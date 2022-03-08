  1. Home
  By indulging in extortion rackets ED has become 'ATM' of BJP: Shiv Sena

By indulging in extortion rackets ED has become 'ATM' of BJP: Shiv Sena

News Network
March 8, 2022

Mumbai, Mar 8: In a sensational allegation, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that the central probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is indulging in extortion rackets in Maharashtra and West Bengal and has become the 'ATM' of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with activist Kirit Somaiya acting as their 'collection agent'.

"The maximum activities of the ED and the Income Tax Department are in Maharashtra and West Bengal. Today, there are a series of ITD raids being carried out in Maharashtra," said Shiv Sena Chief Spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut.

The ED-ITD have carried out 14 operations in Maharashtra and 7 in West Bengal with the sole design of instilling fear and toppling the two states' governments, he told media persons.

Flanked by Mumbai South Sena MP Arvind Sawant, Raut said in the past few years, the ED has zeroed in on around 100 top builders and extorted huge sums of money from them, with Somaiya acting as their conduit.

He alleged that one Jitendra Chandralal Navlani was acting as the custodian of the ill-gotten wealth and handling the 'benami properties' of ED officials and BJP leaders.

"The ED started taking action against these builders but soon afterwards large sums of monies were transferred from various targeted persons to the seven companies reportedly owned by Navlani. Who is he and what are his connections with the BJP leaders? Will the ED-ITD investigate and take action against him, as they keep doing against us?" demanded Raut.

The Sena leader reiterated that on February 28, he has submitted a detailed 13-page complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is awaiting action.

Raut said he has also given around 50 names to the ED-ITD with thousands of documentary evidence, but till date, no action has been taken on it.

"Today, our Sena leader Arvind Bhosale has submitted a detailed complaint on these matters to the Mumbai Police which will soon start its probe. Somaiya, his son Neil Somaiya will definitely go to jail, besides other officials," Raut declared.

Dismissing outright the allegations against him, Somaiya told media persons that he has no connection with Navlani or any of the other persons mentioned by Raut and denied that he acted as an 'agent' for the ED, but vowed to continue his crusade against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

News Network
February 24,2022

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians have died in the first hours of Russia's attacks on Ukraine, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters.

"I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters.

Ukraine forces say '50 Russian occupiers' killed

Ukraine's military command has said government forces killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.

"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.

Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has severed Kiev's diplomatic relations with Moscow.

It marked the first rupture in ties since Russia and Ukraine became independent countries after the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.

"We broke off diplomatic relations with Russia," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

China calls for restraint, rejects the term 'invasion'

China has said it is monitoring the situation in Ukraine and called for "restraint" on all sides.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying refused to call Russia's military action an "invasion", and dodged questions on whether China was in contact with Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

"The Ukraine issue has a very complicated historical background" and was the result of "various factors," Hua said at a regular press briefing.

“This is perhaps a difference between China and you Westerners. We won’t go rushing to a conclusion,” she said.

News Network
March 7,2022

Polling in five states came to an end on Monday evening, with the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections concluding at 6 pm. The BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and other regional set-ups are in fierce competition for Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, with different elements in play in each of the five states. We track the exit polls here to present how the final poll results might turn out.

Polls suggest AAP win in Punjab

Aaj Tak-India Today-CNX polls suggest AAP will secure 76-90 seats in the 117-seat assembly of Punjab, while NewsX polstat has predicted 46-61 seats in the state. ETG has predicted 70-75 seats for the AAP.

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll in Punjab
AAP: 100
Akali Dal+: 06
Congress: 10
BJP+: 1
Others: 0

Times Now-VETO gives AAP 70 seats in Punjab 
AAP: 70
Akali Dal+: 19
Congress: 22
BJP+: 5
Others: 1

Republic TV exit poll for Punjab 
BJP+: 1-3
Congress: 23-31
AAP: 62-70
Akali+: 16-24

ETG Research exit poll for Punjab 
BJP+: 3-7
Congress: 27-33
AAP: 70-75
Akali+: 7-13

NewsX-Polstrat exit poll for Punjab
BJP+: 1-6
Congress: 24-29
AAP: 56-91
Akali+: 22-26

News Network
February 23,2022

Congress general secretary Harish Rawat posted a video on social media that purportedly shows one person at an Army centre ticking and signing several postal ballot papers.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle and Facebook on Tuesday, Rawat said, "Sharing a short video for everyone's information. It shows how one man at an army centre is ticking and signing several ballot papers. Will the Election Commission take cognisance of this?"

When asked about the tweet, Rawat's spokesman Surendra Kumar refused to disclose the source of the video but claimed that it is from Uttarakhand. The party has not made a formal complaint to the Election Commission in this regard yet but it can take suo motu cognisance of it, he said.

The Congress leaders termed it as a "mockery of democracy" and urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the video and act against the guilty. The state Congress has retweeted Rawat's tweet.

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh said, "In this video that makes a mockery of democracy, a man at an army centre is seen ticking and signing several postal ballot papers in favour of the party of his choice."

The Election Commission should take cognisance of it and act against the guilty, Singh said.

Reacting to the tweet, the BJP termed it the Congress' frustration, saying the party is doing it as it can see its defeat in the recently held Assembly polls.

"The Congress is resorting to such tactics as it is aware that it has failed to mislead people. In the face of its imminent defeat, the party which was talking earlier about manipulation of EVMs is now talking about ballot papers. It shows the party's frustration," Pradesh BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

The Army should be kept away from politics and the Congress should avoid levelling such allegations without testing their authenticity, Chauhan said.

