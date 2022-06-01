  1. Home
  2. ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in alleged money laundering case

News Network
June 1, 2022

New Delhi, June 1: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday summoned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the money laundering case linked to the running of the National Herald newspaper, which is owned and run by the Congress party.

The I-T probe against the Congress leaders arose from the investigation into a private criminal complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy before a trial court in Delhi in 2013. The complaint had alleged cheating and misappropriation of funds on part of Gandhis in the acquisition of the newspaper. Swami had alleged that the Gandhis acquired properties owned by National Herald by buying over the newspaper’s erstwhile publishers through Young Indian in which they have an 86 per cent stake.

A tax evasion petition (TEP) was also addressed to the Finance Minister by Swamy.

In the complaint before the trial court, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others have been accused of misappropriating funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which Young Indian had obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.

It was alleged that YI, which was incorporated in November 2010 with a capital of Rs 50 lakh, had acquired almost all the shareholding of AJL, which was running the National Herald.

The I-T department had said the shares Rahul Gandhi has in YI would lead him to have an income of Rs 154 crore and not about Rs 68 lakh, as was assessed earlier. It has already issued a demand notice for Rs 249.15 crore to YI for the assessment year 2011-12.

News Network
May 20,2022

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler or sitting pillion while travelling on road in India is mandatory. Not wearing a helmet is the most common offence in the country.

Making the rule stricter to reduce road accident fatalities, the government has added the latest update to the 1998 Motor Vehicles Act which will attract a penalty of Rs 2,000 from two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets improperly.

As per the latest update to the Motor Vehicles Act, a fine of up to Rs 2,000 can be imposed regardless of whether riders are wearing helmets.

Fines can be imposed under the following situations:

•    If a rider/pillion rider is wearing a helmet but the buckle or band of the headgear is untied, the person driving the motorcycle or scooter will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

•    If the helmet does not have a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification or the ISI mark, the rider will be charged a fine of Rs 1,000.

•    If the rider violates other traffic rules, including jumping a red light will also attract a fine of Rs 2,000 despite wearing a helmet.

Penalty for not wearing protective headgear

According to Section 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act, "whoever drives a motorcycle or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven in contravention of the provisions of Section 129 or the rules or regulations made thereunder shall be punishable with a fine of one thousand rupees and he shall be disqualified for holding a licence for three months."

Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998 states that "every person driving or riding a motorcycle of any class or description, shall, while in a public place, wear protective headgear conforming to the standards of Bureau of Indian Standards, and is securely fastened to the head of the wearer using straps or other fastenings provided on the headgear."
 

News Network
May 25,2022

Srinagar, May 25: A spontaneous shutdown was observed in parts of Srinagar on Wednesday to protest the NIA court’s verdict to sentence JKLF chief Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in a terror funding case.

Reports and eyewitnesses said from shops and business establishments remained shut from early morning in Maisuma and its adjoining areas near Lal Chowk, once considered the bastion of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

An uneasy calm descended in the city as reports of Malik's sentence spread. Shops were shut in old Srinagar by noon. However, transport plied normally throughout the city during the day and government offices also remained open.

People throughout the day were waiting anxiously and keeping a close watch on the news channels to know about the latest developments in the case. No organisations or outfits had called for it but the spontaneous shutdown took the security establishment by surprise. For the last two years, the police have not allowed shopkeepers to observe any shutdown.

It was after a long time that there was a strike in support of a separatist leader in the Valley. Till August 2019, separatists would issue strike calls frequently. However, since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 in August 2019 and subsequent crackdown on separatists, no such strike calls were issued.

Even the local media doesn't publish any statements coming from separatist groups. Most of the separatist leaders have been jailed or have gone into hibernation in the last three years.

Moderate faction of the Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had on May 21 called for a strike in Kashmir to pay tributes to Moulvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on their death anniversary on May 21. However, there was no response to the shutdown call.

A NIA court in Delhi has convicted Malik in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2016-17. The JKLF chief had told the court on May 10 that he was not contesting the charges against him that included Sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terrorist organisation) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and a few sections of IPC. 

