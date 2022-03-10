  1. Home
  2. CM Sawant stakes claim to form govt in Goa, claims support of Independents

CM Sawant stakes claim to form govt in Goa, claims support of Independents

News Network
March 13, 2022

Bucking the exit polls projections, the ruling BJP has taken a lead in Goa. BJP has staked the claim to form the government in the state. BJP is leading in 19 seats and claims that it has support of Independent candidates. 

BJP wants 21 seats for forming the government. Congress is ahead in 11, while AAP and MGP are leading at one seat each.

Meanwhile, three Independent MLAs - Chandrakant Shetye (Bicholim), Alexio Reginaldo Lourence (Curtorim) and Antonio Vaz (Cortalim) - extend support to BJP

Trends at 2 PM
BJP 19
Congress 11
MAG 3
AAP2
Others 5

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 2,2022

ukrain.jpg

Jean-Jacques Kabeya is furious: like other foreign students in Ukraine -- from Africa, Asia and the Middle East -- he says has been stopped from leaving the country by its border guards.

He and several other foreigners alleged racist treatment by both the border guards and ordinary Ukrainians in interviews to a news agency.

Two days after fleeing the bombing around the eastern city of Kharkiv, Kabeya reached the checkpoint at Shegyni, at the border with Poland, on Sunday evening.

But the soldiers and security guards there turned him back, said the 30-year-old student studying to become a pharmacist.

"They told me 'You're going to stay here, you're fleeing the war, stay here; you are going to fight with us -- you're not leaving, least of all you blacks'," he said.

Now, after 36 hours waiting in vain to get through, he was back at the train station in the western city of Lviv.

There he found some compatriots from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who took him under their wing.

"It's a catastrophe!" said Kabeya, adding that he was still trying to find a way out.

Ukraine is a popular destination for foreign students, with tens of thousands heading there to study.

But other foreign students in Lviv had similar stories to tell, and the governments of Nigeria and South Africa have already called for better treatment for their citizens.

The African Union issued a statement Monday expressing concern at what appeared to be "shockingly racist" treatment of foreign students.

Some countries did however report that a few dozen of their citizens had managed to leave the country.

At Shegyni border post on Tuesday morning, there were still several hundred people, muffled up against the cold, queueing patiently to make the crossing.

They were from Pakistan, India, Algeria, DR Congo, Cameroon, Ghana and Algeria. Some said they had spent four nights there, with temperatures dropping as low as -10° (14 degrees Fahrenheit), in a desperate bid to leave.

On the other side of the road was another queue, reserved for Ukrainians -- mainly women and children as most men had stayed behind to fight.

That line was moving more quickly.

"All of us, we've got our papers," said Mesum Ahmed, a 23-year-old computer student from Pakistan. "Because we're foreigners, they are treating us like dogs.

"We've been sleeping here, on this pavement," said Ahmed, dressed in denim and sporting a beanie and a travel pillow around his neck.

"But the Ukrainians, they couldn't care less."

"You can see fine well what separates them from us," a young Nigerian added, bitterly. "We're black, that's what it is."

The only help on hand was from the local volunteers serving them hot drinks and sandwiches.

"We're here, we wait, and they don't tell us anything," said Richard Adjen Kusi, a student from Ghana.

He left the central city of Cherkassy when Russian President Vladimir Putin "started talking about nuclear weapons three days ago."

But everything seemed to be blocked here, he said. "It's not moving one centimetre...I'm scared."

A group of around 30 students from Cameroon who until recently had been in the central city of Kirovograd said it was only in the last few days that they had experienced racism in Ukraine.

Before the war, everything had been fine.

But Bryan Famini, a 22-year-old economics student, said that changed with the invasion.

"In the stations, on the trains, were were systematically kept away from the seating," he said.

"Some Ukrainians even made fun of us from their cars, seeing us walking," said 22-year-old Ghislain Weledji.

"I've been disappointed by this country," he added. "I won't be coming back."

Ukraine's border service denied there had been any difficulties.

"Nobody has been prevented from leaving Ukraine," they told AFP. No they had received no complaints.

On the Polish side, officials confirmed that anyone fleeing Ukraine would be welcomed, whatever their nationality.

As well as the nearly 680,000 refugees who have already left Ukraine, there are an estimated one million who have had fled their homes but are still inside the country.

At Lviv station, 70 kilometres (44 miles) from the border, thousands of Ukrainians -- and some foreigners -- were still waiting Tuesday, in the hope of getting a place on one of the rare trains leaving for Poland.

Amanjyot, a 23-year-old medical student said she had tried to board one train the day before but that Ukrainians had been given priority.

But she and her friends were grateful for the succour provided by Ukraine's Red Cross workers and other charities in front of the station.

"They help so much!" she said. There was plenty of food and they took care of everyone, without discrimination, she added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 10,2022

It is the 'thoko taali' moment for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab as it stares at a landslide victory, it’s first-ever win outside the national capital. State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who became a reason of embarrassment for his party and was backed regardless, failed to save the day.

Many other bigwigs including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former chief minister Amarinder Singh too lost have lost their seats. 

However, accepting the voice of the people as the "voice of God", he congratulated AAP on Twitter.

The constant defiance of the Congress high command which had finally led to the ousting Amarinder Singh from the party was not of much help; instead, a lack of a united face in the party could be one of the major reasons for its defeat in the northern state. On several occasions, Sidhu was seen attacking top candidate Charanjit Singh Channi, directly or indirecty, while he was keen on being named the CM face. 

Later, when Rahul Gandhi announced Channi as the chief ministerial candidate, the first Dalit chief minister of the state was seen touching Sidhu's feet for his blessings, triggering reactions from the Opposition parties who termed it as an 'exposure' of the party's culture.

Sidhu, who owes strong allegiance to the Gandhi family, was also seen targeting his own party over the appointment of officiating director general of police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who was the head of the special investigation team formed by the previous SAD-BJP government to probe incidents of sacrilege. He had even stepped down as the Punjab Congress chief questioning the appointments of the AG and the DGP. Later, Sidhu withdrew his resignation but with a precondition that he would resume the charge the day a new advocate general is appointed.

Even as the “infighting” in the Punjab Congress was evident, the party did not take any step to save itself from the embarrassment, at least there was no significant effort. Sitting MLA from Amritsar East, Sidhu, as well as SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, were trailing from Amritsar East seat. AAP candidate Jeevanjyot Kaur was leading her nearest rival Majithia by 590 votes.

Apart from this, nine-year-old AAP playing its cards right was also a reason for Congress' failure. On one hand, an eerie silence descended on Channi's residence, on the other comedian-turned-politician and AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, confident of a victory, did not fail to make the 'jalebis' in advance and is now seen celebrating with party workers in Sangrur.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 3,2022

ukraineexplosion.jpg

Russia's multi-pronged assault on Ukrainian cities continues on the eighth day of the war while the first major Ukrainian city, Kherson reportedly falls to Russian troops. On the other hand multiple powerful explosions rock Ukrainian capital Kyiv.  

The UN refugee agency has said one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.

The tally from UNHCR amounts to more than 2 percent of Ukraine's population on the move in under a week. The World Bank counted the population at 44 million at the end of 2020.

The UN agency has predicted that up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine but cautioned that even that projection could be revised upward.

In an email, UNHCR spokesperson Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams wrote: "Our data indicates we passed the 1M mark" as of midnight in central Europe, based on counts collected by national authorities.

Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russian forces have taken over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials have confirmed, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded a week ago.

"The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.