 3-7
Total seats: 70 

CNN predicts Congress win in Uttarakhand
BJP: 25-29
Congress: 37-41
Others: 2-6

Uttar Pradesh 

Republic TV's P Marq has given BJP a majority in Uttar Pradesh. 
BJP+: 240
SP+: 140
BSP+: 17
Congress: 4

Goa

India TV-CNX poll has predicted 11-17 seats for the Congress and 16-22 seats for BJP, with 1-2 for AAP and 0-2 for TMC. ETG poll suggests 15-17 seats for Congress and its allies, and 17-20 for BJP and its allies. Polstat poll suggests 11-13 seats for the Congress and 17-19 for BJP and its allies.

Manipur

Zee News poll predicts BJP win in Manipur
BJP: 32-38
Congress+ : 12-17
NPF: 3-5
NPP: 2-4
Others: 2-5

February 28,2022

Madhya Pradesh police has booked seven people and arrested two persons for allegedly beating up a Dalit activist and forcing him to drink urine in Gwalior district.

The victim, who has been identified as Shashikant Jatav, is a Right to Information (RTI) activist.

The Police said the incident occurred on February 23, however, it came to light on Sunday after an FIR was lodged which alleged that seven people beat up a Dalit activist brutally and forced the victim to drink urine.

Local police (Gwalior district) said two persons have been arrested and there is a hunt to nab other five accused.

According to the police, Jatav is a local RTI activist and had sought information about mismanagement of funds in Gram Panchayat in Gwalior district. This did not go down well with some people associated with panchayat representative and decided to teach him a lesson.

With severe injuries, the victim was admitted in a local hospital on February 24 and now has been shifted to AIIMS, Delhi for further treatment, police said.

"A case has been registered and a total seven persons have been booked for attempt to murder. They have also been booked under provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of atrocities) Act," a senior police official said. 

March 3,2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India has dismissed Russia’s allegation that the Ukrainian Army had forcibly stopped some Indians from leaving Kharkiv in the East European nation and took them hostage to be used as human shields to resist the advancing Russian Army.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said early on Thursday that the Embassy of India in Kyiv is in continuous touch with Indians in Ukraine. The MEA note noted that many Indian students had left Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday with the cooperation of the local authorities.

“We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student,” he said, contradicting the allegations made not only by a spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Government but also by the office of President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

New Delhi has requested support from the Ukrainian Government in arranging special trains for taking students out of Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of the country, the MEA spokesperson said.

“We have been coordinating effectively with the countries in the region including Russia, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova,” said Bagchi.

“A large number of Indian nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine in the last few days. We appreciate the help extended by the Ukrainian authorities to make this possible,” he added, dismissing Moscow’s allegation against Kyiv.

India got hundreds of its citizens to leave Kharkiv and move to three nearby towns on short notice on Wednesday, apparently for evacuating them through the territory of Russia.

Moscow, however, alleged that the Ukrainian Army had taken some Indian students hostage and forced them to remain in Kharkiv to be used as human shields in a press release issued after Putin had a phone call with Modi.

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Government also alleged that the Ukrainian Army and local authorities forcibly kept a large group of Indian students in Kharkiv, although they had wanted to leave and cross the Ukraine-Russia border to go to Belgorod in Russia. “In fact, they (Indians) are being held as hostages (by the Ukrainians) and offered to leave the territory of Ukraine via Ukrainian-Polish border (though areas of active hostilities),” a spokesperson of the Russian Government said. “Russian armed forces are ready to take all necessary measures for the safe evacuation of the Indian citizens, and send them home from the Russian territory with its own military transport planes or Indian planes,” they added.

Kyiv on the other hand stated that the citizens of India, Pakistan and China could not leave Kharkiv and Sumy due to indiscriminate shelling and barbaric missile strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on the residential areas and civilian infrastructure in eastern Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Ukrainian Government also said that it was ready to assist foreign students to relocate from Kharkiv and Sumy if Russia committed to a ceasefire.

Modi spoke to Putin and reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv. They discussed the safe evacuation of the citizens of India from the conflict zones in Ukraine, according to a press-release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi. Putin told Modi that all necessary instructions had been given and the Russian Army had been doing everything possible to ensure the safe removal of Indian citizens from the war zone and their return to their homeland, according to a statement issued by the Kremlin.

