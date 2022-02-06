  1. Home
Covid-19 tests make Indians poorer by Rs 74K crore in 2 years

News Network
February 6, 2022

Mumbai, Feb 6: In the past two years of the Coronavirus pandemic, Indians have coughed out a stupendous Rs 74,000 crore for 74 crore Covid-19 tests from dubious private pathological labs. Finally, around 4.20 crore positive cases were detected with more than 500,000 deaths, to date.

A Nagpur-based consumer rights NGO, Grahak Bharati has said that Indians have taken various Covid-19 tests like RTPCR, RAT, TrueNAT, CBNAAT and other tests (currently) 3,255 testing labs including 1,844 private and 1,411 government.

Of these 3,255, only 2,141 (764 government and 1,377 private) labs are for conducting the much-in-demand, compulsory for most purposes and universally accepted RTPCR tests., and the remaining 1,114 (647 government+467) labs offer the other tests.

In the initial stages of the pandemic, a test was costing around Rs 3,500 or more, but gradually, the figures have stabilised to around Rs 600, besides cheap home-test kits available for around Rs 250 now.

"Considering an average of Rs 1000/test, Indians have been compelled to spend over Rs 74,000-crore only for Covid-19 tests, with private labs netting the major portion of the loot," Grahak Bharati Founder-President Barrister Vinod Tiwari said.

He claimed that a majority of these tests were virtually forced on the people even though they had no initial symptoms, or, unnecessary considering the low positivity rate, and ended up spooking the country in the name of coronavirus.

Grahak Bharati has shot off a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Health &amp; Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the ICMR, top central and state officials and the Central Vigilance Commission, demanding a probe into the "massive unbridled dacoity" being perpetrated on gullible Indians.

He warned that if the government fails to take priority cognisance of this nationwide racket, Grahak Bharati would file a PIL in the Supreme Court.

Alleging that it is "a systematic mega-scam" with the connivance of government officials, unscrupulous private labs and their franchisees operating with the generous blessings of politicians, Tiwari contended that it violates provisions of the central Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 and make such shady labs liable for severe penal action.

Elaborating, Tiwari explained that many of the private labs are remotely located franchisees under the officially approved/recognised Advanced Laboratories (1,844) in India.

Shockingly, many of these labs apparently conduct thousands of Covid-19 tests daily, ostensibly without proper approval, authority, quality control, infrastructure or qualified manpower.

"The ICMR has said that on a single day on Feb. 4, there were an unbelievable 16,03,856 tests conducted Were these necessary and practical? This only points to the possibility that a majority of the Covid tests are 'concocted' to scare the masses," alleged Tiwari.

The worrisome aspect is that merely based on these illegally-conducted tests, the government has been taking major policy decisions like lockdowns, restrictions, curbs on inter-district, inter-state and even international public movements, which in turn has spelt the death-knell for the economy. India ranks second globally (after the USA) in terms of the total infectees notched up to date.

"The so-called franchisee labs lack infrastructure, qualified post-graduate doctors, particularly Pathologist and Microbiologist and others compulsorily required for the RTPCR tests and to determine the Covid-19 positive patients, tests are conducted in remote locations and the test results are issued indiscriminately, with the digital signatures of the medicos at Advanced Laboratories thousands of kms away," fumed Tiwari.

Grahak Bharati says there is no control on the procedures for sample collection, handling, proper testing or accurate determination which often lead to contradictory results.

It recently happened with two Mumbaikars who got two different results - Covid negative and Covid positive - from two labs in 24 hours  but the Aarogya Setu portal remained unfazed.

Tiwari said that the country is in the grip of the mild Third Wave but "there is no guarantee" how many more 'waves' will sink Indians unless the government immediately clamps down on this "blatant, organised scam".

News Network
January 28,2022

Zaara Vasim Asadi, a young girl hailing from Belapu of Udupi in Karnataka, was recently appreciated by crown princes of Oman and Bahrain for her performance during the martial arts sport event representing Champ Sports and Arts Club in Oman.

