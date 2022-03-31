Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 250 – check rates in prominent cities

  1. Home
News Network
April 1, 2022

New Delhi, Apr 1: Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for commercial cylinders were hiked by ₹ 250 on Monday. 

In the national capital, 19-kg commercial cylinders will cost ₹ 2,253, according to news agency ANI. 

However, the domestic LPG cylinder rates were kept unchanged. A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs ₹ 949.50 in Delhi.

In Mumbai, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder will cost ₹ 2,205. In Kolkata, the commercial LPG rate stood at ₹ 2,351, while in Chennai now a 19-kg cylinder will be available for ₹ 2,406.

The prices of LPG, petrol and diesel are on the rise after the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the fuel rates were kept unchanged today. In nine rate revisions since March 22, the prices have gone up by ₹ 6.40 per litre.

While, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by ₹ 2,258.54 per kilolitre (kl), or 2 per cent, to ₹ 1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average international price.

ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In seven hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by ₹ 38,902.92 kl or almost 50 per cent.

News Network
March 24,2022

russia_0.jpg

Ukraine’s parliament has appealed again to the West to impose a “no-fly zone” over the country. However, the parliament raised eyebrows online by comparing the devastation suffered by its cities to that suffered by Nazi Germany during Allied bombing raids. The bizarre choice of comparison is the latest Nazi-related statement to come out of Kiev.

An image posted to Twitter by Ukraine’s ‘Verkhovna Rada’ (Parliament) portrays a bombed out building in Hamburg in 1943 alongside similar damage to the Ukrainian city of Kharkov in 2022.

The text above the image reads “When the Sky is Open,” and a message in English demands that the West “#CloseTheSky over Ukraine.”

“Close The Sky” is a reference to the possibility of a NATO-imposed ‘no-fly zone’ over Ukraine, a step Kiev has demanded but leaders in Washington and Brussels have thus far refused to take. It would involve NATO committing to shooting down Russian aircraft over Ukraine, a step that would bring the alliance into open war with Russia and, in the words of US President Joe Biden, lead to “a third world war.”

Bizarrely, the image shared by the parliament asks the same allies that bombed Hamburg in 1943 to fight on Ukraine’s behalf today. The Rada did not explain why it chose to compare Kharkov with Hamburg, especially considering the fact that Kharkov itself was bombed by Germany during the Second World War, which would have made for a comparison that wouldn’t involve comparing Ukraine with Nazi Germany.

The analogy drew some puzzled comments online. “You aren't supposed to compare yourselves to Nazis in public,” one commenter joked. “Man, they really don’t know what optics are,” another quipped.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the Ukrainian government of harboring sympathies to Nazi Germany, and in a speech announcing the start of Russia’s military offensive on Ukraine last month, he said that one of Russia’s goals was to “denazify” the country.

Aside from integrating the neo-Nazi ‘Azov’ batallion into its military, the Ukrainian government has launched efforts to portray its people as racially distinct from Russians, whom politicians in Kiev have openly referred to as “orcs.”

Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera is considered a hero to Ukrainian nationalists, and just last week a television host in Ukraine, Fahruddin Sharafmal, caused controversy when he approvingly quoted Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in calling for the murder of Russians and their children. 

News Network
March 24,2022

russia.jpg

NATO has estimated that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country's defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.

By way of comparison, Russia lost about 15,000 troops over 10 years in Afghanistan.

A senior NATO military official said the alliance's estimate was based on information from Ukrainian authorities, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO.

Ukraine has released little information about its own military losses, and the West has not given an estimate, but President Volodymr Zelenskyy said nearly two weeks ago that about 1,300 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed.

When Russia unleashed its invasion Feb. 24 in Europe's biggest offensive since World War II, a swift toppling of Ukraine's government seemed likely.

But with Wednesday marking four full weeks of fighting, Moscow is bogged down in a grinding military campaign.

Zelenskyy — who has riveted the world's attention with ad hoc videos and speeches to legislatures seeking military aid for his country — seized on the anniversary to plead for people around the world to gather in public Thursday to show support for Ukraine, saying the war breaks the heart of “every free person on the planet.”

“Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard,” Zelenskyy said in English during an emotional video address to the nation, recorded in the dark near the presidential offices in Kyiv.

"Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters.”

Speaking in Russian, Zelenskyy appealed to Russians “to leave Russia so as not to give your tax money to the war.”

Tens of thousands of Russians already have fled their country since the war began, fearing an intensifying crackdown on dissent that has included the arrest of thousands of antiwar protesters and suppression of the media.

Zelenskyy, who will speak to NATO members by video on Thursday, also said he is asking the alliance to provide “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian invasion.

With its ground forces slowed or stopped by hit-and-run Ukrainian units armed with Western-supplied weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops are bombarding targets from afar, falling back on the tactics they used in reducing cities to rubble in Syria and Chechnya.

A senior US defense official said Wednesday that Russian ground forces appear to be digging in and setting up defensive positions 15 to 20 kilometers outside Kyiv, the capital, as they make little to no progress toward the city centre.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said it appears the forces are no longer trying to advance into the city, and in some areas east of Kyiv, Ukrainian troops have pushed Russian soldiers farther away.

