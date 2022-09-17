  1. Home
Communal fanaticism on upsurge, dangerous to country: Telangana CM

September 17, 2022

Hyderabad, Sept 17: Communal forces in the country and Telangana are trying to divide the society and spread hatred among people, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleged on Saturday. Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag on 'Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam' (Telangana National Integration Day) here, Rao said if religious fanaticism grows, it will destroy the very life of the nation and result in deterioration of human relationships.

Noting that religious fanaticism was on the upsurge, Rao said, "They plant thorns in societal relations for their narrow interests. They are spreading hatred among people with their venomous comments. This kind of division between people is in no way justified." Rao’s comments came minutes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at parade grounds marking the celebrations of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day' elsewhere in the city.

The state government celebrated September 17 as Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam (Telangana National Integration Day) while the Centre named it as Hyderabad Liberation Day'. The Telangana government had on September 3 announced its decision to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

Rao charged the 'disruptive forces' with distorting the occasion of September 17, which stands as a symbol of national unity, to fulfill their narrow and selfish political interests.

These forces which have no connection with the historical events of September 17 are trying to distort and pollute the bright history of Telangana with petty politics, he claimed.

“The Telangana society actively responds in the most intellectual way. The same activeness and intelligence should be shown again. The insidious efforts of these evil and corrupt forces, which are trying to sever the fabric of the nation, must be thwarted. I warn you once again that there is a danger that the society will be thrown into turmoil even if it is forgotten in a blink of an eye.”

Listing the achievements of Telangana after its formation in 2014, the CM said in the industrial sector, investments of to the tune of Rs 232,111 crore have come in the past eight years creating 16.50 lakh jobs. KCR said Telangana is making unparalleled progress in the field of IT with Rs 1.84 lakh crore worth of exports in 2021 against Rs over 57,000 crore in 2014 and surpassed the country's growth rate in the sector exports. 
 

September 7,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 7: The Karnataka government declared one-day state mourning across the state on Wednesday as a mark of respect on the passing away of Minister Umesh Katti, who died Tuesday night due to heart attack.

The state government in its official notification said that the last rites of the minister, who held the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, and forest portfolios, will be performed with full state honours. It has also declared a holiday to all schools and colleges, along with government offices in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Katti had died due to heart attack at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. He was 61. According to sources, Katti collapsed in the bathroom of his Dollar's Colony residence in Bengaluru and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors there said Katti had no pulse when he was brought in.

His mortal remains will be taken by an air ambulance to his home district of Belagavi, from where it will be taken to Hira Sugar Factory in Sankeshwar for public to pay their last respects. The body will be later shifted to Katti's native village of Belladbagewadi in Hukkeri taluk, where the last rites will be performed in the evening.

Katti is survived by his wife, son and daughter. During the day-long state mourning, no official entertainment programmes will be conducted and the national flag will be flown at half mast in all official buildings and places, the notification said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Tuesday night broke down remembering his long association with Katti, calling him a "close friend and brother". Katti was an eight-time MLA from Hukkeri assembly constituency. He entered politics following the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985. Before joining the BJP in 2008, Katti was with the Janata Party, Janata Dal, JD(U) and JD(S).

He had earlier served as a minister in the Cabinet headed by J H Patel, B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar. Katti was often in news for his statements demanding statehood for the north Karnataka region and also openly expressing his chief ministerial ambitions. 

September 6,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 6: The situation in several parts of rain-battered Bengaluru, by and large, continued to remain the same on Tuesday, with streets waterlogged, houses and vehicles partially inundated, as torrential downpour lashed the capital city on September 5 night.

Using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water by office goers and school children was a common sight this morning in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli among several others.

"I came by tractor as roads are all submerged in water, also our vehicles are under water... I have exams from tomorrow, so I have to go to school," a girl dressed in school uniform said. "Water has not receded, as there was rain once again last night (Monday), in fact I feel it has increased. I have to go to the office, kids have schools, and I somehow used a tractor today. Request the government and authorities to do something and restore normalcy," an office goer said.

However, several private schools have declared holidays and have switched to online teaching for a few days, while many offices have suggested employees to work from home. Most parts of the Outer Ring Road and Sarjapur road that house some IT firms resembled lakes, affecting the movement of traffic. Bikers pushing their two-wheelers that were stuck and pedestrians struggling to navigate through knee-deep water was a common sight in some places.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who chaired a meeting of senior Ministers and officials on Monday night said a decision has been taken to release Rs 300 crore to deal with the current rain situation as well as the maintenance of basic infrastructure in Bengaluru. He also said that Rs 9.50 crore has been released to establish a company of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) exclusively for Bengaluru and to provide the equipment.

On the T K Halli pump house in Malavalli taluk of Mandya which pumps Cauvery water to Bengaluru being affected due to overflowing Bheemeshwara River and water from the surrounding lakes, the CM said flood water is being drained out, but it will take two days to drain out water from Cauvery 3rd stage pump house and to resume work.

Noting that an alternative plan has been formulated for water supply to Bengaluru, he said around 8,000 bore wells are under the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) control and they would be restarted to supply water during the disruption in Cauvery water supply to areas. Instructions have also been given to supply water from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bore wells to areas where there has been disruption in water supply due to rain, he further said, adding that water in tankers will be supplied on behalf of the government to the areas where there are no bore wells.

According to the CM, some areas in Bengaluru City have received 150 per cent more rains than the normal rain between September 1 and 5. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram have recorded 307 per cent excess rain. "This was the highest rainfall in the last 42 years. All the 164 tanks in Bengaluru are filled to the brim," he added.

September 12,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 12: Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic, where it takes excruciatingly long to cover short distances. But the story of a doctor who took an unusual decision to save the life of his patient is proving to be an inspirational story.

Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, was on his way to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery on August 30 when he got stuck in the traffic jam on the Sarjapur-Marathalli stretch.

Realising that a delay could put the female patient in harm's way, Dr Nandakumar left his car and ran for three kilometres to perform the crucial surgery. He even posted a short clip of his run on his Instagram handle:

"I commute every day from central Bangalore to Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur, which is in the Southeast of Bangalore. I left home well in time for the surgery. My team was all set and prepared to perform the surgery as soon as I would reach the hospital. Looking at the huge traffic, I decided to leave the car with the driver and ran towards the hospital without thinking twice," he said.

Dr Nandakumar's team, which was ready to induce anesthesia on the patient, got into the act as soon as he reached the operation theatre. Without any delay, the doctor changed into the surgical attire to perform the procedure.

The surgery was successful, and the patient was discharged on time.

Dr Nandkumar works as Consultant - Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospitals. The patient required the surgery as she had been suffering from a gallbladder illness for a long period of time.

Heavy rain in the past few weeks caused waterlogging and traffic jams in the IT city. Many videos emerged on social media that showed vehicles stranded on a long waterlogged stretch on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, and pedestrians struggling to walk.

In some areas, stranded citizens were evacuated with the help of boats. 