Agencies
May 26,2022

hungryindia.jpg

The only thing India can possibly do during this year’s global food crisis is to not make it any worse for its own poor. As the cost of basic nutrition balloons everywhere, the second-most-populous nation’s best bet is to fall back on its extensive system of state procurement and public distribution to soften the blow.

But, around mid-April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised US President Joe Biden that India could feed the world. If the World Trade Organisation allowed it, “India is ready to supply food stocks to the world from tomorrow,” Modi said, recalling the conversation.

Modi’s ministers and advisers ought to have known better. Just as the Indian leader was talking to Biden, the north Indian wheat crop was being scorched by a deadly heat wave. The Ukraine war and the resulting grain shortage may have presented India with an opportunity to script a role for itself in international trade, but climate change and a brewing chapati crisis should have been reasons to curb the enthusiasm.

Eventually it had to do just that: In mid-May, India imposed a hasty ban on wheat exports to ensure its own food security. It was a repeat of the Covid-19 fiasco when Modi bragged about how India, the world’s pharmacy, will save humanity. But a vicious outbreak of the delta variant forced it to backtrack. By March 31, India’s share of the global vaccine trade was just 2.3 per cent. Just as with the pandemic, the ripples of New Delhi’s wheat flip-flop are being felt internationally. The Group of Seven nations criticized the embargo. "If everyone starts to impose export restrictions or to close markets, that would worsen the crisis," German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said.

Actually, the opposite might be true. From Indonesia’s restrictions on palm-oil shipments to Malaysia’s ban on chicken exports, some 30 countries have resorted to such measures. Had India not closed its markets, the country might have faced a shortage of chapatis — India’s ubiquitous, unleavened daily bread. People, rich or poor, don’t consume wheat; they buy flour to make chapatis. And this year, there may be 6.5 per cent fewer chapatis for the same crop as previous harvests, while wheat output itself will likely see its first dip in seven years. 

In a nutshell, the problem is this: Last year, one kilo of Indian wheat resulted in about 770 grams of flour. This year, that might go down to 720 grams. The hottest March in 122 years has stunted grain formation. In fact, traders are buying wheat that is below their normal flour-yield cut-off level — that would be a score below 76 on a hectoliter test. Now, inferior readings of 72 are acceptable because of the scarcity of good wheat, according to industry sources.

Blame can be laid to the unusually early heat wave that engulfed India and Pakistan, weather that was made at least 30 times more likely by human-caused climate change, according to scientists at the World Weather Attribution initiative. India’s crop will be lucky to exceed 100 million tons this year, a steep decline from the initial government estimate of a record 111 million-ton harvest.

Taking 15 million metric tons from this total to export to the world — as the government boasted — was more than a little shortsighted. For one, the Food Corporation of India, the state-buying agency, has neglected to fill out its granaries. Last year, it bought 43 million metric tons for its stockpiles. This year’s target has been slashed to less than half of that. Those 19.5 million tons of purchases, plus the 30 million tons currently in FCI storage will mostly go into public distribution if the Modi administration extends the free grain program it started during the pandemic. There will be little left in the state’s wheat pool to tamp down any speculative fervor in the domestic open market.

The government isn’t without tools. If prices skyrocket, New Delhi can impose stock limits to force traders to release their hoards. The FCI could also offload more rice than wheat into the subsidised public distribution system. Most Indian diets nowadays can accommodate both. This could free up about 10 million tons of wheat to accommodate government-to-government supply deals such as with Egypt.

Still, these are stopgap solutions. The premise of Modi’s failed farm-reform legislation was to give more freedom to farmers to discover free-market prices for their produce. The about-face over wheat shows that when it comes to India’s agriculture, primacy of markets remains a pipe dream. A limit on sugar exports has also come up. Unlike wheat, where India is a bit player in global trade, the country is No. 2 in sugar shipments after Brazil. That’s a perfidy in itself because the sweetener guzzles water — and by selling it overseas, India exports its precious rain.

Maybe the current wheat shortage will ease if, as Lithuania has proposed, a protective corridor for grain shipments from Ukraine ends up breaking a Russian blockade of the Black Sea. With that, the pressure to feed India’s 1.4 billion people may also lift. But the long-term threat of climate change won’t go away. As global temperatures rise 2 degrees Celsius or more above pre-industrial levels, the country’s chapati challenge is only going to become more urgent.

