  2. ‘Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for Indian students stranded in Ukraine’: Modi govt expresses helplessness

March 8, 2022

Even as around 20,000 Indian nationals returned to India from Ukraine amid the ongoing war,  the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India said it is “deeply concerned” that despite its repeated urgings to both Russia and Ukraine, the safe corridor for Indian students stranded in eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy did not materialise.

“India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti told the UN Security Council meeting Monday on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

He said India has reiterated its urgent demand for safe and uninterrupted passage for all innocent civilians, including Indian nationals remaining in Ukraine.

“We are deeply concerned that despite our repeated urgings to both sides, the safe corridor for our students stranded in Sumy did not materialize,” Tirumurti said.

Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe return of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine.

“We have also assisted nationals from other countries, who approached us, in their return to their respective countries. And we will remain open to doing so in the coming days.”

The Indian envoy told the Council that more than 80 evacuation flights have been crisscrossing the skies to bring the Indian nationals home. “We are appreciative of the assistance rendered by the authorities of Ukraine and its neighbouring countries in facilitating their return.”

Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy, which has been witnessing intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops for days now.

India has been making efforts to evacuate its citizens from the city but with little success due to heavy shelling and air strikes.

To evacuate its citizens from war-hit Ukraine, the Indian government has launched 'Operation Ganga' under which thousands of stranded people, mostly students, have been evacuated from nations bordering Ukraine's western frontiers. However, the evacuation from the eastern part remains a challenge.

Tirumurti underscored it is important that humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance - humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence. “These should not be politicised,” he said.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia had told the UN Security Council last week that Ukraine nationals are keeping over 3700 Indian citizens “by force” in Kharkiv and Sumy and buses from Russia are ready and waiting at crossing points to go to these Ukrainian cities to evacuate Indian students and other foreign nationals.

“Terrorists do not let civilians leave cities. This impacts not only Ukrainians, but foreigners as well.

"The number of foreign citizens whom Ukrainian nationals are keeping by force is shocking. Kharkov – 3189 nationals of India, up to 2700 nationals of Vietnam, 202 nationals of China. Sumy – 576 nationals of India, 101 nationals of Ghana, 121 national of China,” Nebenzia had said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres tweeted on Sunday that it is “absolutely essential” to establish a pause in the fighting in Ukraine to allow for the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy, as well as all other places caught in conflict, and to ensure life-saving humanitarian supplies can move in for those who remain.

In his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his deep concern for the safety and security of the Indian students still remaining in Sumy.

 “President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the ongoing measures related to humanitarian corridors for facilitating evacuation of civilians including Indian students,” an official release issued in New Delhi said.

Modi also suggested that a direct conversation between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts.”

In his conversation with Zelensky, Modi expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis. Modi thanked Ukrainian authorities for their facilitation in evacuating more than 20000 Indian citizens from Ukraine.

Modi emphasized the need for quick and safe evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine.

Tirumurti told the Council that in his conversations with the leadership of both sides, Modi reiterated “our call for immediate ceasefire and the need for both parties to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.”

Tirumurti said numerous lives have been lost so far due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, including a young Indian student.

“India mourns his death and we convey our deepest condolences to his family, just as we mourn the loss of each and every civilian life in the conflict.”

In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, 21-year-old fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city.

Tirumurti said the worsening situation in Ukraine and ensuing humanitarian crisis “deserves our immediate and urgent attention”.

As per the UN’s own estimate, 1.5 million refugees have sought shelter in neighbouring countries of Ukraine over the last 11 days, he said.

“This has led to a pressing humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed expeditiously,” he added. 

March 3,2022

ukraineexplosion.jpg

Russia's multi-pronged assault on Ukrainian cities continues on the eighth day of the war while the first major Ukrainian city, Kherson reportedly falls to Russian troops. On the other hand multiple powerful explosions rock Ukrainian capital Kyiv.  

The UN refugee agency has said one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.

The tally from UNHCR amounts to more than 2 percent of Ukraine's population on the move in under a week. The World Bank counted the population at 44 million at the end of 2020.

The UN agency has predicted that up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine but cautioned that even that projection could be revised upward.

