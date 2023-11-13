  1. Home
  2. Myanmar jets drop bombs near India border; refugee influx continues

Myanmar jets drop bombs near India border; refugee influx continues

News Network
November 13, 2023

myanmar.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 13: Tensions have risen along the Indo-Myanmar border since yesterday as the Myanmar Army and Chinland Defence Force (CDF) exchanged fire next to the Mizoram border.
 
CDF has reportedly taken over the Myanmar Army camp in Rihkhawdar Village in Myanmar, which is only 4 kilometers from Zokhawthar, Mizoram. As revenge, the Myanmar Army jet fighter dropped a bomb twice this morning.
 
As a result, more refugees have been pouring into Indian state of Mizoram since yesterday; according to a report, more than 700 refugees have crossed the border till now.

Furthermore, around 17 injured people from the bombing and the firing exchange, including women and minors, were also brought to Mizoram for treatment. Some have been referred to the District Hospital in Champhai.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 6,2023

gazatopper.jpg

Joy and jubilation were in the air as a stream of guests walked inside the home of Al-Shaima Akram Saidam to congratulate her on a commendable feat – topping the school examinations.

Saidam, from northern Gaza, scored 99.6 percent marks in this year’s annual secondary school examination announced in July, earning the first position throughout the besieged coastal strip.

In interviews with local media outlets, who queued up outside her home in northern Gaza, the Palestinian schoolgirl spoke exuberantly of her big dreams, hopes, and ambitions.

Saidam also spoke about the painstaking efforts and hard work she put in for the highly competitive examinations, which eventually delivered results as she stood first in the Gaza Strip.

Pertinently, more than 40 percent of Gaza’s 2.2 million population comprises children.

“Getting this achievement was not easy, it was very difficult,” she said in one of her interviews.

“I used to say, ‘I hope I just pass,’ but I [reached] this average, thank God.”

A proud Palestinian, the teenager sported a Palestinian keffiyeh around her neck as local media persons clicked photos and shot videos to publish them with the interviews.

“When I saw my grade, I was truly surprised and was very happy. Hard work had paid off,” she said.

Her father, in an interview with a local Palestinian media outlet after the results were announced in July, said difficult living conditions did not affect her performance or dampen her spirit.

“The issue of electricity is not new to us, it has always been like this,” he said at the time. “There are alternatives such as batteries; there are alternatives today, thank God.”

Saidam had already made plans for the future. She wanted to be a translator. She wanted to join the Islamic University of Gaza and enroll for a degree in English- Arabic translation.

The university was blown up in an Israeli airstrike days after the bombardment began on October 7.

On October 15, amid the Israeli regime’s indiscriminate bombings in Gaza, Saidam and many other members of her family were also killed. She was silenced and her dreams were shattered.

According to Gaza-based Quds TV, they were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Al Nuseirat refugee camp, five kilometers northeast of the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

The refugee camp is home to thousands of displaced Palestinians, including those displaced since October 7 when the Israeli regime launched the indiscriminate aerial blitz on northern Gaza.

The aftermath of the bombing showed flattened buildings and corpses lying all around the camp.

This was the place where the teenager and her pregnant mother had sought refuge after the Zionist regime launched attacks on the civilian population in Gaza following the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.

Saidam and her family did not realize that the refugee camp would be targeted as well.

The attack on the Al Nuseirat refugee camp was followed by back-to-back strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp, the largest camp for refugees in the northern Gaza Strip.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has already risen above 9,500, most of them children and women. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 31,2023

HIF.jpg

Mangaluru: Highland Islamic Forum (HIF India) on Friday 27th October, honoured motivational speaker Munawar Zama with the HIF Global Youth Icon Award  here at the TMA Pai Hall in the city. Munawar Zama was in the city to deliver a talk for youths and parents organised by HIF India.

The recognition was presented by UT Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, after Zama’s address to youth and parents.

In his address, UT Khader commended Zama's unwavering commitment to nurturing the potential of the youth, emphasizing the transformative impact of such efforts in shaping a brighter future for the world.

During the event, Munawar Zama emphasized the importance of mentorship and support systems for the younger population.

HIF members and other dignitaries including Shaz Ahmed AK as the program anchor, and Ashraf Ali - Trustee of Sana Shaheen Charitable Trust, Niyaz AK - Managing Director of AK Apple Ply Group, Naushad AK - Director of AK Apple Ply Group, and SM Farooq - Director of SM Fisheries and Export, were present during the event.

HIF India President Adil Parvez presided over the event.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 13,2023

myanmar.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 13: Tensions have risen along the Indo-Myanmar border since yesterday as the Myanmar Army and Chinland Defence Force (CDF) exchanged fire next to the Mizoram border.
 
CDF has reportedly taken over the Myanmar Army camp in Rihkhawdar Village in Myanmar, which is only 4 kilometers from Zokhawthar, Mizoram. As revenge, the Myanmar Army jet fighter dropped a bomb twice this morning.
 
As a result, more refugees have been pouring into Indian state of Mizoram since yesterday; according to a report, more than 700 refugees have crossed the border till now.

Furthermore, around 17 injured people from the bombing and the firing exchange, including women and minors, were also brought to Mizoram for treatment. Some have been referred to the District Hospital in Champhai.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.