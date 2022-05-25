  1. Home
  2. Congress shell-shocked as Kapil Sibal files Rajya Sabha nomination with Akhilesh Yadav on his side

News Network
May 25, 2022

kapil sibal.jpg

New Delhi, May 25: Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal today filed a nomination for Rajya Sabha election in the presence of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

While addressing the media after filing the nomination, Sibal confirmed that he had quit the Congress party on May 16. 

"I had resigned from the Congress party on May 16," Kapil Sibal announced, leaving the media stunned with information that had stayed secret since the Congress "Chintan Shivir" or strategy meet a week ago.

"I am no longer a serious Congress leader," he quipped, when bombarded with questions.

This is the latest high-profile exit from the Congress, the fifth in five months. Mr Sibal resigned a day after the Congress brainstorming session, to discuss a roadmap for the party's revival after a series of devastating election defeats.

"I have filed nomination for Rajya Sabha elections as an independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country," Sibal said, adding that while staying in Opposition we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi government.

Sibal thanked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for supporting him. "I also wish to convey my gratitude to Azam Khan for the support that he has given me, not just now but over several years," he said. 

Mr Sibal, an ace lawyer who was among one of the senior most leaders of the Congress, was among the "G-23" or group of 23 dissenters who had called for a complete overhaul of the party's leadership and organization in a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi two years ago.

He had also been vocal and increasingly sharp in his criticism of the Gandhis' leadership in recent months.

His Rajya Sabha term ends in July. In 2016, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh as a Congress candidate supported by the Samajwadi Party, which is in power in the state. The Congress now has just two MLAs in the UP assembly so it cannot elect anybody to the Rajya Sabha from the state.

Mr Sibal filed his nomination papers in the presence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party's move to support Mr Sibal is seen to a quid pro quo after his efforts as party MP Azam Khan's lawyer.

Mr Sibal had represented Azam Khan in the Supreme Court. Azam Khan was released on interim bail by the Supreme Court after two years in prison.

News Network
May 11,2022

arundhatroy.jpg

New Delhi, May 11: In the wake of the Supreme Court order staying the registration of FIRs, ongoing probes and coercive measures under the sedition law, all eyes will be on the fate of several high-profile cases registered under the draconian British-era law.

According to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, a total of 356 cases of sedition -- as defined under section 124A of the IPC -- were registered and 548 people arrested between 2015 and 2020, out of which only six were convicted.

A 21-year-old Bengaluru-based environment activist, Disha Ravi, was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 14, 2021 for allegedly creating and disseminating a "toolkit" on the farmers' protests against farm laws brought by the BJP government at the Centre.

The toolkit was tweeted by Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg on February 3, 2021.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against Ravi, who was working at a vegan store in Bengaluru and fighting for environment issues since her student days, under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups).

Ravi was granted bail on February 23, 2021 by a Delhi court, which stated that "the offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments".

Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana said citizens are "conscience keepers" of the government in any democratic nation, and they cannot be put behind the bars simply because they choose to disagree with State policies.

In 2016, a group of students from the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University had held a poetry session to mark the third anniversary of the hanging of 2001 Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru. The Delhi Police later charged the then JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar, along with other students and union leaders, including Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, under section 124A and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Three Kashmiri students, who were enrolled in the RBS Engineering College, Agra under the PM Special Scholarship Scheme for the students of Jammu and Kashmir, were arrested on October 28 last year for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status praising Pakistani players after their victory against India in a T20 cricket match.

They were languishing in prison till April 26 this year even after securing bail on March 30 from the Allahabad High Court due to the non-availability of local guarantors, a high-security amount and police verification.

Some noted journalists like late Vinod Dua had to face the wrath of the draconian law for views expressed by them on social media.

Dua, in his programme on Youtube on March 30, 2020, made remarks against the government's handling of the Covid crisis, following which an FIR was registered against him by the Himachal Pradesh Police under the sedition law and other charges on a complaint by a BJP leader in Shimla.

The sedition charges were quashed by the Supreme Court which held that journalists are entitled to protection in sedition cases so long as they do not incite people to violence against the government established by law or with the intention of creating public disorder.

Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police while he was on his way to report the rape case of a Dalit woman in Hathras on October 5, 2020.

The FIR against him claimed that he was going to Hathras with the intention "to breach the peace" as part of a "conspiracy".

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh, in its charge sheet filed in April last year, charged eight people linked to the Popular Front of India, including its students' wing leader K A Rauf Sherif and Kappan, for sedition, criminal conspiracy, funding of terror activities and other offences.