Instead, Russian troops appear to be prioritising the fight in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the Donbas, in what could be an effort to cut off Ukrainian troops and prevent them from moving west to defend other cities, the official said.

The US also has seen activity from Russian ships in the Sea of Azov, including what appear to be efforts to send landing ships ashore with supplies, including vehicles, the official said.

In an ominous sign that Moscow might consider using nuclear weapons, a senior Russian official said the country's nuclear arsenal would help deter the West from intervening in Ukraine.

“The Russian Federation is capable of physically destroying any aggressor or any aggressor group within minutes at any distance,” Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the state aerospace corporation, Roscosmos, said in televised remarks.

He noted that Moscow's nuclear stockpiles include tactical nuclear weapons, designed for use on battlefields, along with far more powerful nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles. Roscosmos oversees missile-building facilities.

US officials long have warned that Russia's military doctrine envisages an “escalate to deescalate” option of using battlefield nuclear weapons to force the enemy to back down in a situation when Russian forces face imminent defeat. Moscow has denied having such plans.

Rogozin is known for his bluster, and he did not make clear what actions by the West would be seen as meddling, but his comments almost certainly reflect thinking inside the Kremlin.

Putin has warned the West that an attempt to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine would draw it into a conflict with Russia.

Western nations have said they would not create a no-fly zone to protect Ukraine.

As US President Joe Biden left for Europe to meet with key allies about new sanctions against Moscow and more military aid to Ukraine, he warned there is a “real threat" Russia could use chemical weapons.

On the eve of a meeting with Biden, European Union nations signed off on another 500 million euros ($550 million) in military aid for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy appealed to Western countries to stay united in the face of Russia's efforts to “lobby its interests” with “some partners” to bring them over to its side, and noted during his national address that Ukraine has not received the fighter jets or modern air-defense systems it requested. He said Ukraine also needs tanks and anti-ship systems.

“It has been a month of defending ourselves from attempts to destroy us, wipe us off the face of the earth,” he said.

The US has determined that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine, and it will work to prosecute the offenders, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

He cited evidence of indiscriminate or deliberate attacks against civilians and the destruction of apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, shopping centers and other sites.

Still, major Russian objectives remain unfulfilled, including in Kyiv, where near-constant shelling and gunfire shook the city Wednesday as the two sides battled for control of multiple suburbs.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 264 civilians have been killed in the capital since the war broke out.

The shelling also claimed the life of another journalist Wednesday.

The independent Russian news outlet The Insider said Russian journalist Oksana Baulina had been killed in a Kyiv neighbourhood.

In the south, the encircled port city of Mariupol has seen the worst devastation of the war, enduring weeks of bombardment and, now, street-by-street fighting.

But Ukrainian forces have prevented its fall, thwarting an apparent bid by Moscow to fully secure a land bridge from Russia to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Zelenskyy said 100,000 civilians remain in the city, which had 430,000 people before the war.

Efforts to get desperately needed food and other supplies to those trapped have often failed.

Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of seizing a humanitarian convoy. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the Russians were holding captive 11 bus drivers and four rescue workers along with their vehicles.

In their last update, over a week ago, Mariupol officials said at least 2,300 people had died, but the true toll is probably much higher. Airstrikes in the past week destroyed a theatre and an art school where civilians were sheltering.

In the besieged northern city of Chernihiv, Russian forces bombed and destroyed a bridge that was used for aid deliveries and civilian evacuations, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Kateryna Mytkevich, who arrived in Poland after fleeing Chernihiv, wiped away tears as she spoke about what she had seen.

The city is without gas, electricity or running water, said Mytkevich, 39, and entire neighbourhoods have been destroyed.

“I don't understand why we have such a curse," she said.

Despite plenty of evidence to the contrary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted the military operation is going “strictly in accordance" with plans.

The NATO official said 30,000 to 40,000 Russian soldiers are estimated to have been killed or wounded.

In its last update, Russia said March 2 that nearly 500 soldiers had been killed and almost 1,600 wounded.

Ukraine also claims to have killed six Russian generals. Russia acknowledges just one dead general.

The figures from NATO represent the alliance's first public estimate of Russian casualties since the war began.

The US government has largely declined to provide estimates of Russian or Ukrainian casualties, saying available information is of questionable reliability. 

News Network
March 19,2022

Ten ministers, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab on Saturday, March 19. They were administered the oath by Punjab Governor B L Purohit.

Among the 10 ministers, eight are first-time MLAs. The swearing-in ceremony of the Mann's cabinet was held at the Punjab Raj Bhawan.

After their oath-taking, the newly inducted ministers will assume charge in the Punjab Civil Secretariat and the first cabinet meeting of the AAP government will likely be held in the afternoon.

Of the ten, five MLAs represent Malwa region, four Majha and one legislator is from Doaba.

Four MLAs sworn in as ministers represent reserve constituencies--Dirba, Jandiala, Malout and Bhoa.

Among the ministers is Harpal Singh Cheema, second-time legislator from Dirba and the party's Dalit face. He was also the Leader of the Opposition in the previous Assembly.

Two-time Barnala MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will also find a berth in the Mann-led cabinet.

Other MLAs inducted in the cabinet are Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh from Jandiala, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Lal Chand from Bhoa, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Brahm Shanker from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Bains from Anandpur Sahib. 

