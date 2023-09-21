  1. Home
  2. Leaders hail passage of Women's Reservation Bill, demand swift implementation

September 22, 2023

New Delhi, Sept 22: The Parliament passed the Women's Reservation Bill which mandates a 33 per cent reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha (House of the People) and state assemblies.

Speaking on the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, BJP leader Tarun Chugh said, “It is the determination and dynamic leadership of PM Modi that the Women's Reservation Bill, stalled for over three decades, was passed in the Parliament."

The Rajya Sabha (Council of States) unanimously passed the Women's Reservation Bill, garnering support from 214 members, and none opposed it. The members expressed their approval through enthusiastic desk-thumping. Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended their greetings. A day earlier, the Lok Sabha (House of the People) also passed the Bill, with a significant majority of 454 members voting in favour of the legislation, while two members opposed it.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said, “The bill has been passed in both House. This is a historic moment the women in our country. We demanded the bill to be implemented immediately and include OBC reservations as well."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sushil Modi hailed Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and called it a historic moment.

“All the members have experienced the history of every moment that how society is changing. The face of the Parliament is changing. We are proud that we are a part of this historic moment and to get the opportunity to pass this bill which will change the image of the country and the Parliament."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the women MPs after the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. "It is gladdening to see the torchbearers of change come together to celebrate the very legislation they have championed. With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, India stands at the cusp of a brighter, more inclusive future with our Nari Shakti being at the core of this transformation." tweeted PM Modi.

BJP MP Diya Kumari thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Women are celebrating today. We are very happy with the passage of this Bill. PM Modi has finally made this dream come true. This piece of legislation was the need of the hour and he (PM Modi) realised it. He spearheaded efforts to have the Bill tabled and passed in all of two days."

Congress MP Joshimani, too, expressed her delight over the Bill's passage, saying, “We are happy that this important piece of legislation is finally close to seeing the light of day."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rajani Patil said that the bill should be implemented immediately in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and include OBC reservations as well. We should not wait for delimitation or census."

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda says, “The importance of this bill would have increased if it was implemented in this (2024 Lok Sabha) elections. We have no idea when the bill will be implemented...after census or delimitation? There were demands from the OBC community which the govt did not approve. We demand the bill to be implemented immediately."

The Rajya Sabha had previously passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010 while the Congress-led UPA government was in power. However, the bill was not considered by the Lok Sabha (House of the People) and consequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.

Speaking on the Bill, Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the bill is passed but we have put the two major amendments. "The first is to include OBC reservation, which the govt denied and the second is to implement the bill immediately. Our demand was to do it for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which was also denied by the govt. This is a little disappointing."

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed the Women, “Today the real foundation of women empowerment has been established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today is a historic day for the country..."

Artist Malini Awasthi said that for many decades, there was a demand that women should also get full representation. “They should get their rights. We always say that they are half the population, every political party used to talk about it, but this time Modi govt took the initiative and all the opposition parties also supported it. This is a sign of India's healthy democracy and will send a huge message to the world..."

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj said, "You know that our population has increased so once the census is done delimitation will happen and boundaries of each constituency will be redrawn and then the 33% reservation will be implemented."

September 15,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 15: The Karnataka High Court has directed the police not to take precipitative action against Aaj Tak news channel's Consulting Editor Sudhir Chaudhary in an FIR filed against him, but said that there was a prima facie case against him, and it should be investigated. The court also said that it would dispose of the petition filed by Chaudhary challenging the FIR and that there was no need for custodial interrogation till then.

The interim order sought by Chaudhary for stay was not granted as the HC ordered the petition to be posted for hearing on September 20. Chaudhary had challenged the FIR lodged at the Seshadripuram police station in Bengaluru after a complaint by Shivakumar S, the Assistant Administrative Officer of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation Limited. The single judge bench of Justice Hemant Chandangoudar who heard the petition observed during the hearing that there was a prima facie case for investigation.

“The specific allegation was that the government is providing a scheme only to minorities and depriving Hindus. There is a prima facie case for investigation,” the HC said. Senior counsel Uday Holla argued the case for Chaudhary. The HC said that the scheme established for minorities by the Minority Development Corporation can be criticised by any person including the media but the case against Chaudhary -- “whether the allegations that news item telecasted by petitioner satisfies essentials of Section 153A IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) -- needs to be examined.” However, in relief for Chaudhary, the HC has said there won't be any custodial interrogation or arrests. “Till Tuesday (Sep 19) don't take any precipitative action. I am going to hear the matter. This matter is to be disposed of. I cannot keep it pending. I need time to hear the matter till Tuesday,” the court said, adjourning the hearing.

Holla argued that the scheme was only for minorities. The HC however pointed out that it was not what was telecast on the news channel. “The average man may develop hatred towards minorities saying they have been given and not me,” observed the HC, which also pointed out the claim in the news report that said “84 per cent (of beneficiaries) come from a specific minority community.” Chaudhary has been booked under Section 153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint had alleged that Chaudhary had conspired to disrupt communal harmony by spreading misinformation on his channel about the Karnataka government’s 'Swavalambi Sarathi Scheme'.

The scheme provides 50 per cent subsidy on bank loans obtained by religious minorities for purchase of commercial transport vehicles up to ₹three lakh. It was alleged that Chaudhary in a news programme on Aaj Tak channel spread misinformation about the government practicing minority appeasement. 

September 13,2023

Udupi, Sept 13: Karnataka police have arrested hardline Hindutva activist and rabble-rouser Chaitra Kundapura for allegedly cheating an industrialist of crores of rupees after promising him a BJP ticket to contest in the recently-held Assembly election.

The special wing City Central Branch (CCB) if Bengaluru police arrested her late on Tuesday night in Udupi following a complaint in this regard. 

According to police, accused had promised a BJP ticket to Govinda Babu Poojari from Baindur constituency in Dakshina Kannada district claiming that she knew leaders from the RSS who could get the ticket for him.

Govinda Babu came to Bengaluru whenever he was called. Kundapura also organised meetings with a group of people introducing them as the decision-makers at the level of the high command. The accused woman had allegedly taken Rs 4 crore from Govinda Babu. However, when Babu failed to get a ticket, he asked Kundapura to return his money.

In his complaint, Babu had claimed that the accused had refused to return his money and cheated him. The CCB police arrested the girl in this connection and launched an investigation. She is popular among right wing activists and Hindutva followers. FIRs have been lodged against her in connection with delivering hate speeches. 
 
Babu had identified himself as a social worker and leader of the Billava community, which is influential in the coastal Karnataka region. 

The police have also arrested Gagan Kadur, Srikanth Nayak and Prasad, all associates of Chaitra in connection with the case. Chaitra and Nayak are being interrogated at an undisclosed location.

September 20,2023

New Delhi, Sept 20: Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday extended her party's support for the women's reservation bill and demanded its immediate implementation along with the provision for the representation of SCs, STs and OBCs.

Initiating the debate from the opposition's side in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "I stand here in support of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

She said any delay in implementing women's reservation bill will be gross injustice to Indian women.

"The immediate implementation of the women's reservation bill by removing all obstacles not only necessary but also possible", Gandhi said.