Hundreds of Indians – mostly students – have been stranded in Kharkiv, Sumy and other cities in eastern Ukraine ever since the country came under attack from Russia early on February 24. A 21-year-old medical student, Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, was killed in front of the grocery store due to shelling by Russian Armed Forces on Tuesday.

The Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an “urgent advisory” at around 1:30 p.m. (Ukraine Time) on Wednesday, asking the stranded Indians – mostly students – to immediately leave Kharkiv and, in case of unavailability of vehicles, start walking towards Pesochyn, Babai and Bezlyudivka, three settlements located nearly 11-16 kilometres away. “Proceed immediately. Under all circumstances, Indians must reach these settlements by 6 p.m. (Ukraine Time) today,” the embassy asked students in the advisory.

It stated that all Indians must leave Kharkiv “immediately, repeat immediately” in the light of the “deteriorating situation” and “for their own safety and security”.

Majority of Indians stranded in the city did leave after the advisory was issued and they either reached or were on their way to the designated destinations, according to the latest report received in New Delhi.

Bagchi, the spokesperson of the MEA, told journalists in New Delhi on Wednesday that India had issued the advisory and asked its citizens stranded in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine to leave immediately on the basis of inputs received from Russia. He, however, declined to elaborate on the nature of the inputs India received from Russia.

A source in New Delhi, however, told DH that the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Government had alerted the Embassy of India in Moscow about the possibility of a major military operation being launched soon to fully wrest control of Kharkiv from Ukraine.

New Delhi has been asking Moscow to ensure urgent safe passage for Indians stranded in eastern Ukraine. After the death of Naveen, a 21-year-old medical student from Karnataka, in Kharkiv due to shelling by the Russian Army on Tuesday, the Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla once again called in Russia’s ambassador-designate to India, Denis Alipov, and reiterated the demand. He also called in Kyiv’s envoy to New Delhi, Igor Polikha, and asked him to ensure the safe exit of the citizens of India from eastern Ukraine.

Kharkiv has been witnessing intense fighting between the Russian Army advancing from the east and the Ukrainian Army trying to hold on to the second largest city of the East European nation. The paratroopers of the Russian Armed Forces purportedly landed in and around Kharkiv early on Wednesday. Besides, Russia is also sending additional troops towards eastern Ukraine, apparently preparing for a major offensive to take the city.

India had a large number of citizens – mostly medical students – stranded in eastern Ukraine.

Though the Modi Government in New Delhi over the past few days evacuated a large number of Indians from western Ukraine through neighbouring Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovak Republic, it could not help the ones stranded in Kharkiv, Sumy and other places in the war-torn eastern region of the country, due to intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

It was after the death of Naveen in Kharkiv on Tuesday that the Government of India decided to prioritize evacuation of citizens from the city.

March 1,2022

The United States has expelled 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations over accusations of "espionage activities" amid escalating tensions with Moscow following Russia’s military operation in NATO-backed Ukraine.

The US mission to the United Nations labeled the Russian diplomats as "intelligence operatives" who had been engaging in “espionage activities” harmful to US national security.

"The United States has informed the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations that we are beginning the process of expelling 12 intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission who have abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security," Olivia Dalton, a spokeswoman for the US mission, said in a statement.

Dalton said the decision was taken in full accordance with the UN headquarters agreement.

Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, who was informed of the expulsion through a phone call he had received while participating in a press conference at UN headquarters in New York, said the diplomats were instructed to leave the US by March 7.

Accusing the US of taking "hostile" action against Russia, Nebenzia said, “This is sad news and again another demonstration of gross disrespect to the host country agreement."

The US, along with European allies, have imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian banks and a several officials in response to the country’s military campaign in Ukraine.

The administration of US President Joe Biden on Friday sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov directly. On Saturday the US and European partners agreed to cut certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the high-security network that connects financial institutions around the world.

The White House said Biden discussed with world leaders during a conference call on Monday efforts to further impose "severe costs and consequences" on Russia over its military actions in Ukraine.

In a televised address on Thursday, Putin announced a “special military operation” aimed at “demilitarization” of the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics in eastern Ukraine.

