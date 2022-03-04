  1. Home
  Got no help from Indian Embassy, laments student injured in Ukraine

Got no help from Indian Embassy, laments student injured in Ukraine

News Network
March 4, 2022

An Indian who sustained multiple bullet injuries in war-torn Ukraine on Friday said that he received no support from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

"No support from the Indian Embassy yet. I have been trying to get in touch with them, every day they say we will do something but no help yet," Harjot Singh, who is receiving treatment at a Kyiv hospital, said. 

Slamming the Indian government, he said, ""It doesn't matter if you send a charter (plane) after death..."

Singh said that the incident happened on February 27. "We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," he said. 

"God has given me a second life, I want to live it. I request the embassy to evacuate me from here, provide me facilities like a wheelchair, help me with documentation," he added.

News Network
March 1,2022

A case has been registered against the administrator of a Facebook page 'Mangalore Muslims' and another person who had posted against one of the three judges of the Karnataka High Court hearing the hijab case.

The cyber crime division of the Bengaluru South division registered a case on its own against Ateeq Shariff from Bengaluru and the administrator of 'Mangalore Muslims' on February 23, which came to light only recently. The complaint says that Ateeq Shariff posted derogatory content on February 12 against one of the judges questioning his credentials and integrity.

Those who had liked the post against the judge may also incur the penal action, a police officer said.

This incident comes close on the heels of emarks against the same judge by Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The three-judge bench specially constituted to hear the hijab case comprises Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit.

The bench was formed after some Muslim girls from the coastal district of Udupi, approached the court stating that they were denied entry to the college for wearing hijab.

News Network
February 27,2022

The woes of Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine continued to mount with many of them faced physical assault by Ukrainian forces and were being kept from leaving the country.  

Several Indian students, most of them from Kerala, were reportedly beaten up at the Ukraine-Poland borders at Shehyni. 

According to a video message from a Malayali student, Angel, the Ukraine military and police were beating them up and even driving vehicles towards the students who tried to cross over to Poland. The forces are also allegedly firing in the air.

"Even I was beaten up by the military personnel and pushed to the road. One of my friends who reacted was also beaten and pushed to the road," said Angel.

Students reached the border areas after walking several kilometres in extreme cold, and were left with little food and water, some of their parents said.

Even as the Kerala government appealed to the students to move to borders only as per directions of the embassy officials, many students were trying to move on their own as the situation in Ukraine was worsening, the parents said.

News Network
February 23,2022

Congress general secretary Harish Rawat posted a video on social media that purportedly shows one person at an Army centre ticking and signing several postal ballot papers.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle and Facebook on Tuesday, Rawat said, "Sharing a short video for everyone's information. It shows how one man at an army centre is ticking and signing several ballot papers. Will the Election Commission take cognisance of this?"

When asked about the tweet, Rawat's spokesman Surendra Kumar refused to disclose the source of the video but claimed that it is from Uttarakhand. The party has not made a formal complaint to the Election Commission in this regard yet but it can take suo motu cognisance of it, he said.

The Congress leaders termed it as a "mockery of democracy" and urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the video and act against the guilty. The state Congress has retweeted Rawat's tweet.

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh said, "In this video that makes a mockery of democracy, a man at an army centre is seen ticking and signing several postal ballot papers in favour of the party of his choice."

The Election Commission should take cognisance of it and act against the guilty, Singh said.

Reacting to the tweet, the BJP termed it the Congress' frustration, saying the party is doing it as it can see its defeat in the recently held Assembly polls.

"The Congress is resorting to such tactics as it is aware that it has failed to mislead people. In the face of its imminent defeat, the party which was talking earlier about manipulation of EVMs is now talking about ballot papers. It shows the party's frustration," Pradesh BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

The Army should be kept away from politics and the Congress should avoid levelling such allegations without testing their authenticity, Chauhan said.

