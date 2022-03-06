  1. Home
IUML chief Panakkad Shihab Thangal passes away at 74

March 6, 2022

Indian Union Muslim League President and prominent spiritual leader Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal died at the age of 74 on Sunday.

Thangal remained indisposed for the last few months. He passed away at a private hospital at Angamali in Ernakulam district.

Thangal, who is also key leader in the Congress-led United Democratic Front, had been serving as the vice-president of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema, an influential body of Muslim scholars in Kerala.

He is the senior-most member of the Malappuram-based Panakkad Thangal family, which traditionally has the final say in IUML politics.

He became the president of IUML in 2009, following the death of his elder brother Sayed Mohhammedali Shihab Thangal.

February 22,2022

The escalation of tension along the Russia-Ukraine border is a matter of deep concern and the developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region, India has told the UN Security Council, calling for restraint on all sides.

During the emergency UNSC meeting, India issued a statement saying that the "well-being of Indians is of priority".

"Safety and security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," India's Permanent Rep to United Nations TS Tirumurti said at UNSC meet on Ukraine, according to a news agency.

“We have been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine, including developments along the eastern border of Ukraine and the related announcement by the Russian Federation.

"The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region,” Tirumurti said at an emergency UNSC meeting on the situation in Ukraine Monday night.

India called for restraint on all sides.

"The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond,” Tirumurti said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces Monday to “maintain peace” in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin recognised the area's independence. The announcement raised fears that an invasion was imminent, if not already underway.

The Kremlin decree, spelt out in an order signed by Putin, left unclear when, or even whether, troops would enter Ukraine. But it brought swift promises of new sanctions from the US and other Western nations and underscored the steep challenges they face in staving off a military conflict they have portrayed as near-inevitable.

March 6,2022

New Delhi: Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed after one of them indiscriminately opened fire at his colleagues earlier this morning in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said. 

The shooter, identified as Ct Satteppa S K, was among those who died in the incident. Another personnel is injured and in critical condition. 

The incident took place at the force mess in the Khasa area, about 20 km short of the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international front.

Senior officers of the border force have rushed to the spot, officials told a news agency.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts.

February 23,2022

Congress general secretary Harish Rawat posted a video on social media that purportedly shows one person at an Army centre ticking and signing several postal ballot papers.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle and Facebook on Tuesday, Rawat said, "Sharing a short video for everyone's information. It shows how one man at an army centre is ticking and signing several ballot papers. Will the Election Commission take cognisance of this?"

When asked about the tweet, Rawat's spokesman Surendra Kumar refused to disclose the source of the video but claimed that it is from Uttarakhand. The party has not made a formal complaint to the Election Commission in this regard yet but it can take suo motu cognisance of it, he said.

The Congress leaders termed it as a "mockery of democracy" and urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the video and act against the guilty. The state Congress has retweeted Rawat's tweet.

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh said, "In this video that makes a mockery of democracy, a man at an army centre is seen ticking and signing several postal ballot papers in favour of the party of his choice."

The Election Commission should take cognisance of it and act against the guilty, Singh said.

Reacting to the tweet, the BJP termed it the Congress' frustration, saying the party is doing it as it can see its defeat in the recently held Assembly polls.

"The Congress is resorting to such tactics as it is aware that it has failed to mislead people. In the face of its imminent defeat, the party which was talking earlier about manipulation of EVMs is now talking about ballot papers. It shows the party's frustration," Pradesh BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

The Army should be kept away from politics and the Congress should avoid levelling such allegations without testing their authenticity, Chauhan said.