She was also awarded the "Star of the Event" award during the event and was appreciated by the crown princes and audiences alike. The crown princes also honoured her by clicking photographs with her along with her appreciation medal.

Zaara Vasim Assadi is reportedly the youngest kid practicing Capoeira (Brazilian Martial Art) and is also the youngest to hold the belt that she holds currently.

Hailing from Belapu in Udupi, Zaara is the daughter of Mohammad Vasim Assadi and Hasra Sana Banu. She is the granddaughter of Mohammad Zikiriya Asaadi and is practicing martial arts from the age of 4. Apart from Capoeira Zaara is also keenly interested in Karate, Kickboxing and Gymnastics.

News Network
January 29,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 29: Genome sequencing analysis by the state has revealed that 67.5% of Covid-19 cases have been triggered by the Omicron variant and 26% by Delta strains.

 Beginning January 1, a total of 1,853 samples were sequenced and, of these, 1,555 were found to be of variants of concern. While 1,115 samples carried the Omicron strain, 404 had Delta and 102 were of Eta, Beta, Kappa and Pango strains together.

This is in huge contrast to the second wave, during which the dominant strain was Delta (90. 7%).

The health department said that 5,659 samples were processed till December 2021 and, of these, 4,441 were that of variants of concern. A total 4,027 were of Delta and its sub-lineages.

Claims outnumber official deaths

Meanwhile, while official government figures put the number of Covid-19 fatalities in Mysuru district at 2,465 until Thursday (January 27), the government has received at least 1,300 claims outside this figure for ex gratia and is investigating these deaths.

The Centre had announced an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 per deceased individual, while the state government will pay an additional Rs 1 lakh per bereaved BPL family.

Officials admit that people who died after being discharged from hospitals, Covid Care Centres or those who passed away while in home isolation were not officially registered as Covid-19 deaths. These fatalities do not reflect in official data under cumulative deaths.

Initially, only infected people who died within 10 days of testing positive or while in hospital (for any number of days) were officially considered Covid deaths. However, following a Supreme Court directive, the parameter was changed to 30 days and the number of applications seeking compensation dramatically increased. Though these deaths are not included in official data, a special committee is reviewing them on a case-by-case basis.

BS Manjunatha Swamy, additional deputy commissioner, who heads the district committee to review Covid deaths, said, “The district administration has received about 1,300 claims from families that are outside the official tally. Of them, 1,069 claims have been cleared after verifying details like SRF ID, hospital details and death certificates. The applications were placed before the committee which includes the district health officer among others. ”

News Network
February 3,2022

Guwahati, Feb 3: On Monday 31 January, a 60-year-old man in Assam committed suicide after he was declared Bangladeshi by the Foreigners Tribunal.

The man has been identified as Manik Das, a resident of Borkhal village located near Jagiroad in the Marigaon district of Assam.

The family of the deceased alleges that he committed suicide as per the impact of being regarded as a Bangladeshi. They further claim that he was suffering from mental torture and frustration which forced him to kill himself.

It is reported that the man was fighting a case in the Foreigners Tribunal in order to prove his nationality as an Indian despite the fact that his name was listed in NRC (National Register of Citizens).

On speaking about the matter Manik's son Kartik Das questioned why the NRC was conducted if the name of those appearing in NRC is still considered as Bangladeshi or foreigners.

He stated that the notice from the Foreigners Tribunal of Marigaon was sent to his father after NRC was published and the name of all the family members has appeared in the NRC.

Kartik said that he has no idea why the notice was served and why the case was filed against his father as due to this entire process of proving his nationality his father was mentally tortured. It was later confirmed that the name of Manik and his family were included in the Assam NRC list.

The notice from the Foreigners Tribunal was issued for Manik Das on 20 November 2019 which was just a few months after the NRC of the state was published as Assam NRC was published in August of the same year. 

