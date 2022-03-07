  1. Home
  2. Exit poll suggests massive AAP sweep in Punjab – Here’s the tally

News Network
March 7, 2022

Polling in five states came to an end on Monday evening, with the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections concluding at 6 pm. The BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and other regional set-ups are in fierce competition for Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, with different elements in play in each of the five states. We track the exit polls here to present how the final poll results might turn out.

Polls suggest AAP win in Punjab

Aaj Tak-India Today-CNX polls suggest AAP will secure 76-90 seats in the 117-seat assembly of Punjab, while NewsX polstat has predicted 46-61 seats in the state. ETG has predicted 70-75 seats for the AAP.

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll in Punjab
AAP: 100
Akali Dal+: 06
Congress: 10
BJP+: 1
Others: 0

Times Now-VETO gives AAP 70 seats in Punjab 
AAP: 70
Akali Dal+: 19
Congress: 22
BJP+: 5
Others: 1

Republic TV exit poll for Punjab 
BJP+: 1-3
Congress: 23-31
AAP: 62-70
Akali+: 16-24

ETG Research exit poll for Punjab 
BJP+: 3-7
Congress: 27-33
AAP: 70-75
Akali+: 7-13

NewsX-Polstrat exit poll for Punjab
BJP+: 1-6
Congress: 24-29
AAP: 56-91
Akali+: 22-26

News Network
February 28,2022

putin.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin puts the country’s nuclear deterrence forces on “high alert,” reacting to aggressive statements by NATO’s leading members.

"Top officials of leading NATO nations indulge in making aggressive statements about our country,” Putin told a briefing.

“Therefore, I am ordering the minister of defense and the chief of the general staff to put the deterrence forces of the Russian army into special combat duty mode," he added.

The announcement came a day after Germany and other European countries said they would speed weapons and other military assistance to help Ukraine battle Russian forces. It also followed a warning by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss that if Russia's military operation in Ukraine was not "stopped," it could lead to a conflict with NATO.

"…if we don't stop Putin in Ukraine, we are going to see others under threat: the Baltics, Poland, Moldova. And it could end up in a conflict with NATO," Truss said on Sunday.

NATO has escalated its war of words against Russia since Thursday, when Putin announced a “special military operation” aimed at “demilitarization” of the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics in eastern Ukraine.

The regions broke away from Ukraine in 2014 after refusing to recognize a Western-backed Ukrainian government that had overthrown a democratically-elected Russia-friendly administration.

More than 14,000 people have been killed so far across the regions as a result of the conflict that ensued between the Ukrainian military and the pro-Russian separatists.

Announcing the operation, Putin said the mission was aimed at “defending people who for eight years are suffering persecution and genocide by the Kiev regime.”

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki condemned the Russian president's decision later on Sunday, suggesting it was part of a "pattern" of "manufacturing threats that don't exist to justify further aggression." 

News Network
March 4,2022

student1.jpg

An Indian who sustained multiple bullet injuries in war-torn Ukraine on Friday said that he received no support from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

"No support from the Indian Embassy yet. I have been trying to get in touch with them, every day they say we will do something but no help yet," Harjot Singh, who is receiving treatment at a Kyiv hospital, said. 

Slamming the Indian government, he said, ""It doesn't matter if you send a charter (plane) after death..."

Singh said that the incident happened on February 27. "We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," he said. 

"God has given me a second life, I want to live it. I request the embassy to evacuate me from here, provide me facilities like a wheelchair, help me with documentation," he added.

News Network
March 2,2022

mediaone1.jpg

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, March 2, upheld the ban on Malayalam TV channel MediaOne TV. The division bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chali refused to lift the ban on the channel imposed by the Union government citing “security reasons”.

Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, which runs MediaOne TV, had approached the High Court after a single bench refused to lift the ban on the channel.

On February 8, a single-judge bench of Justice N Nagaresh had upheld the ban imposed by the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry. The I&B Ministry did not renew the transmission licence of the channel after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) refused to give security clearance to the channel, citing “security reasons”.

After perusing through files submitted by the MHA, the single-judge bench had observed that there were material and intelligence reports supporting the ban on the channel.

The court observed that there was sufficient grounds for denying permission for renewal of the channel’s licence.

In 2020, the channel had faced a 48-hour ban in connection with its reporting of the Delhi riots that year.

“Based on the inputs from various intelligence agencies, the MHA had formed a committee of officers, which found that the security clearance for the channel should not be renewed. The MHA also considered the entire facts and decided to accept the recommendations of the committee of officers. I find that there are inputs which justify the decision of the MHA. Therefore, I propose to dismiss the petition,” the judge said.

“I am not inclined as the issue involved national security matters. I have acted on the appeal in an interim order hoping that I would find something to interfere. Now seeing the files (MHA), it would not be proper for me to extend the stay even for one hour. I understand the situation of employees and business. But what is involved is a matter of security,’’ said the judge.

“As far as the Pegasus judgment is concerned, it has been passed in the view of the right to privacy. Whereas the other judgment in Digi Cable Network would sparsely apply to the facts of this case. Therefore, I am dismissing this writ petition (challenging the ban on transmission of Media One TV),” he added.

As the 10-year permission for MediaOne TV was to expire on September 29, 2021, the company applied for its renewal for another 10 years in May last year. On December 29, 2021, the MHA denied security clearance to it, and on January 5 this year, the ministry served a notice seeking to know why its application for renewal of permission should not be closed in view of the denial of security clearance.

On January 31, the ministry issued the order barring the channel’s transmission. Hours later, the channel’s management moved the High Court which, in an interim directive, deferred the implementation of the ban order. Subsequently, the court directed the MHA to submit the relevant files before it on February 7.

The Centre had told the court that “the Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that denial of security clearance to the TV channel based on intelligence inputs, which are sensitive and secret in nature, therefore, as a matter of policy and in the interest of national security, MHA does not disclose reasons for denial”.

The central government said in a situation of national security, a party cannot insist on strict observance of the principles of natural justice. In such cases, it is the duty of the court to read into and provide for statutory exclusion, if not expressly provided in the rules. Depending on the facts of the particular case, it will, however, be open to the court to satisfy itself whether there were justifiable facts, and in that regard, the court is entitled to call for the files and see whether it is a case where the interest of national security is involved, it said.

