  2. Covid challenge not over yet; Priority is to vaccinate all eligible children: PM

April 27, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the challenge of the Covid pandemic is not fully over yet, with the increase in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks manifesting the need to stay alert, and underlined that vaccination remains the biggest protective shield against the virus.

Speaking at an interaction with chief ministers on the emerging Covid-19 situation in the country, the prime minister also said the government's priority is to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest with special campaigns needed in schools.

At the interaction, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan gave a presentation where he discussed the rise of cases across several countries in the world and in some Indian states, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said.

Asserting that India has fought a long battle against Covid in the spirit of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution, Prime Minister Modi lauded the chief ministers, officers and all corona warriors for their efforts.

Modi asserted it was clear that the coronavirus challenge is not fully over yet.

Omicron and its subvariants can create problems as is evident in case of many countries of Europe, he noted, adding that these sublineages are causing a surge in many countries.

He said India has been able to deal with the situation better than many countries.

Still, in last two weeks, increasing cases in some of the states show that we need to stay alert, Modi said.

The Omicron wave was handled with determination and without panic, and in the last two years, all aspects of the coronavirus fight whether related to health infrastructure, oxygen supply or vaccination, have been strengthened, he asserted.

In the third wave, none of the states saw situation going out of control, Modi asserted.

This, the prime minister added, should be seen in the context of the massive vaccination drive.

He said vaccination has reached each and every person and it is a matter of pride that 96 per cent of the adult population is vaccinated with at least one dose and about 84 per cent people above 15 years of age having received both the doses.

Vaccine, according to experts, is the biggest safety shield against the coronavirus, he said.

Noting that schools have opened after long time and some parents are worried over the increased number of cases in some places, Modi expressed satisfaction that more and more children are getting vaccinated.

He pointed out that in March the campaign to vaccinate children in the 12-14 years age-group was started, and on Tuesday, emergency use authorisation has been granted to Covaxin shots for children in the age bracket of 6-12 years.

"Our priority is to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest. For this, as before, special campaigns will also be needed in schools. Teachers and parents should also remain aware on this front," Modi said.

He also said precaution doses are available for all adults in the country to strengthen the vaccine "protective shield".

Teachers, parents, and other eligible people can take the precaution dose, he added.

The prime minister said during the third wave of Covid, India witnessed up to three lakh cases per day and all states handled the situation while also allowing social and economic activity to continue.

This balance should be maintained in our future strategy also, he said.

"Our scientists and experts are continuously monitoring the national and global situation. We have to work on their suggestions with a pre-emptive, proactive and collective approach," he said.

Stopping the infection at the very beginning has been our priority and it should remain the same even today.

"We have to implement our strategy of test, track and treat equally effectively," he said.

The prime minister emphasised on cent per cent testing of serious influenza cases, genome sequencing of the positive cases, Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places and avoiding panic.

He also stressed on the need for continued upgradation of health infrastructure and medical manpower.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about the recent increase in Covid cases in some states, and underscored the need to follow the 'test, track, treat, vaccinate' strategy and ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour, the PMO statement said.

The chief ministers thanked Modi for the timely guidance and support since the start of the pandemic and noted that this review meeting has been called by the prime minister at the right time, the statement said.

They gave an overview of the status of Covid cases and vaccination in their states, it added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Modi’s mantra of life and livelihood is being followed by the state. He also mentioned that a high number of cases are being seen in the state's cities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal noted that in the recent days the national capital has witnessed a high positivity rate. He also spoke about masks having been made mandatory again, according to the statement.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said the prime minister's strong support and guidance has helped the state tide over the previous waves. He also thanked the central government for support in other health matters and development issues.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pointed out that a high number of cases in the state are mainly being seen around Delhi, in the cities of Gurugram and Faridabad, according to the PMO statement.

April 19,2022

Rae Bareli, Apr 19: Seven persons were arrested after a video—that showed a Class 10 Dalit student being assaulted and made to lick the feet of his peers—went viral on social media.

A 2 min 30-second video viral on social media shows the boy sitting on the ground with his hands on his ears – a sign of punishment. The accused can be sitting on motorcycles, some of them laughing as the victim shakes in fear on the ground. One of the accused asks the victim the spell the name ‘Thakur’ – an upper caste and also abuses him. “Will you make such a mistake again?” another accused asks the victim.

Another video appears to show the men accusing the victim of selling Marijuana, a charge the victim appears to accept under duress.

Following the post on Monday, the district police chief set up five teams to trace the victim and initiate action.

Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said that the main accused in the case is a minor and has been sent to a juvenile home, while six others, identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh and Yash Pratap are majors and were arrested.

The police officer said that the Class 10 Dalit boy was subjected to torture and inhuman treatment because he was not ready to bow down to the extortion call of seniors who were products of the same school.

April 26,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 26: Combating the communalism in an effective way in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, a youth belonging to Hindu community has hosted an iftar party in a masjid as part of his wedding celebration. 

The heart-warming development comes in the wake of a series of hate campaigns against Muslims by hardline Hindutva outfits in the region.

The groom who set an example is Chandrashekhar Jeddu from Bairikatte near Vittla in Bantwal taluk of the coastal district. He is a member of the Bairikatte Friends Group.

Chandrashekhar entered wedlock on April 24. He was not ready to led down his Muslim friends who could not eat anything at his wedding party due to the Ramadan fasting. Hence, he decided to host an iftar party at the Bairikatte Jalaaliya Jum’a Masjid for all the Muslims of the village.

The Masjid management committee and Maoonatul Islam Youth Committee president and office bearers honoured the groom on the mosque premises and urged the Hindus and Muslims to live like children of same mother and friends for ever.

April 17,2022

Hubballi, Apr 17: Tension prevailed in the Old Hubballi area as the mob angry over an objectionable social media post started hurling stones on Saturday midnight.

In protest against a social media post with an edited photograph of Bhawa Dhwaj atop a holy place of Muslim community, the mob turned violent.

To disperse the mob, police resorted to opening fire in the air and using tear gas after stone-pelting started near Old Hubballi Police Station at Indi Pump Circle. Police vehicles were damaged, and two policemen were also injured in the incident.

Additional police security was arranged, and Police Commissioner Labhu Ram held talks with leaders, to maintain peace. Prohibitory orders were also clamped.

Police arrested one Abhishek Hiremath on charges of displaying the edited photo on his status of social media account, which went viral after which a protest was staged.

CM and Home Minister condemn mob 

The stone-pelting incident reported in Hubballi at a police station was an unpardonable offence, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Sunday.

The government will take action against all those involved in the incident, the CM said. 

"Police had taken all action based on a WhatsApp post and arrested the accused. Yet, they came in front of the police station in a provocative manner and caused a riot," he said, noting that police personnel were injured in the incident.

The police will not hesitate to take strict action against those who pelted stones. "I am asking all such organisations not to take the law into their hands. The state will not tolerate it," Bommai said. 

The issue should not be given a political colour. This incident should be looked at as a law and order issue, he said. 

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra suspected that the stone-pelting incident was pre-planned. "This incident is similar to KG Halli and DJ Galli riots," he said. Those who pelted stones have been arrested. 

Police were able to control the situation at around 1 am. Additional forces have been deployed following the incident, Jnanendra said. 

