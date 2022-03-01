  1. Home
  'Indian students stuck in east Ukraine facing grim situation'

‘Indian students stuck in east Ukraine facing grim situation’

March 1, 2022

Several Indian students stuck in eastern parts of Ukraine, which is largely affected by the Russian military offensive, are facing a grim situation as it is difficult for them to travel by road to reach the western borders and move out of the war-hit country, one of the students returned to India said here on Tuesday.

A number of students evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Mumbai by an Air India Express flight from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday morning.

Talking to reporters at the Mumbai airport, one of the evacuees, Nishi Malkani said the university where she was studying is located in west Ukraine, where the situation is comparatively better.

"We hid in our hostels for a couple of days and then managed to reach the western border quickly. Thousands of students in educational institutions in the eastern parts of Ukraine are facing a grim situation as travelling by road from there is extremely difficult,” she said.

"There should be more efforts to provide an access to those students for safe return," she said.

Asked about her experience in the last few days, Malkani said, “I had never thought that I will face a situation like this in my life. We were asked by our university administration to remain inside our hostels for four days.”

 “We were close to Ukraine's western borders, so we could cross over to neighbouring Romania quickly. The Indian embassy officials helped further and we could return home,” she said.

She also claimed there were "some militants" on her university campus in the last few days, but the students were not harmed.

Poorva Patil, another student who came back from Ukraine on Tuesday, thanked God for the safe return. She was also pursuing an educational course at an institution in west Ukraine. "I feared for my life, but by God's grace, I am back home. It is a big thing for me,” she said.

Narrating her experience in the war-torn country, Patil said, “First, we were asked to stay inside our hostel rooms and were later sheltered in bunkers. It was severe cold with temperature around 2 degrees Celsius. We travelled almost 10 km by hiring a bus to reach near the Romanian border.”

She has been exhausted after facing such a difficult situation. "My feet are swollen,” Patil said, adding that she received good support from the Indian embassy officials in facilitating her safe return.

Some of the other evacuees also said that many Indian students were still stuck in Ukraine and were in need of support.

Union minister Narayan Rane, who received the students at the airport here, said, “As many as 182 students have returned to Mumbai today. It was the fifth flight organised by the Union government under 'Operation Ganga'.” 

February 21,2022

Moscow, Feb 21: The Russian military said Monday that it had killed five "saboteurs" who crossed into Russia from Ukraine, the latest claim fuelling tensions along Moscow's border with Ukraine.

The report comes as Kyiv and Washington have accused Russia of plotting "false flag" operations to fake Ukrainian attacks in order to serve as a pretext for an all-out assault.

The Kremlin has dispatched tens of thousands of troops around Ukraine's borders in advance of what Kyiv's Western allies fear could be a large-scale attack.

"As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed," the military said in a statement, adding the incident occurred near the village of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov region at 06:00 am (0300 GMT).

The military said that there were no casualties among Russian troops or border guards.

It added that two Ukrainian military vehicles had crossed into Russia to evacuate the saboteurs.

The head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, issued an order for the incident to be investigated.

Earlier Monday Moscow said a shell fired from Ukraine had destroyed a border facility used by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

The southern Rostov region, where the FSB said the shelling took place, announced a state of emergency last week over an anticipated influx of civilians from the rebel-controlled territories whose leaders gave evacuation orders. 

February 15,2022

Referring to a plea in the Karnataka High Court to defer hearing on the 'hijab' row till the Assembly polls were over, the BJP has raised questions over the timing of the row and said the row was not a controversy, but a conspiracy against India.

BJP national General Secretary CT Ravi said, "In the ongoing hijab row, petitioner students have filed an application before the High Court to postpone their case until the completion of elections in five States. What do students have to do with Assembly elections? Does anyone still believe that the hijab issue was not pre-planned?"

"The hijab row is not a controversy, it is a conspiracy against India," he said.

February 26,2022

New Delhi, Feb 26: Noting that Indian students have been going to many small countries for medical education despite the language barrier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the private sector to make a big presence in the field.

Speaking at a webinar on the Union budget announcements on the health sector, Modi suggested that state governments should also formulate “good policies” for land allotment for medical education so that India could produce a large number of doctors and paramedics to fulfill even global demand.

His remarks assume significance at a time when a large number of Indian students, many of them studying medicine, have been stuck in Ukraine following the Russian attack on that country.

Modi made no direct mention of the crisis though.

The prime minister said Indian students going abroad for study, especially in medical education, also result in hundreds of billions of rupees exiting the country as well.

"Our children today are going to small countries for study, especially in medical education. Language is a problem there. They are still going... Can our private sector not enter this field in a big way? Can our state governments not frame good policies for land allotment regarding this," he asked.

India can benefit a lot from its demographic dividend in this field, he said, adding that Indian doctors have enhanced the country's prestige across the world in the last many decades with their work.

In the webinar, Modi also highlighted his government's efforts to provide quality health and wellness services to people.

The government has been working with the spirit of "one India one health” so that people in remote locations also have access to quality healthcare, he said, adding quality healthcare infrastructure should not be confined only to big cities, he said.

Here are the reasons why Indians head to Ukraine to study medicine

Low cost

Degree costs a fraction of what it does in India

•    Fee in Ukraine: Rs 15-22 lakh for 6 years

•    In India: Avg of Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.1 crore in private colleges

Paucity of seats in India

Country has 84,000-odd MBBS seats; 1.61 million students registered for NEET in 2021 for these seats

Global acceptance

MBBS from Ukraine is globally recognised, including by National Medical Commission

Average medical infrastructure in Ukraine

•    33 medical colleges

•    Standard infrastructure

•    Stress on the theoretical aspect; lack of practical exposure

Opportunities in India

•    On return, candidates must take the Foreign Medical Graduates Exam

•    Those who clear the exam are eligible for an internship and licence to practise

Other popular destinations for Indians studying medicine

•    China

•    Philippines

•    Bangladesh