Booker Prize winner writer and activist Arundhati Roy was booked under the sedition law, along with Hurriyat leader Late Syed Ali Shah Geelani and others, in 2010 for their alleged "anti-India" speech at a seminar.

Roy and others were charged under sections 124A, 153A (promoting enmity between classes), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (false statement, rumour circulated with intent to cause mutiny or offence against public peace.

Student leader from JNU and IIT passout Sharjeel Imam is facing charges under the sedition law for making alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019.

A court has framed charges against Imam, who is in judicial custody since 2020, under sections 124A, 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC, and section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Activities (UAPA).

As per the prosecution, Imam had allegedly made speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, and at Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019, where he threatened to cut off Assam and the rest of the northeast from India. In his defence, Imam had earlier told the court that he is not a terrorist and his prosecution is a whip of a monarch rather than a government established by law.

News Network
May 11,2022

Mangaluru, May 11: The Muslim Central Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi has said that mosques in the region will abide by the guidelines of the Supreme Court with regard to the use of loudspeakers for Azaan.

Speaking to media persons in Mangaluru, the committee president K S Mohammed Masood said: “The Supreme Court had issued guidelines for using loudspeakers with prescribed decibel levels from 6 am to 10 pm, which will be adhered to.”

“Azaan is a call to offer prayer at prescribed times of the day and has been followed since the last several centuries. The Muslim Central Committee has directed all the Jamaaths to adhere to the guidelines,” he said.

“As president of the Kudroli Jamiya Masjid, I have directed the Kudroli masjid to completely stop using loudspeakers for the Azaan from Wednesday, May 11, itself," Masood said. 

Owing to the controversy created by Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik on playing Suprabhata and bhajans in Hindu places of worship to counter Azaan, the use of loudspeakers in all the places of worship has been restricted now, he alleged.

Condemning Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik for attempting to create communal disturbance in the name of azaan, Mr Masood said the Muslim Central Committee has written to the government through Deputy Commissioner seeking clarification on whether Muthalik is permitted to enter the district as several districts in the state had imposed restrictions on his entry to their respective districts.

Mr Masood said during 'Hindu Samajotsava' in Mangaluru, the Muslim Central Committee had offered juice to the participants while during Allahabad High Court judgement on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid in 2019, the VHP, Bajrang Dal, and Muslim Central Committee had resolved to maintain peace and harmony in the wake of the judgement. “We want peace, harmony and brotherhood to prevail in the society,” he said. 

News Network
May 16,2022

Varanasi, May 16: Shortly after a stunning claim that a suspected "shivling" had been found in a pond within the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, a court today ordered it closed off to the public.

According to the Hindutva lawyer, the "Shivling" or relic of the idol of Shiva was found on the last day of the court-mandated filming of the mosque complex following a petition seeking access to pray at a shrine behind the mosque.

This morning, water was drained from the pond and a "Shivling" was found, claimed Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, the lawyer representing a group of Hindu women who have sought year-long access to pray at the shrine.

The pond, which is used for the Islamic "Wuzu" or purification rituals, must be sealed after the find, the petitioners requested the court. The court accepted the plea and ordered the Varanasi District Magistrate to ensure that the pond is not used, for now.

The court also said the District Magistrate, the police chief and a top Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer would make sure no one entered the sealed area.

Reports of a "shivling" being found within the mosque complex were not confirmed by the Varanasi District Magistrate, Kaushal Raj Sharma, when he spoke to the media earlier.

"No details of the survey of Gyanvapi mosque were disclosed by any member of the commission. The court is the custodian of the information about the survey. One member was debarred from the commission for about a few minutes yesterday, later admitted to the commission," Mr Sharma had told reporters.

The Gyanvapi mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple. The five women petitioners have asked the court to allow daily prayers before idols on its outer walls as well as other "visible and invisible deities within the old temple complex".

The site is currently open for prayers once a year.

The Varanasi Civil Court then ordered a video assessment of the mosque complex, including three domes, underground basements and the pond, and appointed a court commissioner for the task.

A part of this survey took place on May 6 but was halted after a dispute broke out over filming inside the mosque. The mosque committee said the court had not ordered videography inside the mosque.

The court-ordered filming was challenged before Allahabad High Court, which dismissed the case in April. The High Court order was challenged in the Supreme Court.

A lawyer representing the Gyanvapi Mosque trust that approached the Supreme Court against the filming order said it is at odds with the Places of Worship Act, 1991. The Supreme Court refused to stop the filming but agreed to consider listing the plea against the survey of the mosque complex.