In an email, UNHCR spokesperson Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams wrote: "Our data indicates we passed the 1M mark" as of midnight in central Europe, based on counts collected by national authorities.

Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russian forces have taken over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials have confirmed, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded a week ago.

"The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram. 

February 27,2022

russ.jpg

Mocow, Feb 27: Russian forces have lost about 4,300 servicemen during their invasion of Ukraine, deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said on Sunday, adding however that the number was being clarified.

She also said on her Facebook page that Russian troops lost about 146 tanks, 27 aircraft and 26 helicopters.

Ukraine rejects Belarus talks, proposes other locations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a Russian offer of talks in Belarus, saying Minsk itself is complicit  in Moscow's attacks on his country.

But he left the door open to talks in other locations, in what would be the first negotiations since Russia started its military operation on February 24.

"Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku. We proposed all of them," Zelenskyy said in an address posted online on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Kremlin said its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel. 

A Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus, a Kremlin spokesperson was quoted by the Ifax news agency as saying.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the delegation included officials from the foreign and defence ministries, and President Vladimir Putin's office.

Meanwhile, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko asked Kiev to sit down and hold talks with Russia so that Ukraine does not lose its statehood, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Türkiye to focus on 'peaceful resolution'

Türkiye’s diplomatic actions and coordination with allies will always focus on how to achieve a quick and peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, Fahrettin Altun, Turkish Presidency's Director of Communications, has said.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, he stressed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine as Türkiye has "strong relations with both countries".

"We have repeatedly called for a diplomatic solution, but the war is a reality right now. The international community’s lack of unity over a number of regional and global issues has been a major problem just like it has over the Russia-Ukraine crisis," he added.

"This conflict brings us face to face with two tragedies," he said.

The first, he said, is the humanitarian challenge and Türkiye will do what’s necessary. "Just as we have been the leader on this front in other regional conflicts, we’ll do the same in this one."
"The second tragedy is the relentless attacks on truth. We are fully aware and working to confront disinformation and misinformation campaigns. In this war of information, we will stand with truth regardless of its source."

UN reports at least 64 civilian deaths in Ukraine

At least 64 civilians have been killed and more than 160,000 are on the move after Russian troops entered Ukraine this week, a United Nations relief agency has said.

"As of 5:00 pm on 26 February, (UN human rights office) OHCHR reports at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 dead," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a status report.

It added the actual figures were likely to be "considerably higher".

Damage to civilian infrastructure has left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity or water. Hundreds of homes had been damaged, while bridges and roads hit by shelling, it said.

It cited the UN refugee agency as saying more than 160,000 people had been internally displaced and more than 116,000 forced to flee into neighbouring countries.

February 25,2022

ukrain.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 25: Forty Indian students have managed to walk to the Ukraine-Poland border after they were dropped off by their college bus some 8 km from the border, a news agency reported.

The students of a medical college in Lviv, 70 km from the border with Poland, are waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine's neighbouring countries as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut amid the Russian invasion.

Saboteur elements of the main Russian assault force are already fighting Ukrainian defenders in the capital Kyiv. Western observers say the city is likely to fall into Russian control in a couple of hours.

Visuals shared by one of the Indian students who made the long walk to the Poland-Ukraine border show them move in a single file on the side of an empty road.

There are some 16,000 Indians in Ukraine, mostly students. Many have shared posts on social media from shelters like underground metro stations and basements amid bombings and missile attacks by Russian forces.

The External Affairs Ministry, or MEA, has opened camp offices in western Ukraine's Lviv and Chernivtsi. Most of the fighting is taking place in eastern Ukraine, near the border with Russia.

The MEA has sent more Russian-speaking officials to these camp offices to help Indian students who are going to Poland. A group of students have also left for the Ukraine-Romania border.

The government is organising evacuation flights for Indians who have managed to reach Ukraine's neighbours, sources said, adding that the cost will be completely borne by the government. Two chartered flights are likely to leave for Bucharest today and one flight will head to Budapest tomorrow.

Those closest to the border check points in Hungary and Romania have been advised to leave first. The foreign ministry urged the students to be in touch with student contractors "for orderly movement".

